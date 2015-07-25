One-Pan Chicken Dinner

Rating: 4.53 stars
83 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy!

By Christina Salinas

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a single layer in the center of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour green beans into one side of the baking dish. Spread potatoes out on the other side of the dish.

  • Sprinkle dressing mix over chicken, beans, and potatoes; drizzle butter over the top. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken breasts are no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 109.5mg; sodium 584.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (90)

Most helpful positive review

laceyworks
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2014
This is a great recipe for someone who is short on time or just doesn't want to spend hours in the kitchen! I have made this recipe with both zesty italian mix and regular italian mix, they are both great! It took about 45 minutes in my gas oven for the size chicken breasts I used. I believe the butter could be cut down quite a bit for someone who would like to watch their fat intake, but I'm a butter lover so I'm all in!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Eepie
Rating: 3 stars
10/13/2014
I wasn't impressed. The vegetables that were down in the butter were well-cooked but the ones on top weren't. The chicken was fine but the vegetables needed something different. I ended up putting salt and pepper on my potatoes at the table. I don't think I'll try this again. Read More
Reviews:
laceyworks
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2014
This is a great recipe for someone who is short on time or just doesn't want to spend hours in the kitchen! I have made this recipe with both zesty italian mix and regular italian mix, they are both great! It took about 45 minutes in my gas oven for the size chicken breasts I used. I believe the butter could be cut down quite a bit for someone who would like to watch their fat intake, but I'm a butter lover so I'm all in!! Read More
Susan Talbott Guiteras
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2014
Better with fresh green beans, very versatile and convenient Read More
Wanda McKean Noblitt
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2015
Super easy to put together and so full of flavor. My husband and my 4-year-old twins devoured it. I only changed a few things: I didn't use canned green beans, I used frozen whole green beans; I used a homemade Italian dressing seasoning that I found on Allrecipes; I didn't use butter, just sprayed the pan with butter-flavored non-stick spray and lightly sprayed the top of everything once I added the seasoning. The chicken was tender, and the green beans & potatoes were cooked perfectly. It came out so yummy! Read More
Amy O'Callaghan
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2014
Very simple and delicious! I added some fresh minced garlic to kick up the flavor a bit! Read More
Rebecca Soustek
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2017
This is absolutely amazing and many of my friends have made this and loved it as well. A huge family hit. Read More
collegegrlsweetie
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2015
I loved it but used less butter and poured chicken broth over everthing to kick up the flavor! And garlic!! Read More
jo
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2014
I cooked mine at 325 so that I could cook it longer and I'd have time to take a kid soccer practice and come back an hour and a half later. Forgot the Italian until just before serving but it was great! Wish I had made more. Super quick and easy. My family usually doesn't like potatoes but they said these had lots of flavor and loved them. Thanks! Read More
Patricia Fraser Macintyre
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2015
Awesome dish.... great for any day of the week:) My little family enjoys every bite.... I use frozen veggies Carrots yellow and green beans. Read More
Eepie
Rating: 3 stars
10/12/2014
I wasn't impressed. The vegetables that were down in the butter were well-cooked but the ones on top weren't. The chicken was fine but the vegetables needed something different. I ended up putting salt and pepper on my potatoes at the table. I don't think I'll try this again. Read More
