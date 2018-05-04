1 of 29

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. I didn't know what to expect from a vodka sauce, but we really enjoyed it. It does make a lot of sauce and I believe I could have made a little more pasta. It was super creamy and had a soft tomato taste. I served this as a side dish to 'Southern BBQ Chicken' from AR. Luckily, I didn't create any flames as the submitter said may happen when adding the vodka to the hot pan. I had a lot of leftovers, so I froze containers to share with our son and DIL, my in-laws and have a small container for DH's lunch tomorrow. I love trying new recipes and this did not disappoint. The next time, I'm going to try adding some red pepper flakes to add a little heat to the dish. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this four times over the last year, and I continue to get requests for it at gatherings. After playing around with the base recipe, I now increase the garlic and italian spices by about 30%, I sauté a medium onion with the garlic, basil, and parsley in a little EVOO before adding the vodka (top shelf), I find that one to two tbsp of sugar takes the edge off of the acidic tomatoes, and lastly, I add either sautéed chicken or shrimp, and a bag of peas to add some greens. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made a couple happy mistakes I mixed up the portions for the tomato sauce and crushed tomatoes. It turned out a little thicker and it was a good mistake. I added extra cheese no reason to explain why. Added a little salt as well. Then I simmered it for about two hours to let it get thick. It was godly. Thank you! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the directions to the T. The name of the dish is true it is the best vodka sauce! It is definitely better than any restaurant. I am keeping this recipe for a lifetime. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars very easy to make and just as delicious!

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delicious and EASY! I did do what another cook did and crushed San Marzano tomatoes with my hands instead of crushed tomatoes. They are the best! I also added chicken which I cooked separately in garlic and butter and added right before I severed it. This was something easy to throw together and would be a good dish for entertaining. Everyone raved about it!

Rating: 4 stars This was great loved the easy to make sauce I also sautéed some chicken breast in garlic parsley adobe salt & fresh pepper cut the chicken in to small pieces and added to the sauce with penne past it was delicious

Rating: 5 stars Not only is this a delicious sauce but it is super easy to make. I followed the directions because it was the first time I made it and didn't have a flair up when I poured the vodka into the heated pot. I poured from a measuring cup not the bottle as suggested in other places. I added some chicken pieces which I had sautéed in butter and garlic. Next time I might add some chili flakes to add some heat which we enjoy. Also I might increase the amount of cheese to make the sauce even creamier. I have frozen several portions (the recipe makes a lot!) which I will use over the coming weeks. I cooked up some penne and we had a simple salad with it. Thanks for this recipe.