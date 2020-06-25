Mashed Rutabagas with Bacon

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Rutabagas are addictive on their own. Add bacon and they are heaven in your mouth!

By Laura Fields

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon from skillet, reserving 1 to 2 tablespoons bacon grease, to your preference.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook rutabagas in the boiling water until very tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain rutabagas and return to the pot.

  • Mix reserved bacon grease, butter, salt, and pepper into rutabagas; blend using an electric mixer until smooth. Stir chopped bacon into the rutabaga mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 19.7mg; sodium 169.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lmbookworm
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2016
I used this recipe instead of mashed potatoes at a meal. It was great. And the leftovers freeze well. The only problem I had was it took much longer then 20 minutes to cook the rutabagas. I may not have cut it up small enough before cooking. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Cherri
Rating: 3 stars
06/02/2018
didn't really taste the bacon but we liked the rutabaga thanks Read More
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lmbookworm
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2016
I used this recipe instead of mashed potatoes at a meal. It was great. And the leftovers freeze well. The only problem I had was it took much longer then 20 minutes to cook the rutabagas. I may not have cut it up small enough before cooking. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Abby
Rating: 3 stars
02/21/2015
This was my first time trying out rutabaga. I followed the recipe above except with clarified butter. It was ok but I don't think it had anything to do with recipe rather that I just don't love rutabaga. Bottom line if you like rutabaga you will probably like this. Also a good paleo/whole30 side. I did eat it all with hubby's help but the kiddos did not like it. Read More
Cherri
Rating: 3 stars
06/02/2018
didn't really taste the bacon but we liked the rutabaga thanks Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022