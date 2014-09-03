Chef John's Coq Au Vin

Rating: 4.86 stars
745 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 672
  • 4 star values: 56
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 3

I like to use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs instead of an old rooster for my coq au vin. Like all braised dishes, tougher cuts with lots of connective tissue work best, and on a chicken that would be the thigh/leg section. Of course, someone will ask if they can use chicken breasts; please don't. They just will not add that sticky goodness to the braising liquid that the thighs will.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Season chicken thighs all over with salt and black pepper.

  • Place bacon in a large, oven-proof skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper-towel lined plate, leaving drippings in the skillet.

  • Increase heat to high and place chicken, skin-side down, into skillet. Cook in hot skillet until browned, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate; drain and discard all but 1 tablespoon drippings from the skillet.

  • Lower heat to medium-high; saute mushrooms, onion, and shallots with a pinch of salt in the hot skillet until golden and caramelized, 7 to 12 minutes.

  • Stir flour and butter into vegetable mixture until completely incorporated, about 1 minute.

  • Pour red wine into the skillet and bring to a boil while scraping browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Stir bacon and thyme into red wine mixture; simmer until wine is about 1/3 reduced, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour chicken broth into wine mixture and set chicken thighs into skillet; bring wine and stock to a simmer.

  • Cook chicken in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Spoon pan juices over the chicken and continue cooking until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Transfer chicken to a platter.

  • Place skillet over high heat and reduce pan juices, skimming fat off the top as necessary, until sauce thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; remove and discard thyme. Pour sauce over chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 422.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (760)

Most helpful positive review

Linda Adams Dodge
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2014
I wish I had leftovers. This was sooooo good!! The sauce was incredible. The chicken was melt in your mouth. It was just a party going on in your mouth all the way around. So easy but so fancy. Chef John you are my hero, you make me look good! I made EXACTLY as written. I have wine left and I'd rather make this again than drink it...that says a lot. You have to serve it with mashed potatoes. I think it is against the law not to. Read More
Helpful
(143)

Most helpful critical review

Brookside Bistro
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2015
Edible...nothing special to write home about considering all the work you had to put into this dish with frying the chicken beforehand etc. Greasy & uninteresting flavor. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Linda Adams Dodge
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2014
I wish I had leftovers. This was sooooo good!! The sauce was incredible. The chicken was melt in your mouth. It was just a party going on in your mouth all the way around. So easy but so fancy. Chef John you are my hero, you make me look good! I made EXACTLY as written. I have wine left and I'd rather make this again than drink it...that says a lot. You have to serve it with mashed potatoes. I think it is against the law not to. Read More
Helpful
(143)
Karenteb
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2014
I followed the recipe exactly. The sauce was amazing ! I put it together up to the point you put it in the oven. Then held it for an hour before I popped it in the oven. So if you are having company you can do earlier in the day. I have NEVER had a bad recipe from Chef John. He's the bomb! Read More
Helpful
(107)
GrandmaNa
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2016
Who could resist trying a "5 Star Recipe of the Year"? Not me. Followed the recipe almost exactly. For some reason got it in my head that it called for boneless, skinless chicken thighs and actually made a special trip to the grocers for them. It was still absolutely delicious and there was no fat to skim during the final reduction and no bones to deal with while gobbling it down! So tasty we licked our plates!! Just made this again last night. This time I used the chicken thighs with bone and skin on. I forgot to buy fresh thyme so used about a tsp. of dried. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly and EXACTLY like last time it was absolutely, plate licking delicious! Read More
Helpful
(59)
Rick
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2014
I really enjoy Chef John's videos. Easy to follow and lighthearted. This recipe is awesome. My wife and I absolutely love it. I've cooked it twice now, exactly as the Chef instructs. We live in Georgia, and this is definitely not a "Southern recipe", but it will still make your tongue want to slap your eyeballs out of your head! It is that good! Kudos to Chef John. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Hugh Pastoriza
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2015
I've made this three times now and it's really outstanding. Word of caution: if you're a space cadet like me, you'll grab the handle of the pan at some point after it comes out of the oven when you're simmering the sauce...In the 3 times I've made the recipe, I've burned the s*** out of my hand THREE TIMES. (Yes, I'm an idiot...) - Be careful with that hot pan! It's worth the pain, though.... Read More
Helpful
(30)
aputler
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2014
Absolutely delicious! I am so looking forward to the colder weather in order to make more comfort recipes like this. Because of personal preference, I added a little more flour to thicken the sauce. No spuds on hand so served over buttered egg noodles and a side of sautéed green beans. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(21)
jmoraine@cox.net
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2014
This recipe is to die for! I had never made Coq au vin before and thought it sounded good. It was INCREDIBLE! My husband said it is a keeper for sure. I made the recipe as it stated except for the thyme-Ionly had ground and it worked fine. Added about a tsp. or a little more. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you Chef John... Read More
Helpful
(18)
skuster81
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2014
Divine! I have been using All Recipes for about three years now and have made hundreds of recipes found here and this is my first review!! Make this; do it now! I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of switching out dried thyme for fresh because my small town grocery does not carry it) and I wouldn't change a thing! I was nervous about the red wine (I know a crucial ingredient) because I do not like red wine, and even as it was cooking I was thinking I wouldn't like it. Boy was I wrong! This dish couldn't be more perfect! Everyone in the family loved it, even my five year old whom is very picky about what meat he will eat! I am happy I have wine leftover because I cannot wait to make this again! Fancy enough for company, simple enough for a week night meal! Thank you Chef John for an amazing meal! Read More
Helpful
(17)
cupcake21
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2014
Discovered this recipe while watching a video from Food Wishes one afternoon. The red wine reduction sauce was amazing which gave the mushrooms and chicken a wonderful acidic sweetness. Served this on top of garlic mashed potatoes as recommended by Chef John. Oh and one more thing: remember to wear a kitchen mitt when you lift the pan to transfer the sauce on to the chicken. You don't want to burn your fingers on the pan handle like I did! Very easy to forget that the handle is still considerably hot from being in the oven. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Brookside Bistro
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2015
Edible...nothing special to write home about considering all the work you had to put into this dish with frying the chicken beforehand etc. Greasy & uninteresting flavor. Read More
Helpful
(10)
