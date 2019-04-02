Four-Cheese Truffled Macaroni and Cheese

This is one of my favorite things to make once the weather gets a chill in the air. It's great for cheese-lovers (like myself) and works great as leftovers or at dinner parties! Truffle oil has by far been one of the best culinary purchases I have made. One little bottle has lasted me a year, and can be used with so many things, like this recipe. Top with a pinch of truffle salt!

Recipe by Hilary van Santen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook cavatappi in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium-low heat. Whisk flour into butter until mixture has a thick, paste-like consistency, about 30 seconds. Slowly whisk 2 cups milk into butter-flour mixture until smooth. Stir in remaining milk, increase heat to medium high, and cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is thick and almost boiling, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir Gouda cheese, Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and 1 cup Parmesan cheese into milk mixture until cheese melts and cheese sauce is smooth. Fold cavatappi into cheese sauce; pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

  • Stir remaining Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs together in a small bowl. Sprinkle bread crumbs mixture over cavatappi mixture and drizzle truffle oil over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbling, about 30 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
565 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 98.1mg; sodium 646.1mg. Full Nutrition
