Best Vodka Sauce

Rating: 4.87 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Friends will think they are in a five-star restaurant and that you slaved for hours. That'll be our secret.

By J. Lynn

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large saucepan over high heat until the surface is very hot; add minced garlic and sear until brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour vodka into the saucepan, taking care to avoid any flames that ignite from the alcohol meeting the hot surface of the pan. Quickly pour cream into pan to douse the flames and stir; add tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil, and parsley.

    Advertisement

  • Bring the mixture to a boil, remove from heat, and rest sauce long enough to let herbs flavor the sauce, 5 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

I have occasionally added sauteed shrimp or chicken for an complete meal when not using as a side dish. Just toss 1 pound shrimp or bite-size chicken breast chunks with garlic and butter in a separate pan until cooked. Add to sauce just before serving.

You can substitute 1 teaspoon dried basil or parsley for the tablespoon of fresh basil or parsley.

Diced tomatoes can be used in place of crushed.

Since this recipe has a high yield, you can freeze the leftovers for quick meals on another day!

Editor's Note:

Adding alcohol to a hot pan can cause spontaneous combustion. Only experienced cooks should use this technique.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 343.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (29)

Read More Reviews
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2015
This was very good. I didn't know what to expect from a vodka sauce, but we really enjoyed it. It does make a lot of sauce and I believe I could have made a little more pasta. It was super creamy and had a soft tomato taste. I served this as a side dish to 'Southern BBQ Chicken' from AR. Luckily, I didn't create any flames as the submitter said may happen when adding the vodka to the hot pan. I had a lot of leftovers, so I froze containers to share with our son and DIL, my in-laws and have a small container for DH's lunch tomorrow. I love trying new recipes and this did not disappoint. The next time, I'm going to try adding some red pepper flakes to add a little heat to the dish. Read More
Helpful
(6)
AFJAG00
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2019
I have made this four times over the last year, and I continue to get requests for it at gatherings. After playing around with the base recipe, I now increase the garlic and italian spices by about 30%, I sauté a medium onion with the garlic, basil, and parsley in a little EVOO before adding the vodka (top shelf), I find that one to two tbsp of sugar takes the edge off of the acidic tomatoes, and lastly, I add either sautéed chicken or shrimp, and a bag of peas to add some greens. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Brian Benson
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2017
I made a couple happy mistakes I mixed up the portions for the tomato sauce and crushed tomatoes. It turned out a little thicker and it was a good mistake. I added extra cheese no reason to explain why. Added a little salt as well. Then I simmered it for about two hours to let it get thick. It was godly. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Sharon Grene
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2019
I followed the directions to the T. The name of the dish is true it is the best vodka sauce! It is definitely better than any restaurant. I am keeping this recipe for a lifetime. Read More
Helpful
(1)
AllieCat90
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2018
very easy to make and just as delicious! Read More
Gigi
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2018
This was absolutely delicious and EASY! I did do what another cook did and crushed San Marzano tomatoes with my hands instead of crushed tomatoes. They are the best! I also added chicken which I cooked separately in garlic and butter and added right before I severed it. This was something easy to throw together and would be a good dish for entertaining. Everyone raved about it! Read More
Advertisement
Zita ( Maria Silva)
Rating: 4 stars
10/01/2018
This was great loved the easy to make sauce I also sautéed some chicken breast in garlic parsley adobe salt & fresh pepper cut the chicken in to small pieces and added to the sauce with penne past it was delicious Read More
StephenB
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2017
Not only is this a delicious sauce but it is super easy to make. I followed the directions because it was the first time I made it and didn't have a flair up when I poured the vodka into the heated pot. I poured from a measuring cup not the bottle as suggested in other places. I added some chicken pieces which I had sautéed in butter and garlic. Next time I might add some chili flakes to add some heat which we enjoy. Also I might increase the amount of cheese to make the sauce even creamier. I have frozen several portions (the recipe makes a lot!) which I will use over the coming weeks. I cooked up some penne and we had a simple salad with it. Thanks for this recipe. Read More
stuell1
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2020
Very good! Added minced onion and a pinch of crushed red peppers for a little heat. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022