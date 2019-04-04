Slow Cooker Chicken Pozole Blanco
A great soup for casual entertaining.
A great soup for casual entertaining.
Im not a big fan of pozole blanco, but I have to tell you that this one is very good, has a lot of flavor,my family loved it, I think the fact you brown the chicken in the oil give the meat more flavor just follow the recipe as is, I really recommend to garnish with avocado, cabbage, onion , lemon and of course homemade hot sauceRead More
I love pozole and make it very often. For me pozole blanco is very basic but tasty anyway. I had never made it in the slow cooker and it came out great. I added two cans of hominy and doubled the amount of water and bouillon powder because I thought it was too much chicken and the soup was going to be very dry. When you eat pozole the main ingredient is the hominy and one can is not enough for eight servings as the recipe suggests. With these changes the recipe was balanced and very similar to any one you eat in Mexico. The toppings that the traditional Mexican recipe uses are: chilli powder, chopped onion, lime juice, dried oregano, sliced or chopped radish and shredded lettuce. Yes, lettuce not cabbage. Even though they look very similar their flavor is completely different and it can affect the experience of eating pozole quiet considerably. We enjoyed our pozole with tostadas on the side . Usually you top your tostadas with cream, lettuce and avocado and if you like salsa you can added it too. I'm definitely making pozole blanco in the slow cooker again.Read More
I love pozole and make it very often. For me pozole blanco is very basic but tasty anyway. I had never made it in the slow cooker and it came out great. I added two cans of hominy and doubled the amount of water and bouillon powder because I thought it was too much chicken and the soup was going to be very dry. When you eat pozole the main ingredient is the hominy and one can is not enough for eight servings as the recipe suggests. With these changes the recipe was balanced and very similar to any one you eat in Mexico. The toppings that the traditional Mexican recipe uses are: chilli powder, chopped onion, lime juice, dried oregano, sliced or chopped radish and shredded lettuce. Yes, lettuce not cabbage. Even though they look very similar their flavor is completely different and it can affect the experience of eating pozole quiet considerably. We enjoyed our pozole with tostadas on the side . Usually you top your tostadas with cream, lettuce and avocado and if you like salsa you can added it too. I'm definitely making pozole blanco in the slow cooker again.
Im not a big fan of pozole blanco, but I have to tell you that this one is very good, has a lot of flavor,my family loved it, I think the fact you brown the chicken in the oil give the meat more flavor just follow the recipe as is, I really recommend to garnish with avocado, cabbage, onion , lemon and of course homemade hot sauce
I've had Pozole numerous times but it never has done much for me. I've always thought it was because I'm not a huge fan of hominy but there is something about this recipe that changed my opinion on the matter. This was EXCELLENT! The only change I made is that I used the last of my Poblano pepper from the garden but it would have been just as good with jalapeno. This is one that needs no tweaking just don't forget the toppings. This will be my go to Pozole recipe from now on!
Really good recipe! My only change was not adding bouillon but instead used Sazon Goya seasoning. Very good flavor! Will make it again. Thank you
The first time I make any new recipe I make it exactly according to directions. That being said, this tasted really good and I will make it again with a couple of changes. 1. I recommend leaving the chicken breast whole. This will make shredding them so much easier. 2. Add the hominy about 30 minutes before your ready to eat. It is already cooked and only needs to heat up. If you add it at the beginning it pretty much cooks to mush. 3. I also recommend bumping up the spices just a bit. Maybe adding a bit of cumin.
This was very good! I've never had anything like it before. I completely forgot to add lime juice, but the only other change I made was to use Mexican oregano. I served with sour cream and avocado toppings, and made spinach and mushroom quesedillas to go with. Great meal, thanks Mazola for the recipe!
Absolutely delicious! I was generous with the fresh lime juice and made it with fresh cabbage, radishes and avocado as garnishes! Will definitely make it again!!
This is a hit! It’s absolutely simple and delicious! My family never really ate pozole blanco but they love this one!
I love pozole, but this was pretty bland. The only strong flavor was the lime, which wasn't pleasant. I also prefer poaching the chicken to starting it in the skillet, saves dishes and tastes better.
So simple and so delicious. I'd recommend upping the jalapeños just a little to add some more flavor and spice!
Very good recipe!! My slow cooker was borrowed out, so I cooked this slow cooking style in the oven -- followed all recipes, but cooked everying inside my le creuset pot and placed it into the oven at 300F for 2.5 hours. Super good - we actually ate this two ways -- as a "chili" with rice, and the kids also used this as a filling inside a grilled fresh corn tortilla. Toppings were avocado, tomato and sour cream. Love!
Yes I used this and changed it up a bit adding more spices yummmm my son is hooked
Tasty and easy to make. I'm a novice cooker so I didn't venture away from the recipe. Turned out well as is. My husband lived in Mexico City for 4 years and he enjoyed it.
I made this for a girl's get together tonight for the first time and everyone loved it. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding more hominy. Delicious!
This soup is so yummy! It takes a little more work in the beginning, but it is worth it!
I really enjoyed the flavors in this. I did add more bouillon and lime juice than was called for, as well as leaving the seeds in the jalapeño to add extra heat, and adding some diced red and green bell peppers for sweetness. I think it may have been a little bland without those additions, which is why I gave it 4 stars instead of 5. I would definitely make and eat this again.
followed the recipe and it turned out great
Very delicious. Prepared just as directed and it came out fantastic. If you haven't tried it yet...I would recommend you should.
Plenty of great flavors here but it needs a bit more hominy. I like cilantro on my pozole.
Recipe is excellent as is, didn’t change a thing. Everyone from husband down to 2 year old grandson loved it. Served with radishes, tortilla strips, limes, cabbage, cilantro as toppings.
I made modifications. 2 roasted diced jalapeños, can pinto beans, and many more seasonings ( coriander, cumin, chili powder, paprika, thyme; 1/2 tsp each). Toppings were tomatillo and sliced avocados in lime juice. The topping were what made this soup really tasty. This is a good basic recipe that gets you started in the right direction.
OMG! what a tasty and delicious pozole. I had eaten pozole rojo only and I was not interested in trying pozole blanco, but it was AMAZING! I made it with chicken thighs because it was the only chicken I had and I dont regret it. One more good recipe added to my repertoire. Thank you!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections