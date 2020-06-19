Bitter Lemon Soda

This bitter lemon drink is very much like Krest Bitter Lemon (found in Africa) or Schweppes Bitter Lemon (found in Europe). Unfortunately, there is nothing comparable found in the USA, but this comes pretty darn close! This is the perfect thirst quencher for a blistering hot day!

By MartinTravels

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Combine sugar, water, lemon zest, and lavender in a pot and cover; bring to a boil. Cook mixture until sugar is dissolved, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the pot from heat and cool syrup to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

  • Pour lemon juice into a pitcher. Strain syrup into lemon juice and stir until concentrate is evenly mixed. Refrigerate concentrate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

  • Fill serving glasses with ice. Pour about 2 ounces concentrate into each glass; top with tonic water and stir.

The lavender is nice, but it is not required. This is also good with mint, basil, and even rosemary instead of lavender. You can also use this with a light beer to create a delicious shandy.

Take your gin and tonic to a whole new level by using limes instead of lemons; the possibilities are endless.

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 32.8g; sodium 5mg. Full Nutrition
