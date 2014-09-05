Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus

Rating: 4.54 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Spaghetti squash is an excellent healthy alternative to standard pastas, and is flavorful enough to stand on its own without a heavy sauce. Top with a little optional Parmesan cheese.

By FujoshiFangirl

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Coat the inside of spaghetti squash with olive oil and place, cut-side down, onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until squash is tender and a fork can easily puncture the flesh, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven and cool squash until easily handled, about 15 minutes.

  • Heat coconut oil in a skillet over low heat; cook and stir asparagus until tender yet firm to the bite, about 5 minutes.

  • Shred the squash flesh using a fork to create long strands that resemble noodles. Mix squash and basil into asparagus, adding more coconut oil if too dry; cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat and mix tomatoes and pine nuts into squash mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 13.8g; sodium 35.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (33)

Most helpful positive review

Gale Skinner
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2015
I make this every other week - love it. I add Italian sausage (hot or sweet) to make it a heartier meal. I also cook the asparagus in 1/2 olive oil and 1/2 chili sesame oil - I like it a little more spicy. Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

Trish B
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2016
My teen daughters enjoyed this low carb alternative to pasta. I added mushrooms with the asparagus. Also put some additional seasoning on the veggies before adding the squash which I would tweak next time. I think the canned tomatoes could be a good addition. I used PAM olive oil spray on the spaghetti squash before baking faced down and it came out just perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tom
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2018
The only change that I made was I added sliced Kielbasa. Chicken would've also worked out well. A definite keeper. Read More
Helpful
(5)
PurposeDriven
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2015
It was quick and easy using what I had on hand. I switch the multi-colored cherry tomatoes for can stewed tomatoes and fresh asparagus for canned. I also dint have pine nuts. I reserve the 5 stars for the recipe with out thee substitutes. But, this was delicious Read More
Helpful
(4)
lavender29
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2018
Awesome recipe! I used garlic olive oil, no coconut oil. I used red bell pepper instead of tomato. I added sliced kalmata olives and zucchini. The pine nuts and fresh basil are the most important ingredients! This is one of the few satisfying vegan meals out there. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Trish B
Rating: 3 stars
01/19/2016
My teen daughters enjoyed this low carb alternative to pasta. I added mushrooms with the asparagus. Also put some additional seasoning on the veggies before adding the squash which I would tweak next time. I think the canned tomatoes could be a good addition. I used PAM olive oil spray on the spaghetti squash before baking faced down and it came out just perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kellie
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2015
This was delicious! We had it as a side dish, and the squash was really big, so I only used about 2/3 of it. I used garlic salt and pepper when I cooked the asparagus. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
KelBel
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2016
I absolutely love this recipe! sometimes I add sausage or additional vegetables to change it up. but wow! This is one of my favorites. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Amanda
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2015
Made this with baked chicken and loved it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Angela Wann Snader
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2016
Very quick and easy to make. It's a light meal but fills you up. I'm just happy the kids like it. We have made this recipe several times and enjoy it each time. Read More
Helpful
(1)
