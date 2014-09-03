Chef John's Coq Au Vin

1 of 760

Rating: 5 stars I wish I had leftovers. This was sooooo good!! The sauce was incredible. The chicken was melt in your mouth. It was just a party going on in your mouth all the way around. So easy but so fancy. Chef John you are my hero, you make me look good! I made EXACTLY as written. I have wine left and I'd rather make this again than drink it...that says a lot. You have to serve it with mashed potatoes. I think it is against the law not to. Helpful (143)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe exactly. The sauce was amazing ! I put it together up to the point you put it in the oven. Then held it for an hour before I popped it in the oven. So if you are having company you can do earlier in the day. I have NEVER had a bad recipe from Chef John. He's the bomb! Helpful (107)

Rating: 5 stars Who could resist trying a "5 Star Recipe of the Year"? Not me. Followed the recipe almost exactly. For some reason got it in my head that it called for boneless, skinless chicken thighs and actually made a special trip to the grocers for them. It was still absolutely delicious and there was no fat to skim during the final reduction and no bones to deal with while gobbling it down! So tasty we licked our plates!! Just made this again last night. This time I used the chicken thighs with bone and skin on. I forgot to buy fresh thyme so used about a tsp. of dried. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly and EXACTLY like last time it was absolutely, plate licking delicious! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoy Chef John's videos. Easy to follow and lighthearted. This recipe is awesome. My wife and I absolutely love it. I've cooked it twice now, exactly as the Chef instructs. We live in Georgia, and this is definitely not a "Southern recipe", but it will still make your tongue want to slap your eyeballs out of your head! It is that good! Kudos to Chef John. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this three times now and it's really outstanding. Word of caution: if you're a space cadet like me, you'll grab the handle of the pan at some point after it comes out of the oven when you're simmering the sauce...In the 3 times I've made the recipe, I've burned the s*** out of my hand THREE TIMES. (Yes, I'm an idiot...) - Be careful with that hot pan! It's worth the pain, though.... Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious! I am so looking forward to the colder weather in order to make more comfort recipes like this. Because of personal preference, I added a little more flour to thicken the sauce. No spuds on hand so served over buttered egg noodles and a side of sautéed green beans. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is to die for! I had never made Coq au vin before and thought it sounded good. It was INCREDIBLE! My husband said it is a keeper for sure. I made the recipe as it stated except for the thyme-Ionly had ground and it worked fine. Added about a tsp. or a little more. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you Chef John... Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Divine! I have been using All Recipes for about three years now and have made hundreds of recipes found here and this is my first review!! Make this; do it now! I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of switching out dried thyme for fresh because my small town grocery does not carry it) and I wouldn't change a thing! I was nervous about the red wine (I know a crucial ingredient) because I do not like red wine, and even as it was cooking I was thinking I wouldn't like it. Boy was I wrong! This dish couldn't be more perfect! Everyone in the family loved it, even my five year old whom is very picky about what meat he will eat! I am happy I have wine leftover because I cannot wait to make this again! Fancy enough for company, simple enough for a week night meal! Thank you Chef John for an amazing meal! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Discovered this recipe while watching a video from Food Wishes one afternoon. The red wine reduction sauce was amazing which gave the mushrooms and chicken a wonderful acidic sweetness. Served this on top of garlic mashed potatoes as recommended by Chef John. Oh and one more thing: remember to wear a kitchen mitt when you lift the pan to transfer the sauce on to the chicken. You don't want to burn your fingers on the pan handle like I did! Very easy to forget that the handle is still considerably hot from being in the oven. Helpful (13)