Beef Stroganoff with Noodles

WOW. This was the first time I made this dish and it turned out to be very good and a keeper. I made some adjustments due to the fact that I work till late and did not start cooking till 745pm. I used stew meat that i boiled for 15 minutes (as i was puting away the groceries)it also helped cut back on the cooking time. Then i browned the meat, set it aside. In the same pan i cooked the onion (did not have any celery) and added some garlic as well. once the onions were translucent i added the meat to it. Added 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup masala red cooking wine, 1 can beef broth, and 1-1.5 tablespoon of lemon pepper. It gave it a good zing. Then I let the meat and the broth simmer for 20-25 minutes. in the mean time i boiled the pasta and sauted the mushrooms and had my dinner rolls baking. Once the pasta was done, i added the mushrooms to the meat sauce and added the cornstrach mix (2-3 tbspn cornstrach with a little bit of water). Once the sauce was think enough I added the LIGHT sour cream (put a little more than what the recipe called for. Let the sauce simmer for 10 minutes. Served rigt after with a pinch of black pepper on top. My boyfriend liked it very much and had two plates full. His exact comment was "baby this sauce is perfect" and i still have left overs. I liked it very much and will make it again. Thank you for the recipe.