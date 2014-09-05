Italian Twisted Balsamic Pork Chops (Gluten-Free)

1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars This is a very simple dish using food you would most likely have available in your pantry. I was curious about what the balsamic vinegar would do. It seemed like a lot of seasonings so I just sprinkled them lightly over the chops after coating them with the vinegar. My pieces were not really thick so that's why I adjusted the amount. These turned out tender not dry and very tasty. I will probably make these again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars I tried it as in the recipe tonight but found the basil too strong. I also didn't care for the tomatoes - but then I don't care for baked tomatoes. I will probably make this again because I like balsamic vinegar and pork and it is super easy to make but maybe use a mixed Italian herb seasoning instead of basil. Be warned this is pretty salty although this was fine for my husband! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars These pork chops were easy and delicious. My husband raved about them. I used small steaks with the recipe too and they were just as good.

Rating: 5 stars I altered the recipe to what I had in the house. 2 tbsp basil, 2 garlic, 2 everything but the bagel seasoning. Only put canned petite diced tomatoes on the ones we were eating and not the kids. They were a huge hit and will become part of our regular dinner recipes.

Rating: 1 stars Go easy on the seasoning!!!! I couldn't eat this

Rating: 5 stars This was a wonderful change from our typical rotation of BBQ and breaded pork chops. Presentation aroma texture and taste are all very appetizing. Because of another review I hesitated to use all of the herb mix on the chops but I used at least half of it. I did not have tomatoes so I placed 2 slices Italian Stewed Tomatoes on each chop (no extra liquid.)

Rating: 3 stars I prepared half the recipe for just the two of us. It was easy but I've tasted many pork chop recipes I liked better. I probably won't be making the recipe again.

Rating: 4 stars I liked the hot spicy taste but it may not be for everyone. The pork chops had an "Italian" taste to them though. This recipe is a great alternative to serving pork chops using either BBQ sauce or mushroom soup. The young grandkids found it too spicy so next time I will go much lighter or even leave off the spice mix on a few of the chops destined for them.