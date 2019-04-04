Beef Tips

Beef tips are slow-simmered in a flavorful sauce until tender. My husband loves these easy beef tips and gravy — they melt in your mouth! Serve over rice or egg noodles.

By denisef

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onion and saute until almost translucent, about 3 minutes. Add stew meat and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides; about 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Pour 2 cups water, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce into the skillet. Stir in garlic powder, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until meat is tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

  • When the meat is almost finished, mix remaining 1 cup water and gravy mix until thoroughly combined; stir into the meat mixture and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened.

Tips

Use low-sodium soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
526 calories; protein 42.5g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 131.6mg; sodium 1367.5mg. Full Nutrition
