Italian Twisted Balsamic Pork Chops (Gluten-Free)

Rating: 4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A very quick, easy Italian-inspired pork chop. Great if you're just looking for something a little different. This is just a little something that I threw together and it turned out fantastic! Now it is one of my husband's favorites! Eat and enjoy!

By chrissyc1011

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Arrange pork chops in a baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk basil, onion powder, and seasoned salt together in a bowl.

  • Drizzle half of the balsamic vinegar over pork chops and spread to evenly coat; top with half of the basil mixture. Flip pork chops and coat with remaining balsamic vinegar and basil mixture. Place 1 tomato slice on top of each pork chop and let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork chops are cooked through, 35 to 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Remove baking dish from oven and allow pork chops to sit in the dish for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 1405.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

veggielover
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2014
This is a very simple dish using food you would most likely have available in your pantry. I was curious about what the balsamic vinegar would do. It seemed like a lot of seasonings so I just sprinkled them lightly over the chops after coating them with the vinegar. My pieces were not really thick so that's why I adjusted the amount. These turned out tender not dry and very tasty. I will probably make these again. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Chick
Rating: 3 stars
01/24/2016
I tried it as in the recipe tonight but found the basil too strong. I also didn't care for the tomatoes - but then I don't care for baked tomatoes. I will probably make this again because I like balsamic vinegar and pork and it is super easy to make but maybe use a mixed Italian herb seasoning instead of basil. Be warned this is pretty salty although this was fine for my husband! Read More
Helpful
(1)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
veggielover
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2014
This is a very simple dish using food you would most likely have available in your pantry. I was curious about what the balsamic vinegar would do. It seemed like a lot of seasonings so I just sprinkled them lightly over the chops after coating them with the vinegar. My pieces were not really thick so that's why I adjusted the amount. These turned out tender not dry and very tasty. I will probably make these again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Chick
Rating: 3 stars
01/23/2016
I tried it as in the recipe tonight but found the basil too strong. I also didn't care for the tomatoes - but then I don't care for baked tomatoes. I will probably make this again because I like balsamic vinegar and pork and it is super easy to make but maybe use a mixed Italian herb seasoning instead of basil. Be warned this is pretty salty although this was fine for my husband! Read More
Helpful
(1)
donna
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2015
These pork chops were easy and delicious. My husband raved about them. I used small steaks with the recipe too and they were just as good. Read More
Advertisement
dlk1024
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2021
I altered the recipe to what I had in the house. 2 tbsp basil, 2 garlic, 2 everything but the bagel seasoning. Only put canned petite diced tomatoes on the ones we were eating and not the kids. They were a huge hit and will become part of our regular dinner recipes. Read More
Jess
Rating: 1 stars
05/17/2018
Go easy on the seasoning!!!! I couldn't eat this Read More
kreisinger
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2015
This was a wonderful change from our typical rotation of BBQ and breaded pork chops. Presentation aroma texture and taste are all very appetizing. Because of another review I hesitated to use all of the herb mix on the chops but I used at least half of it. I did not have tomatoes so I placed 2 slices Italian Stewed Tomatoes on each chop (no extra liquid.) Read More
Advertisement
Carol
Rating: 3 stars
11/24/2015
I prepared half the recipe for just the two of us. It was easy but I've tasted many pork chop recipes I liked better. I probably won't be making the recipe again. Read More
Alan Swaine
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2015
I liked the hot spicy taste but it may not be for everyone. The pork chops had an "Italian" taste to them though. This recipe is a great alternative to serving pork chops using either BBQ sauce or mushroom soup. The young grandkids found it too spicy so next time I will go much lighter or even leave off the spice mix on a few of the chops destined for them. Read More
Dr. Maria Fabbro
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2017
This was so tasty! My kids loved it too... I just cooked one with no tomato for the child who doesn't like tomatoes. Very easy to make. Definitely will be making this again! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022