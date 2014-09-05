Spinach Salad with Pomegranate Cranberry Dressing

10 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sweet fruit is wonderfully accented by the tangy salad dressing. Add leftover cooked chicken or turkey and you've got a wonderful main dish salad.

By Mazola

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pomegranate Cranberry Dressing:
Spinach Salad:

Directions

  • Combine pomegranate juice and cranberries in a microwave-safe bowl and heat on HIGH (100% power) for 1 minute. Pour into a blender or food processor. Add onion, garlic and vinegar; puree for a few seconds. Gradually add oil, pureeing for 20 seconds or until smooth and thickened. Refrigerate if not serving immediately.

    Advertisement

  • Place spinach in a large serving bowl or platter. Top with apples, cheese and cranberries. Drizzle with Pomegranate Cranberry Dressing immediately before serving (allow about 2 tablespoons/serving). Refrigerate leftover dressing for up to 1 week.

Tips

* Or substitute crumbled blue, goat or gorgonzola cheese.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the dressing ingredients, not just the amount used in the salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 2.1mg; sodium 42.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022