Green Beans with Warm Dijon Vinaigrette

Rating: 4 stars With all the ingredients involved in the preparation I expected something remarkable. Perhaps that was the problem - too much "stuff." These were good not great. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars We loved these! The only change I made was in using frozen green beans instead of fresh. No need to change anything these are delicious just as is. Yum! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I substituted fresh broccoli and we were quite happy with the result!! I steamed cut up broccoli in step 1 and followed the remainder as written. We'll certainly have this again! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars We loved these green beans! Simple delicious and full of flavor...a definite keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars What I like about this recipe is the zingy vinaigrette! I love green beans so I don't want their flavor lost beneath other flavors. This dressing enlivens the flavor and adds the crunch of almonds. Plus it doesn't need to be served piping hot. Room temperature is just fine here so this dish is perfect for a buffet meal. I want to do this one again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I thought these were simple to put together for a week night meal and jazzed up plain green beans. I do think the vinaigrette was a touch oily and could have used some more dijon for flavor. The almonds gave the recipe a nice texture. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for Thanksgiving. I only used green beans, 1 clove garlic, finely minced, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1/2 teaspoon Thyme, 1/8 teaspoon Sea Salt, 1/4 teaspoon Fine Grind Black Pepper, 1/4 cup toasted sliced almonds, and 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, It was a yummy glaze that everyone enjoyed on the green beans. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars So far this is my favorite way to prepare Green Beans! Simple Quick & Delicious! Helpful (2)