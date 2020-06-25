Mashed Rutabagas with Bacon
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 144.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 6 %
carbohydrates: 10.6g 3 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 7.2g
fat: 10.4g 16 %
saturated fat: 4.6g 23 %
cholesterol: 19.7mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 126IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 15 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 32.2mg 54 %
folate: 27.4mcg 7 %
calcium: 62.4mg 6 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 31.4mg 11 %
potassium: 463.9mg 13 %
sodium: 169.6mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 93.6
