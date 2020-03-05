Pumpkin Popovers

Rating: 3 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Enjoy these delicious, easy-to-make popovers with your festive holiday meals. Guests are sure to be impressed and begging for more! Serve hot popovers in a bread basket with whipped cream on the side!

By Sam Nemati

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 popovers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter 4 custard dishes or muffin cups.

    Advertisement

  • Beat milk and eggs together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth; mix in pumpkin and oil. Beat flour, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and salt into pumpkin mixture until batter is smooth. Pour batter into the prepared custard cups, filling each halfway.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Do not open oven until popovers are fully cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 5g; cholesterol 65.3mg; sodium 259.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sam Nemati
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2014
the baking temp is too low and time too short! Bake at 450F for 20min then at 350F for 20min. Happy baking! Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
12/05/2014
I hate to be harsh as the first reviewer of a new recipe but I also want to be honest. Unfortunately these were a total failure. Not only did they not look like a popover but the texture was very heavy and dense very unlike a popover. Not sure what happened because I followed the recipe to the letter didn't change a thing or substitute anything. And even if the appearance and the texture had been good they simply needed more pumpkin flavor. Sam Nemati sorry for the unfavorable review I had high hopes but these pumpkin popovers were a huge disappointment. Read More
Helpful
(3)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sam Nemati
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2014
the baking temp is too low and time too short! Bake at 450F for 20min then at 350F for 20min. Happy baking! Read More
Helpful
(4)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
12/05/2014
I hate to be harsh as the first reviewer of a new recipe but I also want to be honest. Unfortunately these were a total failure. Not only did they not look like a popover but the texture was very heavy and dense very unlike a popover. Not sure what happened because I followed the recipe to the letter didn't change a thing or substitute anything. And even if the appearance and the texture had been good they simply needed more pumpkin flavor. Sam Nemati sorry for the unfavorable review I had high hopes but these pumpkin popovers were a huge disappointment. Read More
Helpful
(3)
SLCPaladin
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2014
I had some extra pumpkin puree in the refrigerator from another recipe and needed to put it to use. I decided to try this recipe and it turned out great. I followed the revised instructions by Sam to cook at 450 degrees F for 20 but then I only cooked at about 10 minutes at 350 F after that because they seemed to be about done. I didn't have custard tins or large muffin tins so my popovers are a bit on the small side but they have that great eggy taste mixed with pumpkin. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I used two dashes cinnamon 1 dash nutmeg 1 dash cloves and 1 dash ginger. These ended up being the perfect on-the-go breakfast. Thanks Sam! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
scubagirl
Rating: 2 stars
11/02/2014
These tasted good but the consistency was definitely not a popover. I used an actual popover pan but still didn't work. I was so looking forward to them but they just didn't deliver. Read More
Holly Shrader
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2018
I made it to the recipe and they were good but not as flavorful as I expected. Next time I use more spices and maybe a tad more surgir. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022