Beef Stroganoff with Noodles
This recipe is our family favorite. The sauce is very rich and creamy and is great served over egg noodles. It does take a little longer to make, but it is well worth it!
This recipe is our family favorite. The sauce is very rich and creamy and is great served over egg noodles. It does take a little longer to make, but it is well worth it!
OK..here's the deal. Please DO NOT use 2 Tbsp. of seasoned salt in this recipe! This has to be a typo. It's so salty you can't eat it. I made this recipe before & caught that mistake the last time, but...this time I was in a hurry & guess what? Poured in the whole amount of seas. salt..oh,yuck! Realized what I did as soon as I poured it in. I didn't want to pitch the whole thing so I tried adding a couple of peeled potatoes to it (supposed to absorb some of the saltiness...it didn't). I was talking to my sister & she suggested pouring all the broth out (just discard it) but not the meat,bacon or veggies & then rinsing all that off & starting over with more broth...it worked!! Only this time, I didn't use any salt at all & cut back on the Worcestershire sauce by 1/2. Perfect! It's a very good recipe if you don't screw it up :)Read More
I liked, but family did not. They staTED TO seasonings and NOT the true flavor of stroganoff that we all love.Read More
OK..here's the deal. Please DO NOT use 2 Tbsp. of seasoned salt in this recipe! This has to be a typo. It's so salty you can't eat it. I made this recipe before & caught that mistake the last time, but...this time I was in a hurry & guess what? Poured in the whole amount of seas. salt..oh,yuck! Realized what I did as soon as I poured it in. I didn't want to pitch the whole thing so I tried adding a couple of peeled potatoes to it (supposed to absorb some of the saltiness...it didn't). I was talking to my sister & she suggested pouring all the broth out (just discard it) but not the meat,bacon or veggies & then rinsing all that off & starting over with more broth...it worked!! Only this time, I didn't use any salt at all & cut back on the Worcestershire sauce by 1/2. Perfect! It's a very good recipe if you don't screw it up :)
This recipe makes a very good stroganoff but because of the extreme sodium and fat content I had to make a few simple adjustments. I used thin sliced round steak which tenderized nicely with the lengthy simmering, only 3 slices bacon and lowfat sour cream and only a little more than half the amount called for. To cut down on the salt, I used low salt beef broth and omitted the seasoned salt alltogether...2 tablespoons is a HUGE amount! I substituted Mrs. Dash garlic and herb blend and added no additional salt. So..minor changes for health reasons and still this had EXCELLENT flavor. I only cook with fresh mushrooms so I used 8oz. of those. Thanks for posting...this truly was the best stroganoff I have ever made. Family loved it!
Very good. Did make some changes after reading reviews. Used thin sliced round steak strips and tossed them in seasoned flour before browning. The flour at this point thickened the sauce beautifully later in the dish and eliminated the need for cornstarch. Completely left out the seasoning salt and tweaked the spices some, such as adding minced garlic and salt & fresh ground pepper to the bacon, celery and onions while cooking. Also added a little extra dash of worcestershire sauce after adding the fresh mushrooms. Served over egg noodles garnished with some shaved Parmesan Cheese with fresh green beans and seasoned tomato wedges. Made a very nice dinner.
I am a guy who loves to cook so I thought I would try this beef stroganoff recipe. It turned out great! My personal modifications worked PERFECTLY!. I used good round steak, threw the cut up chunks in a plastic bag with seasoned flour and coated the meat well. Browned/cooked the meat until it was slightly crispy and the coating was nice and brown. I used fresh "Royale" mushrooms (wonderful!), not canned, cut into small pieces and sauteed separately from the meat. Same with the chopped up onions. Did NOT add (a)the bacon (too salty), (b)corn starch,(c)Worcestershire sauce, or (d)any salt. I used (1)can of Campbell's mushroom soup with (2)cups of water instead of beef broth. After all was ready, following the recipe I found here for times and such, put it all together in a dutch oven and let it simmer. It was still very salty so I added white wine (Chardonnay) until taste evened out the saltiness. Stirred in the sour cream just before serving, again to my own taste. First evening's dinner I used egg noodles and served to dinner guests. They went nuts! Loved it! Second night, used the leftover stroganoff over white rice for myself. Both times it was EXCELLENT! I guarantee this recipe will delight you and your friends.
This was the best beef stroganoff I've ever made. I made 2 changes. First, I coated the beef stew cubes in flour before browning them. That eliminated the need for the cornstarch later on. I also think the flour gives them a nice crunchy, brown coating as well. Second, I left out the seasoning salt altogether. Didn't miss it at all. I think the beef broth has enough salt in it. This definitely is a total keeper!!
OMG! This is so good. I always go by the comments. The comments are what makes this site better than any cookbook. I didn't use any salt, went easy on the bacon and celery, doubled the cornstarch, halved the worcestrieiuilsue(sp?), and used fresh mushrooms. The best ever! Plenty of flavor with no extra salt and I'm a salt-a-holic.
This is a good recipe with a great flavor. I used ground beef and that cut the cooking time down to almost nothing. The bacon is great - I have never had a stroganoff quite like this. I'm not sure that sauteing the mushrooms separately did anything for the recipe - at least the way that I made it. If using the stew meat, it probably would make a difference since you would be adding the mushrooms after a lot of simmering.
My family loved this meal when I made it for them. My mom, who doesn't eat large portions, asked for a second helping, and my grandfather, who is a very picky eater, cleaned his plate. I didn't use bacon, but, otherwise, followed the recipe to the letter. I agree with other reviewers that the sauce was a little runny, so next time I will add more cornstarch. In addition, I will use less salt, as it was a little too salty for my liking. All in all, it was easy to make, and I will definitely be making it again. It would be a great recipe to make for company, as you can start it well in advance.
I made this for our 26th wedding anniversary and it was a hit for the whole family. I don't use wine in my cooking and I was glad to find a good stroganoff recipe that didn't include wine. I, like others, used much less seasoned salt and fresh mushrooms. Very tasty, the bacon gave it an unusual and nice added flavor. We will make it again!
This was my recipe I submitted a few years ago..Just so everyone knows the seasoning salt amount WAS a typo..I don't remember if I did it or maybe it just got posted wrong. So sorry for any one who's dinner was ruined :(
Very good! My husband loved it. I only used 1 tbs of seasoning salt instead of the recommended 3.. just seemed too much. I will probably use a bit more corn starch next time I make it as it was a little bit runny.
Well, I made the recipe as listed - because that's what I always do the first time time around and didn't have time to read the reviews prior. Here are my thoughts - this was the most excellent stroganoff I have ever eaten though it was extremely salty. I think the seasoning salt and the bacon added such a wonderful flavor that I think that omitting them would change the dish. Next time I will use low sodium beaf broth, cut down on the seasoning salt and the amount of bacon but other than that, this recipe is great as is and my family loved it (including my 3 very picky eating kids!).
I liked, but family did not. They staTED TO seasonings and NOT the true flavor of stroganoff that we all love.
I found the flavor of this dish to be good. I liked the addition of bacon and I substituted fresh mushrooms. However, I had difficulty getting the sauce to a desired consistency. I still felt that no matter what I did it was very thin. I will try to modify it next time because the flavor really was good.
This is a great recipe but I did follow some of the other reviewers advice and cut way down on the seasoning salt, omitted the bacon (though I might try it next time), and added garlic, black pepper, and Mrs. Dash, and rolled the meat in flour before browning. I like the idea of not using cream of mushroom soup but also, by following another reviewer, I can do that as well. I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for sharing!
I made the recipe the way it was except for the seasoned salt, only because I didn't have any so I substituted 1 tsp of my favorite garlic salt. I gotta tell you....ya know when you keep eating even when your full........this is one of those recipes. It's now going to be one of my everyday cooking recipes. Thanks so much for yet another, much better than average, budget stretcher. I love this site.
this was really good! After reading reviews, I decreased the salt to 1 tbs and used fresh mushrooms. I will make this again but will also add fresh garlic. Great recipe! I gave it 4 stars because I had to "tweak" it.
WOW. This was the first time I made this dish and it turned out to be very good and a keeper. I made some adjustments due to the fact that I work till late and did not start cooking till 745pm. I used stew meat that i boiled for 15 minutes (as i was puting away the groceries)it also helped cut back on the cooking time. Then i browned the meat, set it aside. In the same pan i cooked the onion (did not have any celery) and added some garlic as well. once the onions were translucent i added the meat to it. Added 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup masala red cooking wine, 1 can beef broth, and 1-1.5 tablespoon of lemon pepper. It gave it a good zing. Then I let the meat and the broth simmer for 20-25 minutes. in the mean time i boiled the pasta and sauted the mushrooms and had my dinner rolls baking. Once the pasta was done, i added the mushrooms to the meat sauce and added the cornstrach mix (2-3 tbspn cornstrach with a little bit of water). Once the sauce was think enough I added the LIGHT sour cream (put a little more than what the recipe called for. Let the sauce simmer for 10 minutes. Served rigt after with a pinch of black pepper on top. My boyfriend liked it very much and had two plates full. His exact comment was "baby this sauce is perfect" and i still have left overs. I liked it very much and will make it again. Thank you for the recipe.
This was good but with the amount of beef broth called for it was more like stroganoff soup. Very tasty but not the typical stroganoff. Quite flavorful. Might make again.
Love, Love, Love this recipe!!!! My boyfriend is a picky eater... and a big hunter as well! We both prefer it with venison... It may be with deer, or elk. Still delicious either way! :) I cut down on the seasoning salt (ALOT!) and use back strap or tenderloin... which people may think is strange, it cuts down on cooking time and also makes it pretty tasty... but I also understand most people don’t have that kind of meat to throw into stroganoff.. It’s still very tasty with venison steak as well!... I don’t know if its a typo in the recipe, but a teaspoon is just enough! I also add fresh mushrooms and cut them in sixths (I love my fungus ;) ) But this is one of our favorite dinners! Its super easy and makes enough for left overs! And always a crowd pleaser!! I recommend it 100% :)
I actually made this according to the recipe...unusual for me:-) My only change was to use fresh mushrooms instead of canned, which may have caused the only problem I had. The sauce was too thin, so maybe the fresh mushrooms gave up more liquid than canned would have? Either that or I should have used more cornstarch. At any rate...easily correctable next time. Flavor was excellent & I will make it again. It was also a little on the bland side...but I did omit most of the seasoning salt...and a few garlic cloves wouldn't hurt it. Overall, a good recipe.
My 16 year old son made this recipe and it turned out really good. I told him about the other comments about the salt so he didn't use as much. Also, we used fresh mushrooms instead of canned . We will make this again. We really enjoyed the meal.
Great taste.....I agree with the others that it is a little too salty. Should have read the reviews before. I also was SHOCKED at the fat content, so I tried to slim it down a bit by using low fat ingredients and slicing an eye of round steak instead of using the stew meat. The taste was the same. Just skinnier. :) Great recipe!
This is a can't miss recipe! I forgot the bacon, misread what to do with the mushrooms and ended up putting them in with the onions and garlic. (I did add garlic because we like it.) I also used a 1lb round steak sliced into strips because that was what I had. I did wait until just before serving to add the sour cream though and my husbsnd loved it and so did I! I also breaded before browning, adding some of the spice into the flour. Perfect thickness of the sauce. Poured over egg noodles. 1 thing I almost forgot, I used beef boullion for the broth since I was out of beef broth.
This was the best beef stroganoff I have ever made. My family really enjoyed it. I did however, use 1/2 of the season salt and a little less bacon. I also used chopped garlic when I sauteed the onion, celery, and bacon. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
this recipie call for way to much salt.
this is wonderful!!
i skipped the celery, the seasoning, and the bacon. I wanted a basic beef stroganoff. Also you can use any noodles you want-to save money. This is a good first time recipe for me. thanks. way better than box stuff.
Easy, tasty......
I cut the meat a little thinner, dredged it in flour(so no cornstarch) and only used 2 cans of broth. I used fresh mushrooms. OMG everything IS better with BACON
Excellent recipe, Since everyone said it was to salty I used low sodium and low fat broth, non-fat sour cream and 1 tsp seasoning salt. It turned out good. Not to salty, I did use all the bacon and I don't think it was to much...thanks for the great recipe. michelle
Prepared this recipe last night and my family LOVED IT! A different take on beef stroganoff. A different method from the same way I prepared it for 20 yrs. Highly recommend this one!
I read many reviews before I made this so I knew not to add too much seasoning salt However, I didn't really care for the recipe--it tastes too much of worcestershire sauce and is really thin rather than creamy.
Wasn't what I expected the sauce was very runny :( I even doubled the cornstarch like one of the reviews had mentioned. It actually tasted better the next day after I put the sauce over the noodles and let it sit overnight, like a tweaked beef and noodles. If I make again, I will add garlic and maybe just 4 oz of sour cream and MORE cornstarch to thicken. and 2 cans of beef broth. In fact I thought it needed more salt added to it and I am not a saltaholic! Will try again, it is always better second time around.
This was the first time i ever even ate stroganoff, and I liked it, as well as my hubby and his friends. However, it could have definatly used some carrots, green beans, even potatoes...mmmmm! I followed the recipe exactly, omitting the salt, and found that the bacon took a long time to cook. After simmering for the 1 1/2 hrs, i removed the floating bacon pieces and discarded them...they didn't look to appetizing! But thanks for the recipe we willl use it again!
Leave out the seasoning salt. This is a very good recipe, but too salty. I will make it again...but leave out the salt.
What a great recipe!! As other suggested, I cut back on the amount of salt my half and it was perfect. This is full of great flavor and everyone in my family enjoyed this. I will definitely be making this again.
This recipe was different than the one I usually use for beef stronganoff. The sauce was a little thinner than I like but it made up for it in flavor (which my husband raved about). I did make a few changes - 1. I left out the celery because I didn't want to run to the store, 2. I used fresh mushrooms, 3. I left out the seasoning salt after reading some reviews. It was plenty salty with the beef broth and the worchestershire sauce, 4. I used lowfat sour cream. It is a good recipe and I'll be making it again.
It was great. My whole family loved it. I think it called for just a little bit too much seasoning salt though.
I love this recipe and use it all the time. I substitute onion powder and celery salt for the veggies and leave out the mushrooms. I also flour the stew meat before browning so I don't need cornstarch. Thank you for this one!
This was wonderful! We loved it here, I used 1 teaspoon of seasoned salt as we rarely put salt on anything. I also used fresh mushrooms instead of canned, I loved the way they tasted sauted and put in at the end they didn't get mushy!
If I make this again I will flavor the beef with garlic powder and coat it with flour so it isn't so runny. I used 1 tsp of salt and it was plenty.
I found that this recipie was way too salty even after taking Paula's advice and cutting back on the salt. The broth adds enough salt that no extra is needed. Otherwise a GREAT recipie!! I'm definately going to make it again.
Excellent. It is so rewarding to try cooking a new dish and have it turn out looking and tasting just like you imagine it should. This recipe is very simple to follow, and easily modified according to anyone's taste, or what you do/don't have in the refrigerater.
I've made this recipe several times, always with ground beef, which shortens the cooking time significantly and makes it into a great weekday dinner. Also, PLEASE, PLEASE DO NOT use the stated amount of seasoning salt, as other reviewers have mentioned! Only salt to taste. Otherwise, a good dish that's good for leftovers, too.
That has to be a typo for the 2 tablespoons of Seasoning salt. Way too much salt. No good at all.
Very good! Did not have time to simmer beef, so I prepared it with the onions and celery in the pressure cooker. Preparing beef this way required less beef stock too. My family really enjoyed it!
This recipe has great potential. But, I didn't read the reviews about reducing the amount of seasoned salt, and was very sorry that I didn't. It was way too salty. Also, I would double the amount of egg noodles. A definite do-over, nonetheless.
I've got picky boys that won't eat anything, but they love this recipe! I cut down the seasoning salt alot (to 2 tsp) and added some white pepper to give it a little zing.
Whoa as me!!!! I was in such a hurry that I printed this recipe, but did not read the viewers comments......BEWARE!!!! DO NOT ADD 2 TBS OF SEASONED SALT!!! My instincts were telling me it was too much, but alas I did not pay attention. It was still good, just really salty. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms in the last 15 minutes of stewing and it was perfect. I added a little more sourcream and the next day when I warmed it up I had to add a little more water and cornstartch to thicken. I will definitely make this again
This was my first time making stroganoff and it was wonderful. We would add more sour cream, and less worchestershire. Thanks.
This recipe is magnificent! My husband is NEVER one to eat leftovers - this recipe is eaten 2 nights in a row, and has supplanted his chicken cacciatore as his favorite "comfort food. These are the changes I adapted to it though: --I agree that the amount of salt called for is ridiculous, so I cut it to just a dusting over the whole lot in step 2, --added one extra stalk of celery, --cut the bacon and Worcestershire called for by half, --added 2 carrots (diced like the other vegetables), --used 1/2 box of the fresh white mushrooms rather than the canned. --I too, agree that as is, the sauce is a bit runny, so I doubled the cornstarch/cold water mixture. --Oh, and for the beef broth, used the low sodium variety.
I love reading the reviews and taking great ideas from them. This is a meal that stands alone. JMVHO, but I wouldn't change anything.
WAY TO SALTY
This was too salty. I even use low sodium beef broth. It was too thick and a little darker then usual. I found with the bacon and oil it was a little heavy and a little greasy. I will probably look for a different recipe in the future.
This was yummy! I was a little hesitent because of all the mixed reviews. It seems the biggest problem is with the salt but I figured this was an easy fix and decided to take a chance. I did leave out the salt entirely. I coated the meat in seasoned flour & simmered uncovered most of the time to reduce the liquid a little. I also added onion powder & pepper during simmering & to the final result. I noticed a thick film of grease on top so I had to keep trying to scrape some of this off. I also only added a couple spoons of sour cream. I served over egg noodles that I coated lightly with melted butter and a shake of garlic powder. Kids really enjoyed!!
I made this on a campout and was a big hit with 20 adults. I left out the salt as suggested by others and used less broth. I also used broth instead of water to prepare the corn starch.
This comes out great everytime. I also serve it with mash potatoes instead of eggnoodles.
I found this recipe to be WAY TOO SALTY!!!! It was so salty, that half of the family ended up feeding their plates to the dog. Did anyone else find that this was the case? I think 2 tsp. of seasoning salt would have been OK, not 2 TBL...
I make this all the time (once a month...). We love it. I omit the season salt and cut back on the worchestershire sauce though. The amounts caled for in the recipe make it too salty for my taset. Fantastic recipe otherwise. I use the leftovers like creamed chipped beef and serve them the next day over toast.
I didn't use any of the salt called for in this recipe. I used half low salt beef broth and half sherry. Threw in my usual garlic and onion powders and because I felt it was too liquidy, I added a can of low salt cream of mushroom soup. Fresh mushrooms and the leftover skirt steak I had worked well. Thank you Karena.
love it when we make it though i wld omit the bacon dowsnt really add anything
Way too salty
Very good recipe. My picky 10 year old had three helpings.
WONDERFUL ... My husband yummed on the first taste and then ate too much of it and still yummed on the last bit!! .... very nice!! .. i didnt use any seasoned salt .. just salted to taste !! .. and i used 8oz fresh mushrooms!! ... will definitely be making again!!
Absolutely wonderful. Hot, creamy, and very filling. I made this for my boyfriend's family (his mom, two daughters, and best friend) and all of them loved it. Now, they ask me to make it a lot. Great recipe!
This recipe got mixed results. I thought it was ok. My 17 and 7 year-olds wouldn't eat it. My 4 year old ate hers, and the 17 and 7 year-olds, so I split the difference on the rating. I'm not sure that it's fair to the recipe though. I can't say that I'd change anything, it was tasty but I also don't think I'll make it again because of the picky eaters
I was disappointed in this recipe. I guess I really didn't like the bacon flavor.
This recipe is the best!! I get great comments whenever I make is, is WELL worth the little extra time!! Thanks!!
This was excellent! I had to make a few modifications of my own, though. I put in a little less bacon because the 1/2 pound overpowered the taste a bit. I also felt it was missing something (spice), so I added a little black pepper & some parsley. Great recipe! My neice loved it.
Didn't add seasoning salt the second time around - much better!
I cooked this for my family one night. It was really good, if it was a little thicker it would have been perfect. but got great raves from the family!
too salty, good though....
It's very runny, but delicious.
im only giving this 4 stars because of all of the changes everyone had to make. i had to almost double the cornstarch, didnt add any salt, only used 3 slices of bacon. i also thinly sliced round steak(was what i had on hand) and seasoned it with a ton of paprika, fresh cracked pepper, dry mustard, and some garlic powder before browning it. I used sliced fresh mushrooms and sauted them with the onions. I served this on top of homemade egg noodles and oven roasted brussel sprouts on the side. next time will decrease the broth amount by half and use the cornstarch as written in recipe
Good stuff, gets runny after adding the sour cream.
Good but way too salty and I am a saltaholic
This recipe turned out quite well. I will certainly make it again.
This was a hit with my family! The only things I did different was using real mushrooms, portobellos, cause I needed to use them up, and used no bacon, as it was all in the freezer. Oops. I will definitely use this again. Very filling!
Not sure what happened, but it took much longer than I expected and didn't taste all that great.
This was a great recipe, my whole family loved it! Takes a while to make but well worth the effort!
I found that 3 cans of beef broth was to much, I used 2 and probably 11/2 would have been enough. I also did not have any worchestire sauce on hand, so instead of cornstarch to thick the sauce I used a packet of brown gravy. It was still a little thin so next time I'll add 2 packets of gravy. Overall very good I like a lot of sourcream in mine so I added additional to my individual serving. DF who does not like sourcream said that it was good even with it.
Used 2 c. unsalted broth and 2 c. regular. Seemed like too much liquid. Coated meat in 1/4 c flour before starting and then after cooking an hour and a half I added 2 T cornstarch, then another after adding the sour cream, as it still was a bit thin. Afraid of it being too salty, I only added 1/2 tsp. seasoned salt initially, then we added to taste after the fact. I am guessing the way I did the broth maybe 2 tsp would be about right. Definitely use fresh mushrooms! I also added 1/2 tsp minced garlic and used only 2 pc. bacon. Both my husband and son liked this, and they are somewhat picky, so I guess this is a keeper. I will maybe use less broth and more cornstarch next time to see if I can thicken it up. Since we have extra "liquid" and not much meat left over, I will make it go further by subbing some ground beef and maybe serve over rice, just to change it up a bit. I like idea of cooking bacon separately so you can drain off grease- then use less to cook onion and celery in.
This was very different, but very, very good. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe is awsome.. even my picky eaters liked it!
My husband went on and on and on about this meal. He loved it so much that he said that he thought about it the next day at work and couldn't wait to get home and eat the leftovers. I used beef broth with onions already in it and left out the seasoning salt and onions
very tasty! I used leftover roast beef and it was much easier and reduced the cooking time (in addition to recreating leftovers!)I converted the recipe to 4 servings. I substituted one can of beef broth for low sodium beef broth and it was still plenty salty. I also used lowfat sourcream and it was still delicious.
very good, didn't use the seasoned salt or any salt and used fresh mushrooms a keeper for sure.
alittle bland going to add somemore spices next time but all in all a good recipe
Remember to remove extra grease and do not add more salt, the beacon has a alot of salt.
This recipe was easy to make but I would cut back on the salt. extremely salty
I was hesitant to try this because I have had a lot of bad beef stroganoff but this was great. I did halve the amount of seasoning salt and it was still plenty salty. I may just omit the seasoning salt next time. I used 10 oz cans of soup instead of 14 oz and reduced the simmer time to 45 minutes and it came out perfect!
This is a recipe that I make after a long day at work. Flavorful, easy and quick! I always salt to taste in recipes (unless its bread)and I never had a problem with salt levels. Fresh mushrooms instead of canned were perfect! It makes a lot of food...but I've never had better leftovers!!!
I use chicken instead of beef and its still a very good dish.
Incredibly delicious version of a classic dish- I left out the seasoning salt and cut back on the bacon a bit, but it was YUMMMY!!! My MOM was impressed!!!!! :-)
Great flavor but the meat was tough. I will make it with a better cut of beef next time.
Very tasty. Just a few changes. Skipped oil and sautéed onions and celery in bacon grease. Used 2Tabls butter to brown beef. Used ricotta instead of sour cream. It was delicious
This recipe was okay. The sauce was too runny but the beef came out really tender. I might try it again but I'd have to tweak it to get a thicker sauce.
This was ok. It tasted much better the next day. I added some sherry wine and cream of mushroom soup, along with added some extra spices. I will stick to my recipe using ground hamburger takes a lot less time and its really good. Thank you though I love trying new recipes.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections