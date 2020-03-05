Jayme's Dry Rub

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious rub to use on any type of meat.

By JmeMcK

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 /4 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, salt, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, thyme, oregano, and cayenne pepper together in an airtight container, seal, and shake.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 1747.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2014
Dry rub is not something I can actually take a spoonful of to taste or at least I prefer not to. But as I looked over the recipe I liked the combination of ingredients (omitting the cayenne pepper because we don t care for heat) and I liked the looks of it. I also felt good about it when I rubbed it on the baby back ribs I made for supper tonight. I took the easy way out tonight and made Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs another recipe from this site and as this recipe s first reviewer I can happily say this rub took those ribs from good to great. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Susan T-O
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2015
I used this on hamburgers and it did not disappoint. Slightly sweet with a bit of a kick from the cayenne it was a quick and easy way to liven up the burgers. I can see using this on pork chicken or even shrimp. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Charlene
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2016
The only change I would make would be to increase the cayenne pepper a little bit but that is just a personal preference. Very good rub on country ribs. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022