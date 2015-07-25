One-Pan Chicken Dinner

1 of 90

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe for someone who is short on time or just doesn't want to spend hours in the kitchen! I have made this recipe with both zesty italian mix and regular italian mix, they are both great! It took about 45 minutes in my gas oven for the size chicken breasts I used. I believe the butter could be cut down quite a bit for someone who would like to watch their fat intake, but I'm a butter lover so I'm all in!! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Better with fresh green beans, very versatile and convenient Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Super easy to put together and so full of flavor. My husband and my 4-year-old twins devoured it. I only changed a few things: I didn't use canned green beans, I used frozen whole green beans; I used a homemade Italian dressing seasoning that I found on Allrecipes; I didn't use butter, just sprayed the pan with butter-flavored non-stick spray and lightly sprayed the top of everything once I added the seasoning. The chicken was tender, and the green beans & potatoes were cooked perfectly. It came out so yummy! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Very simple and delicious! I added some fresh minced garlic to kick up the flavor a bit! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is absolutely amazing and many of my friends have made this and loved it as well. A huge family hit. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I loved it but used less butter and poured chicken broth over everthing to kick up the flavor! And garlic!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I cooked mine at 325 so that I could cook it longer and I'd have time to take a kid soccer practice and come back an hour and a half later. Forgot the Italian until just before serving but it was great! Wish I had made more. Super quick and easy. My family usually doesn't like potatoes but they said these had lots of flavor and loved them. Thanks! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome dish.... great for any day of the week:) My little family enjoys every bite.... I use frozen veggies Carrots yellow and green beans. Helpful (4)