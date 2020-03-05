Giant Oatmeal Chocolate Cookies

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These cookies are always served at our cafeteria, they are huge, moist, and full of chocolate!

By leslie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat brown sugar and butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy; beat in eggs and vanilla extract until smooth. Mix oats, flour, baking soda, and salt into creamed butter mixture until dough is well-mixed; fold in semisweet chocolate chips and white chocolate chips. Scoop 1/4 cup batter per cookie and place on a baking sheet 3 inches apart, partially flattening the dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool cookies on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

Cook's Note:

Substitute 1 cup raisins for the white chocolate chips if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 44.9mg; sodium 329.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2014
I suggest adding some cinnamon and extra flour to the recipe but other just a minor adjustment they baked out well! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Denise Duke
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2020
Beautiful big cookies. Perfect recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Judi Gesell Judge
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2021
I just made these and they are very good, but in my oven 15 minutes was too long, the first batch almost burnt. I did the next ones for 12 minutes and they were perfect. I used a half cup of white chocolate and a half cup of macadamia nuts. I think that I should have toasted the nuts first though. Read More
SweetBasil
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2020
Taste delicious, but next time I will add a little more flour. I made 1" balls, did not flatten before baking, and they spread quite thin, almost like a lace cookie. (Baked 7-8 min) Be sure to cool in the pan 3-5 min before moving to racks. Read More
