Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetable Delight

Rating: 4.56 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A great chicken and vegetable combination.

By Mazola

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Stir Fry Sauce:
Chicken and Vegetable Delight:

Directions

  • Combine all stir-fry sauce ingredients in a small bowl; set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook 4 to 6 minutes or until cooked through. Add onion and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and stir-fry 1 minute. Add asparagus, red pepper, mushrooms and bamboo shoots; stir-fry 5 minutes. Stir sauce mixture until blended, then pour into wok. Add green onions. Stirring constantly, bring to boil and boil 1 minute. Serve with rice.

Tips

* Or substitute green beans or asparagus.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 46.7mg; sodium 648.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (43)

Reviews:
Life Tastes Good
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2014
This is a very nice recipe. I gave it 4 stars because it was lacking a little flavor. I added some freshly grated ginger and that helped a bunch! Read More
Helpful
(10)
SarahY
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2015
This was very good!! I needed to make more servings and so almost doubled the recipe. I read the reviews about needing a bit more flavor, so I added extra everything (garlic, hoisin, soy especially. I really wished I had fresh ginger like a previous reviewer suggested. I found the sauce to be a bit too thick and "cornstarchy"...I will lessen that next time. It was delicious though and with a little minor tweaking this would be 5 stars. My 8 year old said it tasted like "Chinese food"...a compliment! ;) Read More
Helpful
(5)
MamaNyk
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2017
This recipe was literally dinner on the fly! I wanted something fresh and different, so I was up for the culinary challenge. I adjusted the recipe a little, omitting the sugar, red pepper flakes and green onions. When I prepared the sauce, I gathered broth, soy and hoisin sauce with one teaspoon Sriracha with 3 cloves minced garlic and a full teaspoon of freshly grated ginger. I let the sauce mix and sit for 20 minutes while I prepared the chicken and veggies. Grilled chicken with S/P, sesame oil (not corn oil) and half sliced brown onion .. removed from pan and in the same pan added all veggies with a little more sesame oil till wilted and cooked through. Added the chicken, sauce and corn starch till heated through. I served this over a bed of rice noodles instead of rice, it was a *HUGE* winner!!! Best wishes for Delicious Dishes ;) Read More
Helpful
(4)
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2014
This was a really great recipe! I made some changes to the veggies just based on what I had on hand adding broccoli and leaving out asparagus and snap peas. The sauce was great and it came together very nicely! This is definitely one that I will be making again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Diana71
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2014
Mmmmmm...awesome recipe -- very easy and kids loved it. I added tofu cubes when I was stir-frying the chicken. For the sauce, I up'd the soy sauce to 1/4 c, and reduced the chicken broth to 1/4 c, also subbed brown sugar in for the white sugar. Thanks, Mazola!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Michael Rosencrants
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2014
Really like this made according to instructions its delicious and very forgiving and flexible recipe. I like making the sauce to the side and substituting in whatever. Sriracha Maggi Chili paste etc. throwing about anything you have into the wok with the chicken works as well. Very easy and fast. thanks for adding this. Read More
Helpful
(2)
shannonferger
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2014
Loved this recipe! A versatile stir-fry where you can easily add or substitute your favorite protein and/or veggies. The sauce is slightly sweet and not overly heavy. I did add more chicken broth after I added the sauce mixture. The sauce thickens up quickly and we prefer a "looser" sauce. Also took Diana's advice and increased the amount of soy sauce which I think enhanced the flavor. Will definitely be making this again using shrimp and more veggies. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Annio
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2016
Very good. The only addition was fresh ginger. I always go a little heavy on the hoisin cuz I love it. Just used whatever veg I had in the fridge. Nice flavour! Read More
Crystal U
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2017
Great basic recipe. It can be tweaked to your own tastes. I also reduced the corn starch and added ginger. I used vegetables I had on hand instead of what was called for in the recipe. Will definitely make again Read More
