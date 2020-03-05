1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars the baking temp is too low and time too short! Bake at 450F for 20min then at 350F for 20min. Happy baking! Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars I hate to be harsh as the first reviewer of a new recipe but I also want to be honest. Unfortunately these were a total failure. Not only did they not look like a popover but the texture was very heavy and dense very unlike a popover. Not sure what happened because I followed the recipe to the letter didn't change a thing or substitute anything. And even if the appearance and the texture had been good they simply needed more pumpkin flavor. Sam Nemati sorry for the unfavorable review I had high hopes but these pumpkin popovers were a huge disappointment. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I had some extra pumpkin puree in the refrigerator from another recipe and needed to put it to use. I decided to try this recipe and it turned out great. I followed the revised instructions by Sam to cook at 450 degrees F for 20 but then I only cooked at about 10 minutes at 350 F after that because they seemed to be about done. I didn't have custard tins or large muffin tins so my popovers are a bit on the small side but they have that great eggy taste mixed with pumpkin. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I used two dashes cinnamon 1 dash nutmeg 1 dash cloves and 1 dash ginger. These ended up being the perfect on-the-go breakfast. Thanks Sam! Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars These tasted good but the consistency was definitely not a popover. I used an actual popover pan but still didn't work. I was so looking forward to them but they just didn't deliver.