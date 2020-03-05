Cappuccino Caramels

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is definitely a family favorite! I think it makes 3 pounds of caramel.

By Janice Glaser

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
3 pounds
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line an 8-inch square baking dish with aluminum foil and grease the foil with about 1 teaspoon butter.

  • Melt 1 cup butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir brown sugar, sweetened condensed milk, corn syrup, and coffee granules into the melted butter. Clip candy thermometer to the side of the saucepan. Cook and stir brown sugar-butter mixture over medium heat until caramel reaches 248 degrees F (120 degrees C), about 20 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat.

  • Stir walnuts, vanilla extract, and orange zest into caramel; pour into prepared baking dish. Let caramel cool to room temperature.

  • Remove caramel from dish and peel aluminum foil from caramel; discard foil. Slice caramels into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 13.2mg; sodium 45.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

katyh777
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2016
Fantastic caramel! The caramels have a very soft smooth texture and the flavor is excellent! I made the recipe exactly as written and it came out perfect! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Sandy Yoder
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2017
Very very good. The night before making this I had an orange for a late night snack. Since it was the last orange in-house I added about a tablespoon of orange juice. Don't think it changed or added to the flavor. Will definitely make again. Thank you! Read More
Kendra Yates
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2016
Looks good! About how many pieces of caramel does this make? Read More
julia
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2017
It s the best ps I love garden salsa sun chips and coco nuts Read More
