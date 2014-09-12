Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole

15 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole is special enough for a holiday but so delicious and easy you might not want to wait.

By Idahoan

Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Prepare Idahoan Steakhouse Cheesy Hashbrown Potatoes, following packaging directions, replacing the 1/2 cup milk with 1/2 cup buttermilk.

  • In a medium size skillet, cook bacon and onion until bacon is crisp. Drain and set aside to cool slightly.

  • Stir in eggs, Swiss cheese, and bacon-onion mixture.

  • Bake uncovered for 25 minutes.

  • Sprinkle crunchy onion topping on top of potatoes. Let stand 5 minutes then serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 112.9mg; sodium 923.2mg. Full Nutrition
