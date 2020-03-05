Quick Thai Fried Bananas

A simple, quick dessert to serve over vanilla ice cream.

By nmschalk

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a wok over high heat. Add bananas, brown sugar, and cinnamon; saute until bananas are golden brown and sugar is bubbling, about 5 minutes. Stir in sesame seeds and lime juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 46.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

