Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus

1 of 33

Rating: 5 stars I make this every other week - love it. I add Italian sausage (hot or sweet) to make it a heartier meal. I also cook the asparagus in 1/2 olive oil and 1/2 chili sesame oil - I like it a little more spicy. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars The only change that I made was I added sliced Kielbasa. Chicken would've also worked out well. A definite keeper. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars It was quick and easy using what I had on hand. I switch the multi-colored cherry tomatoes for can stewed tomatoes and fresh asparagus for canned. I also dint have pine nuts. I reserve the 5 stars for the recipe with out thee substitutes. But, this was delicious Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome recipe! I used garlic olive oil, no coconut oil. I used red bell pepper instead of tomato. I added sliced kalmata olives and zucchini. The pine nuts and fresh basil are the most important ingredients! This is one of the few satisfying vegan meals out there. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars My teen daughters enjoyed this low carb alternative to pasta. I added mushrooms with the asparagus. Also put some additional seasoning on the veggies before adding the squash which I would tweak next time. I think the canned tomatoes could be a good addition. I used PAM olive oil spray on the spaghetti squash before baking faced down and it came out just perfectly. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! We had it as a side dish, and the squash was really big, so I only used about 2/3 of it. I used garlic salt and pepper when I cooked the asparagus. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely love this recipe! sometimes I add sausage or additional vegetables to change it up. but wow! This is one of my favorites. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Made this with baked chicken and loved it! Helpful (1)