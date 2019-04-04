The only part that I changed about this recipe when I made it the first time was, after an hour and a half simmer, the gravy wasn't looking like it would be thick enough. So at that point I mixed 1/3 cup of flour with 1/2 cup of milk, shaken in an airtight container to get the lumps out. Then stir it into the pan. It made the gravy the perfect consistency for pouring over rice. You may want it a little thinner with noodles, but it won't work as the recipe describes. Doing this will also cut back on the "too salty" taste other reviewers spoke of. I didn't cut back on salt at all and it was perfect. Actually it was nice not to see my husband salt his food for once. We really love this dish and will eat it often! Thanks so much for posting it.