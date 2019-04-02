Four-Cheese Truffled Macaroni and Cheese

This is one of my favorite things to make once the weather gets a chill in the air. It's great for cheese-lovers (like myself) and works great as leftovers or at dinner parties! Truffle oil has by far been one of the best culinary purchases I have made. One little bottle has lasted me a year, and can be used with so many things, like this recipe. Top with a pinch of truffle salt!
The recipe was ok.. There was a huge amount of cheese versus pasta, so you definitely have to make the breadcrumb topping. I felt the cheese sauce was a little bland & even though I heavily salted my pasta, it didn't help the recipe very much. I had a very good white truffle oil and it didn't really elevate the flavor as I had hoped. I would add a bit more for that lovely truffle flavor.
First time making it, I made as is. It was okay but I could tell it could be better. Second time making it, I added chopped bacon, fresh ground peppercorns, caramelized onions, and a generous dash of nutmeg. Excellent!
Very nice, creamy texture! I've made this about 5 times now and have realized that putting twice the recommended amount of truffle oil and adding some finely chopped mushrooms before baking makes this dish extra tasty!
I used cream cheese in place of swiss and Velveeta in place of cheddar because it melts so well. It was wonderful. To the leftovers I added meatballs and it was even better. This a great base dish you can easily build on and modify. Just make sure the cheese you pick welts well.
Loved this mac and cheese. I wasn't able to find smoked Gouda so I used regular. Used Italian seasoned bread crumbs because some of the reviews said they thought it was bland. Can't wait to make this for New Years Eve for my family in Cali. When we visit.
I truly can't imagine a more disgusting version of mac n cheese. The smoked gouda totally pervades and ruins the entire thing. I made a double batch for a party, and after having my entire family taste test it, I am throwing the whole thing in the garbage. Gross.
I made this for my solo Thanksgiving. I reduced the serving to 8 on the app. I bought everything but the truffle oil and the breadcrumbs. I feel the all purpose flour and butter didn’t mix well. It was real clumpy and I ended up mushing it out clump by clump when I added the milk. There was a lot of cheese milk so I ended up letting it sit overnight to cool and decide if I should add the remaining noodles from the box which I did anyway.
It was a bit bland, but my family enjoyed it (supposedly) I think they were trying to spare my feelings. I think the Swiss cheese was the culprit. Next time around I'll omit the Swiss cheese and add something else, maybe gruyere.
3/3 kids didn’t like it. My husband and I didn’t mind it and will eat the leftovers, but I won’t be making it again. Swiss is an acquired taste and it’s unfamiliar flavor wasn’t appreciated by the kids (11, 8, 4).
I only had one type of cheese (cheddar) but still made this because I had truffle parm with black garlic that I mixed in with my home made breadcrumbs for the top. Very tasty but would add more salt as it was a little bland in that area. Kids and grandparents all loved it. would use less flour next time I make it.
Made this for dinner tonight and it was super creamy & cheesy! My Husband loved it and had 2 big helpings. I didn't have Truffle Oil so I used Extra Virgin Olive Oil. And in addition to the Parmesan and (Italian) Breadcrumb mixture, I topped it with crushed Cheddar flavored French Onion Crisps.... it added a great crispy flavor!
Pro tip, while your stirring the milk add seasonings/salt/herbs to your tastes. I know it's sacrilegious but cheese won't magically make your sauce not bland. So try to make a sauce that you might find slightly acceptable before adding the cheese. I reccomend getting all your usual stuff ready and setting it up before turning up the heat. Also don't worry if you have the wrong cheeses it doesn't matter too much.
