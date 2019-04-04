Slow Cooker Chicken Pozole Blanco

A great soup for casual entertaining.

Recipe by Mazola

prep:

20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
total:
Servings:
8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Traditional garnishes:

Directions

  • Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and brown lightly, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to 6-quart slow cooker. Reduce heat to medium and add onions to skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until onions begin to soften. Stir in garlic, minced chile and bouillon powder; continue cooking 1 minute. Pour in 1 cup water and stir well. Remove from heat and pour into slow cooker. Add remaining water, hominy, oregano, bay leaf and lime juice.

  • Cover and heat for 4 to 6 hours on LOW or 3 to 4 hours on HIGH. The soup is ready when the chicken is tender and can be easily pulled apart. Shred chicken using two forks to pull apart. Ladle soup into bowls and let guests garnish the soup as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 909.3mg. Full Nutrition
