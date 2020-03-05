Jayme's Dry Rub

Rating: 4 stars

Dry rub is not something I can actually take a spoonful of to taste or at least I prefer not to. But as I looked over the recipe I liked the combination of ingredients (omitting the cayenne pepper because we don t care for heat) and I liked the looks of it. I also felt good about it when I rubbed it on the baby back ribs I made for supper tonight. I took the easy way out tonight and made Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs another recipe from this site and as this recipe s first reviewer I can happily say this rub took those ribs from good to great.