Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetable Delight

Rating: 4 stars This is a very nice recipe. I gave it 4 stars because it was lacking a little flavor. I added some freshly grated ginger and that helped a bunch! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good!! I needed to make more servings and so almost doubled the recipe. I read the reviews about needing a bit more flavor, so I added extra everything (garlic, hoisin, soy especially. I really wished I had fresh ginger like a previous reviewer suggested. I found the sauce to be a bit too thick and "cornstarchy"...I will lessen that next time. It was delicious though and with a little minor tweaking this would be 5 stars. My 8 year old said it tasted like "Chinese food"...a compliment! ;) Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was literally dinner on the fly! I wanted something fresh and different, so I was up for the culinary challenge. I adjusted the recipe a little, omitting the sugar, red pepper flakes and green onions. When I prepared the sauce, I gathered broth, soy and hoisin sauce with one teaspoon Sriracha with 3 cloves minced garlic and a full teaspoon of freshly grated ginger. I let the sauce mix and sit for 20 minutes while I prepared the chicken and veggies. Grilled chicken with S/P, sesame oil (not corn oil) and half sliced brown onion .. removed from pan and in the same pan added all veggies with a little more sesame oil till wilted and cooked through. Added the chicken, sauce and corn starch till heated through. I served this over a bed of rice noodles instead of rice, it was a *HUGE* winner!!! Best wishes for Delicious Dishes ;) Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was a really great recipe! I made some changes to the veggies just based on what I had on hand adding broccoli and leaving out asparagus and snap peas. The sauce was great and it came together very nicely! This is definitely one that I will be making again! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Mmmmmm...awesome recipe -- very easy and kids loved it. I added tofu cubes when I was stir-frying the chicken. For the sauce, I up'd the soy sauce to 1/4 c, and reduced the chicken broth to 1/4 c, also subbed brown sugar in for the white sugar. Thanks, Mazola!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Really like this made according to instructions its delicious and very forgiving and flexible recipe. I like making the sauce to the side and substituting in whatever. Sriracha Maggi Chili paste etc. throwing about anything you have into the wok with the chicken works as well. Very easy and fast. thanks for adding this. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe! A versatile stir-fry where you can easily add or substitute your favorite protein and/or veggies. The sauce is slightly sweet and not overly heavy. I did add more chicken broth after I added the sauce mixture. The sauce thickens up quickly and we prefer a "looser" sauce. Also took Diana's advice and increased the amount of soy sauce which I think enhanced the flavor. Will definitely be making this again using shrimp and more veggies. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. The only addition was fresh ginger. I always go a little heavy on the hoisin cuz I love it. Just used whatever veg I had in the fridge. Nice flavour!