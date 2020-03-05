Nutella® Peanut Butter Pretzel Cookies

This is an easy base recipe. Feel free to mix up the flavors! Leave out the peanut butter for any allergies. Instead of Nutella® and pretzels, try white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts.

By Meg S

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
26
Yield:
26 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix 2 cups and 2 tablespoons flour, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Beat brown sugar and butter together in a separate bowl until smooth and creamy; add egg, egg yolk, peanut butter, and vanilla extract and beat until smooth. Slowly pour flour mixture into sugar mixture and stir just until dough is combined; fold in pretzels and chocolate-hazelnut spread.

  • Drop dough onto a baking sheet using 2 spoons.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes; rotate baking sheet and continue baking until cookies are fully cooked and still soft in the middle, about 7 minutes more. Cool cookies on baking sheet for about 3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 604.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

