Food For Thought: It is very fustrating when you look up a recipe and find reviews on how everyone has modified the recipe and given the review based on modifications. If you modify the recipe post it as a new recipe, as your own recipe not as a review of what's been written. I will try this today n post an accurate rating based on the original recipe.
Good base recipe, but way too salty. I floured the stew meat before browning, I used 2 cloves of fresh garlic instead of powder, low sodium beef broth instead of water, half of the low sodium soy sauce, and no water with the gravy packet (maybe that's why it was so salty?). The sauce was nice and thick. Next time I will add in fresh mushrooms, maybe 1/2 cup of red wine - and I will leave out the soy sauce altogether. I don't really care for the taste of it anyway.
This recipe was delicious. I too cooked it in the crockpot. I only filled it with water till the 2lbs of stew meet was covered, I omitted the salt, put in 1/2 a large white onion, and the 1/4 c. worscheshire and low sodium soy sauce. It smelled great cooking day. Right before we ate it I added just the brown gravy pack with no water and it thickend up quite nicely. The was a great meal. My husband is asking for seconds.
My whole family loved this recipe! I just dumped it all in the crockpot and it was great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2003
The only part that I changed about this recipe when I made it the first time was, after an hour and a half simmer, the gravy wasn't looking like it would be thick enough. So at that point I mixed 1/3 cup of flour with 1/2 cup of milk, shaken in an airtight container to get the lumps out. Then stir it into the pan. It made the gravy the perfect consistency for pouring over rice. You may want it a little thinner with noodles, but it won't work as the recipe describes. Doing this will also cut back on the "too salty" taste other reviewers spoke of. I didn't cut back on salt at all and it was perfect. Actually it was nice not to see my husband salt his food for once. We really love this dish and will eat it often! Thanks so much for posting it.
Very, very good! My boyfriend did everything but lick his plate clean! I omitted the salt and it was still bordering on too salty... next time I will use reduced sodium soy sauce. Served it over No Yolks noodles, with flaky biscuits and Garlic Green Beans (from this site). Yum!
SOOOOO tender, just don't overcook; 90 min is plenty. EASILY 5 stars with minimal modifications! Coat beef with flour & pepper before browning, don't add any salt. Simmer for 1 hour on low/med, then add gravy packet & 2 tbsp corn starch. Simmer additional 30 min, remove from heat. Served over instant mashed potatoes, but egg noodles would be great, too! THIS WAS SO EASY! Too easy to taste this good! It was a hit with my boyfriend & he's hard to impress. THIS IS GREAT THE NEXT DAY, TOO!
I have been on All recipes.com for several months now and have made my family of five recipes from this site almost every night, but this one was the first one I am writing a review on...It was that good! I didn't change a thing. Everyone loved it! I believe the reason the recipe calls for the meat to cook for 2 hours is to tenderize it. You can buy inexpensive bottom round stew meat (rather than top round) and by cooking it for several hours, the meat definitely is alot more tender than if it had cooked for a shorter period. I served it over egg noodles and added some baby peas. The meat was so tender it melted in our mouths! This is one recipe I will make again and again.
I just tried this today, and benefited from comments of several others. Thanks! I added 2 garlic cloves (pressed) to the onion to brown, and used only 1/2 and onion. I actually used sirloin steak and cut it into bite sized pieces. I tossed the in flour before browning. After browning I added the 2 c. water, plus 1/4 red wine. Used only 2 Tbs. each of Worchestershire and low sodium soy sauce and 1/2 Tbs. of brown gravy powder. After it all simmered awhile I added 1 c. of beef broth and sprinkled a little pepper in it. I only simmered it for an hour all together. It was extremely tender, not salty, very flavorful and we all loved it! This [altered] recipe will be a keeper!
What a great and easy reciepe!!! I left the salt out no need for it. I used 1 cup of beef broth and 1 cup of water instead of two cups of water. I also added one can of cream of mushroom soup totally made the gravy so delicious!!!!
Contrary to many negative reviews of this recipe, it was actually good. I made this last night for my wife, daughter and her two kids and they enjoyed it. I consider my wife an expert at cooking and she gave it rave reviews. Based on other suggestions I did eliminate the salt and used beef broth instead of 2 cups of water and cut the soy sauce and worchestershire in half and I did need to thicken it up at the end. I served it with veggies and mashed potatoes and it turned out GREAT! I normally give my wife a break and cook twice a week and this recipe is definitely in my rotation. Thanks for a tasty recipe. :)
I used low sodium soy sauce and had no trouble with the salt also only added 1/2 cup COOL water at the end with the gravy mix. This is important if you want it to thicken nicely. Also added some mushrooms and cooked it in the crockpot after pan searing the meat. Excellent dish. Thanks.
This is a great crock pot recipe! I tweaked it just a little(did not need the oil because I used my crock pot). This cooked for about 2 to 3 hours and the smell was wonderful. I used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder, I wanted a thicker gravy so about 20 minutes before I served it I took about a cup of the liquid from the pot and stirred in about 2 tablespoons of Argo corn starch until lumps were gone. Then poured the mixture back into the pot. This thickened the broth into a fantastic gravy which was perfect on white rice. I promise you this is delicious! Served with french bread and a tossed salad. This one is definitely a keeper and I will make it again.
My family loved this. My 6 year old son had THIRDS and ate all of his veggies to get a second helping. I added some sliced mushrooms and replaced the garlic powder with minced garlic. I cooked this for 1.5 hours and the meat was perfectly tender. My husband makes homemade egg noodles, so we added those at the end. I did not add the salt based on other reviews and thought that the level of salt was perfect. No need to add, but not overly salty, either. Because we added the noodles to the dish, we did add the full 1 cup of water with the gravy mix and the thickness of the gravy was perfect. The noodles soaked up some of the liquid and the flour thickened the gravy without needing to add any additional corn starch or flour. I'm pretty sure there will be a mutiny at my house if I do NOT make this again!
My family and I loved this dish! I cooked it in my crockpot, it was so easy! I followed another reviewers notes, covered meat with water, cooked it 4 hours. I added 2 dashes of hot sauce and 1 tbl. Italian seasoning. I added gravey mix (no extra water) about 20 mins before serving. This is diffently a KEEPER.
A good base recipe. I modified this quite a bit. I sauteed an onion with 2 cloves fresh chopped garlic. Then dusted beef with flour and browned. Added 1/4 cup of red wine. Added 2 cups of water, 2 cloves smashed garlic, 5 or 6 splashes of worcestershire, 3 splashes of low sodium soy, 1/2 Knorrs homestyle beef stock, Lots of fresh cracked pepper, some dried thyme, 2 bay leaves, dried rosemary, reduced heat and simmered for 1 hour. Then added diced green pepper, and a touch of salt. Simmered 30 min. Served with white rice. Fantastic.
I threw it all in the crock pot except the onions and the cup of water that went with the gravy. Cooked it for six hours. I did have to thicken it up with some cornstarch and water. Served over mashed potatoes. Super good!
This was really good. I threw everything in the crockpot with the exception of the oil, salt and last cup of water. I waited until about 30minutes before dinner and threw the brown gravy packet in with a tiny bit of flour. It thickened up very nice. It cooked for around 10-11 hours and wasn't salty at all. We served it over mashed taters and the hubby and I were fighting for the leftovers. I think it would be a great start to a shepards pie!! Thanks for the recipe
This recipe is five stars, after a little modification. First, I don't even add the salt and I use low sodium soy sauce. The first time I made it, it was so salty it made our lips pucker! But, after I made it with way less salt it was fabulous and the beef was so tender. I either serve with egg noodles or garlic mashed potatoes. Thanks, for a great, easy meal!
I didn't add the additional salt and this was still salty. Next time I will use low sodium soy and worcestershire. Besides that it had a great flavor and was really easy to make. I will give this another go.
I made this tonight and it's a it. I had to convert it to gluten free in order to eat it. Here's what I did: eliminated the packet of gravy mix as it's not gf. Tossed the beef with gluten free flour seasoned with garlic pepper. Also used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. I served it with some gluten free pasta and it's absolutely delicioius!
Awesome recipe. I throw all of the ingredients in the crockpot and cook it for the day. Then I shake some milk and flour in a bowl with a lid and add it at the end to thicken it. No need to brown the meat either. Just throw everything in the crockpot set it and forget it!!
I've made this recipe several times now, tweaking it along the way. The first time I had the same problem as other reviewers, it was wayyy too salty, I almost couldn't eat it. Now when I make it I decrease the soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce a bit, and leave out the 1 tsp salt. The dish still has great flavor but isn't pucker your lips salty.
Overall good recipe but it did turn out quite salty! Next time I won't add as much salt..cutting it back to maybe 1/2 of what is called for here. Otherwise, the flavor was good and the meat was very tender. Trying it again tonight w/ less salt!
Very tasty. I cut the soy sauce in half, added fresh mushrooms and substituted fresh garlic for garlic powder (personal preference). Definitely let the beef simmer as recipe states so it will be tender. This recipe is often requested in my house. Delicious!
My husband loves beef tips over egg noodles so I thought I would try this. I used reduced sodium soy sauce and brown gravy mix. It was very good but I will leave the salt out next time and cook it just an hour. Going to make a batch to keep some available in the freezer. Thanks!
My husband liked this a lot. It went well over mashed potatos, but would go well with rice or noodles. I changed a couple things just for my personal taste. I added mushrooms and used real garlic and I didn't use as much onion because my husband is not a huge fan of them. I also didn't use as much water because I like my gravy thicker. I will make this again!
This was beyond good!! It was salty, but we ate it anyway, had it with garlic crescent rolls, and used them to clean our plates. Mine was nice and thick after adding the gravy packet, I did not add any extra water to it. Definitely a keeper!
This was pretty good. I omitted the salt and used low sodium soy sauce. I put everything in the crock pot and cooked on low for 8 hours. If I use the crock pot again I will definitely reduce the amount of water/liquid significantly. Thanks for sharing this recipe, denisef!
I cooked just as the recipe specified and it wasn't too salty. I usually dont add much salt but this time I did and I'm glad! It was DELICIOUS! My husband loved it too. I cooked with rice and steamed carrots. I did double the gravy amount because we love some gravy!!
Some of the most flavorful and tender meat we have eaten in a long time. I followed the directions and served this over egg noodles. This was a popular dinner....no leftovers. This would be just as excellent over rice or mashed potatoes.
first off, dont use water and gravy mix; use beef stock. secondly, once seared, you dont need to cook it for that long. once you've added the liquid, cook it for about 15 minutes, covered. make a paste using equal parts of cornstarch and cold water; add a little of this at a time to the beef and stir, until desired thickness. if it's too thin, add more of the cornstarch paste till desired thickness, bring to a boil. i also added a pinch of cayenne, fresh garlic instead of garlic powder, and one bay leaf. serve over rice. the basic recipe is good, it just needs touching up.
I've made this recipe several times for my family and it's been a hit every time. I haven't altered the recipe one whit and it comes out perfect. Although I will say, I do withhold the tsp of salt until the end, because some gravy mixes are saltier than others. I do like to add mushrooms to it, fresh if I've got them, canned if I don't. I don't have a problem with the cook time of two hours, since it really seems to make the beef become fork tender. This recipe makes plenty for a family of four, with leftovers when combined with egg noodles.
Came out great! I heeded the advice of others and cut out the additional salt, and I always use low-sodium soy sauce anyway. I have found the key to the best flavor is to simmer it at a higher temperature (I set it between low and medium,) keeping it lightly boiling. The meat becomes delightfully tender and the sauce reduces to a rich and slightly spicy perfection. Also I let it continue to simmer for about 20-30 minutes after I add the gravy mix, before bringing it up to a rolling boil so it can thicken. Hope this helps somebody! We LOVE this recipe!
First of all, I made two changes to this recipe. I omitted the onion and used a roast cut into large chunks. I thought that this was a pretty good dinner. The gravy was the perfect thinkness. As long as you reduce the liquid properly before adding the additional water/gravy mix, you will get a good result. I did not find this dish too salty, but my husband did. A really good trick for getting rid of an overly salty taste it to add a cut potato (I used half of a potato cut into two pieces) to the pot. The potato will absorb a lot of the salty flavour and not change the overall taste of the dish. I would make this again using a low sodium soy sauce. Like I said, even though I was able to cut the saltiness by using the potato trick, my husband still found it a bit salty. Overall, this was a good dish that was very easy to prepare.
I've made this recipe many, many times and it's always a huge hit. I do different variations...sometimes with sliced mushrooms, sometimes with red wine, sometimes thickened into a gravy. I've always served over noodles but tried rice last time and love that too. The leftovers are excellent. I've also made a double batch and frozen it with good results.
I laughed when I read these reviews because my husband also LOVED this recipe. I thought it was pretty darn good myself but throughout our meal my husband wouldn't stop raving about how good it was and how he would like this once a week. I guess beef tips are the way to a man's heart! On another note, I did throw a splash of red wine into the mix therefore having to add a little extra brown gravy mix as the one package was just a tad bit runny (totally my doing!)Overall, YUMMY and most important EASY! Thanks for the fabulous recipe!
This was an okay meal. I served it over rice, as I have done in the past. I used low sodium gravy mix and low sodium soy sauce (plus I left out the salt) and I still felt like it was pretty salty. But it was edible and my husband really enjoyed it. He loves Worcestershire sauce and I am not a big fan of it, so I think that is where my taste buds let me down. As for the texture and simplicity, 4 star. I put the whole 1/4 cup Worcestershire and next time, I will use half of that.
I generally like salty foods, so even though I read the warnings and decided to leave out the salt in this recipe, I still found the salt content to be quite strong. I will make this again, but will try the reduced salt soy sauce as well. Otherwise, the meat was very tender and my husband thought it was great regardless. Thanks.
My children LOVED this. I did think it was a bit salty, and I used a low sodium gravy mix and soy sauce and had eliminated the salt called for, too. It was a good cold winter day meal and I would make it again, but I will also look for another similar recipe that may be less salty tasting.
I'm giving this 5 stars because this gave me another real easy recipe to add to my box, and it tasted great. I used one cup water and one cup beef broth, onion, fresh garlic, the soy sauce and 1/8t pepper with the meat, then thickened it with cornstarch. I cut the meat in relatively small chunks, so it doesn't take that long to cook. The meat was extremely tender, and it had plenty of taste. Honestly, if I had added the worchestershire, and the added salt, I don't think we would have been able to eat it. This was delicious over rice.
This is supper good!! BUT.....It is salty and I didn't even add the salt that was called for, since it called for so much soy sauce. I will be making this again for sure! But with out the salt and half the soy. And I didn't have gravy mix, so I just used 2 table spoons of corn starch with beef base and some water in a jar. Shake it up really good than just added to you meat.
This is a very good recipe which is easy to change to your own tastes. At the suggestion of a few other reviews, I drugged the meat in flour before browning it to add a little girth to the sauce. I also only used half the soy sauce, half the Worcestershire sauce and no extra salt. I did use the gravy packet as the thickening agent in the end. The meat was quite tender, and really had a nice flavor. We ate it over white rice, and LOVED it. The only thing I would change next time is maybe add only half the pepper, because like someone else's children, I thought it was a bit "spicy" for me.
Instant family favorite! I have made this several times and it's always a big hit. We serve it over homemade mashed potatoes with hot buttered rolls. The only thing I alter is to use reduced-sodium soy sauce AND reduced-sodium Brown Gravy mix. And I omit the salt called for in the recipe. Otherwise its just too salty. I do use 2 packets of gravy with 1+1/2 c water. Turns out perfect every time.
This was amazing! My father said it was the best meal I have ever cooked. I followed many other users suggestions. First I sauteed portobella mushrooms with the onions. I subsituted beef broth for the 2 cups water and added 1/4 cup red wine to the liquid mixture. I also used fresh garlic rather than powedered and NO SALT! This recipe doesn't need any salt with the amount from everything else. I cooked everything for 50 minutes then added frozen peas. I waited 10 minutes than added the gravy mixture for another 30 minutes uncovered. This is a must cook dish! Definitely will make it again.
This is one of our favorite recipes. I do change it up a little bit though. We use 1/2 cup of water, and 1 cup of red wine. Everything else we leave the same (but we omit the onions, no one in the family likes them) and it comes out perfect every time. We put it over mashed potatoes and even the baby will eat it!
I made this as directed . The meat was tender after 1 1/4 hrs of cooking . However , when adding the packet of gravy and water , I cooked it for 10 mins . more , and it did not thicken to my liking . Had to add a slurry of cornstarch and water , and cook 10 more mins. The sauce was too salty , and had too much pepper . If I were to make again , it would be with a lot of tweaking . Sorry .
I coated the meat in flour than added all the ingredients except for the brown gravy mix in the crock-pot cooked on low all day, I added the gravy mix and a little cornstarch turned crockpot to high and let it thicken while I made mashed potatoes to serve with it. The meat was very tender and even the picky eaters enjoyed it.
Very good recipe! Next time I'm going to add some sliced mushrooms to the mix. Also, I only simmered this for about 30-40 minutes and it came out fine, but I think the meat would've been more tender if I had cooked it for the full 2 hours.
Wow wow wow! This recipe was delicious. I was a little leary of trying this, as most beef recipes end up very tough and chewy. Not this one! I followed the recipe to the letter. I seemed to have A LOT of sauce, though. I couldn't get it to thicken. Next time I will omit a cup of water (or maybe even more). I would have rated this 5 stars if not for the thin sauce. However, it did have a wonderful slightly-spicy taste. I added some sauteed mushrooms to my plate, and served with herbed mashed potatoes and a veggie. The meat was so very tender, I could cut it with my fork. I did notice a salty taste as well, and I would probably omit the extra salt next time too. I was VERY impressed with how this turned out, and it was so easy! I will definately be making it again.
This dish is FANTASTIC!!! Even my picky kids loved it! The only change I made was cutting some of the soy sauce! It was a little salty the first time I made it but the second time I cut the soy sauce in half and it was perfect!
This was really good. My picky husband even liked it and he hates it when I try new recipes on him. We both felt this needed a little something more flavor wise and the sause could stand to have been a bit thicker, so I'm going to play around with a little next time I make it, but it's definitely a keeper. I made this in my crock pot following the directions of some of the other reviewers, cut back on the soy sauce (low sodium variety) but kept the Worcestershire sauce at recommended amount since dh loves the stuff.
This was a delicious meal and my 4 year old loved it. I did take the advice of others and did reduce the soya sauce and omitted the salt. I also used roasted garlic instead of garlic powder. The meat turned out tender and the sauce was thick and rich. A definate keeper.
So delicious and tender! I didn't have a problem with too much salt, and I cooked it for the full time! Next time I will probably add some mushrooms while it's simmering and serve over mashed potatoes.
I used my slow cooker to simmer the meat and it turned out nicely. For all those who said it's too salty, just omit the salt and use low-sodium soy sauce. That's what I did and it was perfect. Simple, but tastes great. Everyone likes it!
I read the reviews before I made this and eliminated the salt and used low sodium soy sauce. My husband and I loved the flavor, but it was way too peppery for the kids. I'll make it again and use less pepper. Very easy and the meat was as tender as the reviews said.
HOPETEDDER
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2002
The Worchestershire and Soy made this WAY too salty and WAY too sweet! Next time I will only add 1/8 cup of both sauces...and will probably add another packet of the gravy...because I like it thicker!!! :) But overall I liked it...
My husband loves Beef Tips but he doesnt like my Beef Tips...I have been on the look out now for a really, really good Beef Tip recipe. I found it! This recipe was wonderful. Hubby loved it and so did my son. It was very tender and just YUMMY. One thing I would change is the salt content. Next time I am going to cut that by half. Thanks for sharing this recipe---its definately a keeper.
Pretty good but I found the soy sauce to be very overwhelming for the dish. I think I might replace it with beef broth next time. It was very salty for me and my husband and I even left out the salt it called for.
This was a nice change from every day beef stew. I did make a couple of changes tho. I used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder, completely omitted the salt and instead of dry gravy mix I used one cup of water and a jar of quality brown gravy right from the beginning. Kept covered for first hour then removed lid for last half hour and it thickened nicely. Next time I will definitely add sliced fresh mushrooms for the last half hour.
I followed another raters advice and tried this one in the crock pot, and it came out absolutely wonderful! I omitted the salt, and added a little cornstarch to thicken it up ( I may have done something wrong becasue it was a little runny at first) but it was gone the second it served it...the meat is soooo tender! I have never had stew meat i could cut with a fork! Yummy
This makes a fantastic hearty supper. Perfect for winter days and very tasty too. One of my husbands favorite dishes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2001
My 5 year old otherwise known as Mr. Picky loved this, as did the rest of my family. I thought a 1/4 cup of soy sauce might be too salty, but it was delicious. The broth is excellent. I put in the slow cooker and added the gravy last. I will make my beef and and noodles this way from now on. Thanks for sharing your recipe Denise!. janette
This recipe was delicious!! My husband and I have been looking for a simple but tasty recipe for beef tips and this one was it! There were no leftovers! I did add some dried basil and sliced up a banana pepper to the stew. Made it taste even better!! Thanks!
This is SO wonderful. You really should not have to change anything to the recipe for a great meal but, I like to mix some cold water with cornstarch and add till my desired thickness to make it a little thicker. I have the curse of the picky eater family and even THEY loved it. I make this often. I have a wonderful buttered rice recipe that I make to go with it but sometimes serve it over egg noodles or mashed potatoes. Thanks a bunch!
