Slow Cooker Chicken Pozole Blanco

I love pozole and make it very often. For me pozole blanco is very basic but tasty anyway. I had never made it in the slow cooker and it came out great. I added two cans of hominy and doubled the amount of water and bouillon powder because I thought it was too much chicken and the soup was going to be very dry. When you eat pozole the main ingredient is the hominy and one can is not enough for eight servings as the recipe suggests. With these changes the recipe was balanced and very similar to any one you eat in Mexico. The toppings that the traditional Mexican recipe uses are: chilli powder, chopped onion, lime juice, dried oregano, sliced or chopped radish and shredded lettuce. Yes, lettuce not cabbage. Even though they look very similar their flavor is completely different and it can affect the experience of eating pozole quiet considerably. We enjoyed our pozole with tostadas on the side . Usually you top your tostadas with cream, lettuce and avocado and if you like salsa you can added it too. I'm definitely making pozole blanco in the slow cooker again.

