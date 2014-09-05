Banana Walnut Bread
Serve for breakfast or a quick snack.
Recipe Tip: Reserve 2 tablespoons of the walnuts and use to sprinkle on top before baking.
Great recipe! I love banana bread and this was no exception! It's also a great way to use up the last of the really ripe bananas. Since I like a sweeter banana bread I added an additional 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I also upped the vanilla to 2 tsp. and added 1 tsp. of cinnamon. Definitely spray your pan with cooking spray so it doesn't stick. I sprinkled the top with additional chopped walnuts before popping it into the oven for about 45 mintues. The bread smelled wonderful and rose very nicely. Absolutely delicious and perfect with a piping hot cup of tea!Read More
All we tasted was baking soda and baking powder....the vanilla and banana couldn't cover the taste of those two bitter things!Read More
I liked this banana bread. It had more of cake texture than that dense texture so many banana breads have. I think I actually liked that better. In the future I may make this in a cake pan and frost it with a lite icing. This is not a very tall banana bread, but I was just baking it for my home so it worked fine. ty
I did add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and used pecans. I thought it was a good bread, very easy to make will make again! Thanks
Very good, moist and easy to make. I was surprised there was no cinnamon or spices, but it was good. I subbed pecans since that's all I had and it was great. I might add a little nutmeg next time.
Simple quick recipe. I substituted the oil with applesauce and had a tad more (closer to full c.) of banana. Also added a dash of ground cloves, ginger, and two dashes of cinnamon.
I seem to always have over-ripe bananas around that need to be used up, and I like to try different banana bread recipes, and this one was pretty good. Not the best one that I've ever made, but good. It is much lighter in color than the other banana breads that I've made, and it was delicious served warm with a slather of butter and a cup of coffee. Yum!
No soda in the recipe. The nuts make a big difference.
I really really liked this Banana Bread! My house smelled Amazing while this was baking! Its perfectly moist and I Love That it had a nice crust on the outside without being to hard and crunchy lol I enjoyed this with my morning coffee slathered in butter! For me You honestly cant go wrong with this recipe! My only changes were I omitted the nuts (just a personal preference) and added a dash of cinnamon to the batter!
It was good but it was a bit dry but then when I put apple butter on it, that took it to a whole new level!
This is a basic banana bread, it could definitely use some cinnamon.
I will definitely make this again. It was quick and easy to prepare. I followed the recipe exactly and won't change a thing next time. It was great to find a recipe that called for 3/4 cup of mashed bananas. Thanks for sharing.
Followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have nuts here so could not add those; which is a bummer because I love them! Great basic recipe. I would make this again but definitely add a little spice and the nuts. Not sure why, but this took just about an hour to bake instead of 35-40 minutes as stated in the recipe. Not a big issue because I wasn't making it for a special occasion or in a time crunch.
Didn’t make any changes. Very moist and delicious! Will make again.
Great recipe and easy to make.
Loved it! Very moist. Forgot to take a "before" pic so here's an "in between" pic.
Tastey, but you better eat it right away. Moist straight out of the oven but by the next day it was pretty dry.
I found it okay but somewhat uninteresting. Followed the recipe exactly.
I substituted the eggs with unsweetened applesauce for a vegan. The recipe got rave reviews. For me it was a little too sweet. But, for a sweet tooth it is perfect.
This is by far the best combination of ingredients needed for Banana walnut bread. This turned out great.
I used a teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg just because it's Christmas and turned out amazing
I used canola instead of corn oil, used glazed walnuts and sprinkled extra walnuts on top. Also, used a square pan, like a 6"x6" and baked for only 30 minutes. Came out perfect. I think next time I'll double the banana because it doesn't have as much banana flavor as I like. Great recipe and easy to make! Thanks so much.
looked great until I went to cut it. fell apart instantly. tastes great though.
Very easy and a lot of fun to make. Hardly takes any time, and the finished bread was delicious. The cooking time was exactly right (I used a shallow 9x9 pan). I wanted just a "taste" but ended up having a whole slice, couldn't stop myself.
This recipe is perfect!!!!The entire family loves it and I have made it more than once!! Thanks for sharing
Love this recipe. Moist and delicious! I added 1 TBSP of marmalade. This is a keeper.
Just added a few more walnuts but everyone loved it. Very easy to mix together and bake. perfect for a late night snack.
This is a good, basic recipe that makes wonderful banana bread with good flavor and texture.
Great recipe! The only thing I added was a little cinnamon.
Made this recipes muffins for my husband, with the addition of his favourite golden raisins - he loved it! The best he has had. Simple, sweet, and scrumptious recipe. Thank you!
I am not much of a baker, but this was pretty easy and pretty good. Alittle dry, but very good with coffee or milk. I added dried cranberries and and used apple sauce instead of oil and followed recipe as it is. I will make it again.
I love it. does need to be sweeter. May try the adds in last comment and loaf pain, lol
Easy peasey..my quick make for church Sunday Morning go to..
followed recipe exactly but used crushed pecans instead of walnuts. very dense and moist but eating plain without butter lacks flavor.