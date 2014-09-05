Banana Walnut Bread

Serve for breakfast or a quick snack.

By Mazola

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Whisk together egg, bananas, oil and vanilla. Add to flour mixture and stir until flour is moistened. Fold in walnuts. Spray 8-1/2 x 4-1/2 loaf pan with cooking spray. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. A wooden pick inserted in the center should come out clean. Transfer loaf pan to a rack to cool for 10 minutes before turning out of pan. Serve warm or store in an air-tight container.

Tips

Recipe Tip: Reserve 2 tablespoons of the walnuts and use to sprinkle on top before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 135.4mg. Full Nutrition
