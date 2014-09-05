Italian Twisted Balsamic Pork Chops (Gluten-Free)

This is a very simple dish using food you would most likely have available in your pantry. I was curious about what the balsamic vinegar would do. It seemed like a lot of seasonings so I just sprinkled them lightly over the chops after coating them with the vinegar. My pieces were not really thick so that's why I adjusted the amount. These turned out tender not dry and very tasty. I will probably make these again.
I tried it as in the recipe tonight but found the basil too strong. I also didn't care for the tomatoes - but then I don't care for baked tomatoes. I will probably make this again because I like balsamic vinegar and pork and it is super easy to make but maybe use a mixed Italian herb seasoning instead of basil. Be warned this is pretty salty although this was fine for my husband!
These pork chops were easy and delicious. My husband raved about them. I used small steaks with the recipe too and they were just as good.
I altered the recipe to what I had in the house. 2 tbsp basil, 2 garlic, 2 everything but the bagel seasoning. Only put canned petite diced tomatoes on the ones we were eating and not the kids. They were a huge hit and will become part of our regular dinner recipes.
Go easy on the seasoning!!!! I couldn't eat this
This was a wonderful change from our typical rotation of BBQ and breaded pork chops. Presentation aroma texture and taste are all very appetizing. Because of another review I hesitated to use all of the herb mix on the chops but I used at least half of it. I did not have tomatoes so I placed 2 slices Italian Stewed Tomatoes on each chop (no extra liquid.)
I prepared half the recipe for just the two of us. It was easy but I've tasted many pork chop recipes I liked better. I probably won't be making the recipe again.
I liked the hot spicy taste but it may not be for everyone. The pork chops had an "Italian" taste to them though. This recipe is a great alternative to serving pork chops using either BBQ sauce or mushroom soup. The young grandkids found it too spicy so next time I will go much lighter or even leave off the spice mix on a few of the chops destined for them.
This was so tasty! My kids loved it too... I just cooked one with no tomato for the child who doesn't like tomatoes. Very easy to make. Definitely will be making this again!