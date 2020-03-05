Slow Cooker Pork, Sauerkraut, and Beer

Rating: 4 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

A family slow cooker favorite that's easy to put together. The beer enhances the flavor of the sauerkraut and pork. There is no need to brown the pork roast before placing it in the slow cooker. I serve this with scalloped or mashed potatoes.

By Bobettern

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the crock of a five-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Season roast with salt and pepper; lay in the prepared slow cooker crock.

  • Spread sauerkraut over and around the roast. Pour beer over the sauerkraut. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over the sauerkraut; top with onion and dot with butter. Season everything with salt and pepper.

  • Cook on Low for 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 6g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 776.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (17)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jane Allen
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2015
I also add one or two tart sliced apples. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Marglee
Rating: 1 stars
06/09/2017
Made recipe as is. We totally didn't like the flavours and found it dry and bland. Read More
Helpful
(2)
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jane Allen
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2015
I also add one or two tart sliced apples. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Marglee
Rating: 1 stars
06/09/2017
Made recipe as is. We totally didn't like the flavours and found it dry and bland. Read More
Helpful
(2)
janetlutter
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2017
If you like sauerkraut this is a great dish. The pork was very tender and the juice on the bottom of the crockpot was tasty. I added some chopped apples as suggested by another reviewer. This is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Amy Gable
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2015
Turned out really good. I liked the flavor. Will be making again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kim Taylor
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2019
Made with 1/2 bottle Angry Orchard hard cider and put the other half to good use washing it down later:-) Started later in the day cooked on low for 4 hours and on high for the final hour. Perfect. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kelly K Kissinger-Sanchez
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2015
Super easy and tasty. Even my 10 yr old son loved it. Read More
Advertisement
searay
Rating: 3 stars
05/25/2020
Very easy recipe, i would ha e liked more flavor and I would definitely add so other seasoning to it Read More
jim hardy
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2015
Made this for my family on New Years day and everyone loved it! Even the ones who do not care for sauerkraut liked this sauerkraut. thanks for sharing such a great recipe Read More
Ruth Burns
Rating: 3 stars
09/01/2021
no changes, it was ok, not great Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022