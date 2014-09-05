Green Beans with Warm Dijon Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.55 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The Warm Dijon Vinaigrette transforms simple green beans into beans fit for company!

By Mazola

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To blanch beans, fill a large stock pot half-way with water. Leave enough room for the beans. Bring to a boil over high heat; add beans and return to a full boil. Boil beans 5 minutes. Drain beans and immediately place in large bowl filled with ice water. Let sit 3 minutes; drain thoroughly. Pat dry with paper towel. Set aside.

  • Whisk together vinegar, sugar, onion, garlic, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Whisk in 4 tablespoons oil slowly; set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet. Add beans and saute 3 three minutes. Add vinaigrette; stir beans to coat and saute an additional 3 minutes or until heated through. Transfer beans to serving platter; top with almonds and Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Tips

Recipe Tip: Both the vinaigrette and blanched green beans can be prepared ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator.

Frozen Green Bean Variation: Skip the blanching step and sauté frozen beans in large covered skillet for 3 to 4 minutes. Follow remaining directions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 105.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2014
With all the ingredients involved in the preparation I expected something remarkable. Perhaps that was the problem - too much "stuff." These were good not great. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2014
We loved these! The only change I made was in using frozen green beans instead of fresh. No need to change anything these are delicious just as is. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Linda at Bit of Flavor
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2014
I substituted fresh broccoli and we were quite happy with the result!! I steamed cut up broccoli in step 1 and followed the remainder as written. We'll certainly have this again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2014
We loved these green beans! Simple delicious and full of flavor...a definite keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Bibi
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2014
What I like about this recipe is the zingy vinaigrette! I love green beans so I don't want their flavor lost beneath other flavors. This dressing enlivens the flavor and adds the crunch of almonds. Plus it doesn't need to be served piping hot. Room temperature is just fine here so this dish is perfect for a buffet meal. I want to do this one again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2014
I thought these were simple to put together for a week night meal and jazzed up plain green beans. I do think the vinaigrette was a touch oily and could have used some more dijon for flavor. The almonds gave the recipe a nice texture. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Crystal Buchmann
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2015
I made these for Thanksgiving. I only used green beans, 1 clove garlic, finely minced, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1/2 teaspoon Thyme, 1/8 teaspoon Sea Salt, 1/4 teaspoon Fine Grind Black Pepper, 1/4 cup toasted sliced almonds, and 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, It was a yummy glaze that everyone enjoyed on the green beans. Read More
Helpful
(2)
orangezest
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2014
So far this is my favorite way to prepare Green Beans! Simple Quick & Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Melissa Conger
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2014
This was good however the vinaigrette was quite subtle. Read More
Helpful
(1)
