Lazy Days Ambrosia

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My grandma's ambrosia salad has become a staple at every holiday dinner.

By Tracy Saks

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix pineapple and pudding mix together in a bowl until pudding mixture is smooth. Fold fruit cocktail and oranges into pudding.

    Advertisement

  • Fold whipped topping into pudding mixture until smooth; top with coconut.

  • Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the fruit cocktail juice and mandarin orange juice. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 6.1g; sodium 152.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2014
I did add half of a small bag of "fruit" marshmallows that I had hanging out in the pantry that I needed to use or lose. I made no other changes. The kids RAVED about it and my husband ate about half of this bowl on his own. Great "pantry" dessert. Read More
Helpful
(9)
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2014
I did add half of a small bag of "fruit" marshmallows that I had hanging out in the pantry that I needed to use or lose. I made no other changes. The kids RAVED about it and my husband ate about half of this bowl on his own. Great "pantry" dessert. Read More
Helpful
(9)
DIYcook_Leah
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2021
It was great! I added coconut flakes and next time I will not do that. The coconut flakes throw off the whole dish. You will be eating it and then get a coconut flake and it just doesn't fit well with the dish. Other than that I had no problems with it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Debbie J
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2020
Absolutely yummy, easy to put together. Left out the coconut but added fresh strawberries and mini marshmallows just before serving. To die for. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Tammy
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2020
Delicious! This was a huge hit at our church supper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
angelabruno07
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2022
Awesome! Super tasty. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022