Beef Stroganoff with Noodles

This recipe is our family favorite. The sauce is very rich and creamy and is great served over egg noodles. It does take a little longer to make, but it is well worth it!

By KARENA BINKLEY

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large Dutch oven heat the oil over high heat and brown the cubed stew meat. Remove from pan. In the same pan, saute the bacon, onion and celery until onions are translucent and bacon is fully cooked. Return the browned stew meat to the pan.

  • Stir in seasoning salt, Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until meat is fork tender.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the egg noodles and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat and saute the mushrooms for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the mushrooms to the meat mixture.

  • Bring the meat mixture to a boil. Mix together the cornstarch and the water, and stir into the meat mixture; stirring constantly. Stir in sour cream until creamy serve over the egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
775 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 54.6g; cholesterol 147.2mg; sodium 2247.4mg. Full Nutrition
