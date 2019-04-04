Beef Tips and Noodles
This is a great dish that's very easy to make with just a few ingredients. Great with rolls of any type. I got this recipe from my mom years ago and it is a family favorite.
This is a great dish that's very easy to make with just a few ingredients. Great with rolls of any type. I got this recipe from my mom years ago and it is a family favorite.
This is a long time favorite of my family. We usually add more meat, and use 1/2 cup of red wine in place of the cup of water. Better when cooked at a lower temp for a long period of time (preheat oven to 375 and then turn down to 250 and cook for several hours). Perfect slow cooker recipe - can be left on low all day long! Try serving over rice, rather than the noodles.Read More
This dish was easy and tasty but too salty for me personally. I know it's the soup mix that was the culprit but didn't see any other option on the store shelf. Will probably make again with more beef. Hubby doesn't do mushrooms so I'll keep those out next time too.Read More
This is a long time favorite of my family. We usually add more meat, and use 1/2 cup of red wine in place of the cup of water. Better when cooked at a lower temp for a long period of time (preheat oven to 375 and then turn down to 250 and cook for several hours). Perfect slow cooker recipe - can be left on low all day long! Try serving over rice, rather than the noodles.
This recipe is THE BOMB!!! Not only did my husband love it, but my sister's husband loved it as well. I took the advice to use fresh mushrooms sauted in butter & garlic, browned the meat, then threw everything into the crock pot to simmer for about 5 hours. The meat was SO tender & flavorful...I could eat this stuff forever!!
This ia a Great recipe. It is so simple. I cut up Round steak (extra). I simmered the Round steak with chopped up onions. I added extra cream of mushroom soup (2 cans) because the last time I made it I ended up covering it half way through cooking. Also it made more to go with the 16oz bag of noodles I cooked. I used a can of milk instead of water and added sliced fresh mushrooms rather then canned. Served it with biscuits. My husband Loved it. YUMMY !!! Next time I make it it will be half the onion soup mix (Onion soup mix is very salty) Thank you for sharing .
This was a good hearty meal. Rather than using canned mushrooms that taste like a can I cut up about 6oz of fresh. Instead of an entire packet of Onion soup mix I used all the onions and half the seasoning...that would have been a little salty. I browned the beef tips with a little butter and the soup mix in my pressure cooker, then added the remaining ingredients, put the lid on and cooked for 30 min. The beef couldn't have been more tender, and my husband loved it. I'd rather not heat the house with the oven...if ya know what I mean, plus this was quicker, and probably more tender. I would highly recommend this to anyone looking for a quick and easy recipe.
I hate to rate this after the changes I made, but I have been looking for a decent beef tips and noodles recipe for so long now and am elated to have finally found it. So even though this recipe was a starting point for me, it deserves credit. I took lots of suggestions from others too. Browned stew meat (bite-size pieces), seasoned with pepper, onion and garlic powder. I doubled the recipe, so used 1 can of cr of mush and 1 can of golden mush. 2 cups of beef stock for the water, 1/2 packet of the soup mix plus some real onion (to avoid being too salty). Added maybe a tsp of Kitchen Bouquet, couple splashes of Worsey, 1/4 tsp dried mustard. Deglazed skillet with beef stock. All into crock pot for 4 hours. In the last hour, added the mushrooms and 2-3 pinches of basil (remember to crush between fingers while adding). At the end, 2T cornstarch in a bit of cold beef stock to thicken gravy (leave lid off, 30 mins). Total cook time in crock on High, 4.5 hours. Made 3/4 bag (about 12 oz) of egg noodles and ran a little short, so use a whole 16oz bag for a double batch. Overall, it was perfect! My guys ate this stuff up! Thanks for the recipe and to everyone for all of the added tips.
This recipe was really good. My husband and I made it tonight and he found it a bit salty. We added a bit of sour cream and mixed it in....that helped cut the salt and added some savory richness to the dish. We will definitely make this again!
This was a wonderful recipe! We added 1 celery stalk chopped into the mixture and since I have never been a fan of egg noodles nor beef strognaff, we served over brown rice, which is a very nice taste. Needless to say, I am going to have to double the recipe next time as my family devoured the meal. Since I have made this a couple times already, some nice side dishes to this, which are also found on this site include Baked Vegetables or Honey Roasted Red Potatoes. Thank you for a great mix-and-go recipe Julie!
Excellent! I read a dozen or so reviews and noted the changes I thought I'd like. I used: 2 Cans Mushroom soup, 1 TBSP Concentrated Beef Broth, 1 Can milk vs water, 1 Chopped onion, 1 tsp chopped garlic, 1 tsp hot paprika, and 8 oz chopped fresh mushrooms and cooked it all on low in my crock pot for 5 hours. My finicky wife loved it over egg noodles as did I. More than enough gravy / sauce for 4. I'm looking forward to leftovers!!! DO THIS RECIPE !!!!! YOU'LL LOVE IT !!
I make this all the time, both when I lived alone and now with my fiance. I like it in the slow cooker with cubed stew meat and omitting the mushrooms (he hates them). By using the stew meat, I leave it in the slow cooker for about 9-10 hours and it is just falling-apart good.
This dish was easy and tasty but too salty for me personally. I know it's the soup mix that was the culprit but didn't see any other option on the store shelf. Will probably make again with more beef. Hubby doesn't do mushrooms so I'll keep those out next time too.
This was a quick meal that I could just throw in the crockpot at the beginning of the day with meat I found in the back of my freezer and a can of soup I found in the back of my pantry. I used one "family pack" of stew meat, Healthy Request mushroom soup, fresh mushrooms, garlic and onions that I sauteed in a little butter and olive oil and instead of water, I used a cup of lemon lime soda (I learned this YEARS ago for really tender "steak tips"). I did also add a little fresh ground pepper. I didn't serve this over egg noodles, I served this over whipped potatoes with steamed veggies. This was a good "we're broke", work-with-what-you-got dinner.
i gave this 4 stars because i did changed some things. i used 2lbs of sirloin steak (seasoned with fresh ground pepper, garlic powder and onion powder) cut into cubes, 2 cans cream of mushroom soup, i package of onion soup mix, 2 beef bouillon cubes, half soup can of milk, half can of water, parsley, minced garlic, 2 tsps kitchen bouquet, big splash of worchestire sauce, 1/2 c. chopped onion and 1 lb fresh mushrooms. i browned the steak cubes in a little butter and olive oil and added the chopped onion and garlic the last few minutes. i put everything except the mushrooms into the crockpot on low. about an hour before serving i put in the mushrooms and turned it on high. the last 10 minutes i sprinkled some wondra flour into the crockpot since the mushrooms gave off extra liquid. this came out so good! served it over rice with crusty french bread and a green salad. i fed 6 people with this and they all raved about it! everyone had second helpings. this recipe could be changed up so many ways to suit anyone's taste. thanks julie for a great base recipe..so glad i came across yours!
Good flavor and very easy. However - I think I will rub - the soup mex on the beef strips first and let it sit a half day or so, beef need more umphf for my taste. Hubby loved it and so did my oldest kid, my youngest like the egg noodles with butter and salt best. Now she has a sophisticated palate! Ha ha. She's 5!
Ok, my fiance gave this a 10! He loved it and wants it once a week. Here's what I did: I did follow the heating instructions (400 deg) but I think next time I will do it at 375 deg for 45-50 min. I bought sirloin tip steak thin and cut it in squares and strips. I used fresh baby portabello mushrooms - sliced. I used one can of mushroom soup and one package of beef onion soup mix. I put one cup of whole milk and 1 cup of water. 1 teaspoon of beef seasoned cooking base (Glory Food Brand) Mixed everything together and cooked for 50 min. WOW! He's having the leftovers for lunch tomorrow! **Next time, he wants me to put in long strips of onion. Thanks for sharing. It's a winner.
This was a wonderful recipe! We added 1 celery stalk chopped into the mixture and since I have never been a fan of egg noodles nor beef strognaff, we served over brown rice, which is a very nice taste. Needless to say, I am going to have to double the recipe next time as my family devoured the meal. Since I have made this a couple times already, some nice side dishes to this, which are also found on this site include Baked Vegetables or Honey Roasted Red Potatoes. Thank you for a great mix-and-go recipe Julie!
Flavor is good. I love how easy this is to make. Sauce isn't quite a full "8" servings though. We had 4, and that was about it. WOuld also be better with fresh mushrooms instead of canned. Needs a little something else too, not quite sure what though. Will play with this again, however., :)
I make this in the crock pot. I throw in the frozen beef in the morning, cover it with cream of mushroom soup and onion soup mix and serve over either egg noodles or rice.
My variation of this recipe includes skipping the onion soup mix and using chopped onion and lots of garlic. I also used fresh chopped mushrooms. I added a 1/4 cup of cooking wine as well for a nice depth to the flavor. I doubled the recipe and we ate half for dinner and the other half goes into the freezer for after the baby gets here. This freezes nicely, just thaw and warm in the microwave for fast dinner!
OMG this is too good! skip the water and use a can of french onion soup instead. also I seared the beef tips before mixing them with with the sauce.I also simmered everything on the stove rather than using the oven because its 95 degrees out. This recipe is super easy and definitely worth a try, you wont be sorry! :)
I tried this recipe last night---it turned out wonderful!! I sauted fresh mushrooms with garlic and some butter and then browned the sirloin a little in the mushrooms, I then put it all together in the oven. The meat was so tender and had a great taste. My husband Loved it. Definetely a keeper.
I took the advice of other reviewers and added 1 soup can of milk, 1 can of water (instead of 1 cup), an envelope of brown gravy mix, and one chopped onion to the mixture. I served it over buttered egg noodles with parsley & my husband loved it. This is a keeper.
I'm perplexed by all the "surprised" cooks re the saltiness. COM soup AND Lipton Onion Soup Mix tasting too salty. I bet many of us already knew it would be salty as written. However, I found a nearly Na? free version of COM by Healthy Choice. There, fixed the salt issue. Other than that, I really like this recipe. Yum says the expert cook.
I made this with a large, very thick round steak, cut into cubes. I dredged the meat Wondra flour and browned them very well. Removed the meat from the dutch oven, then sauteed some chopped onions and garlic until soft. Added 2 cans of Campbells Healthy Request cream of mushroom soup (less salt), 1 can of carmelized onion soup, 1 cup of 2 % milk, 1/2 cup water, 1 Tbl. beef base and about 1 Tbl dried thyme and some freshly ground black pepper. I added the meat back and put into a 300 ºF. oven for 5 hours, until the meat was almost falling apart tender. (I stirred it once at about the 3 hour mark.) Served over buttered egg noodles. DELICIOUS! It made a very large amount, so I froze about 1/2 of it to be eaten on a later date.
I "tweaked" the recipe a little. Browned the tips w/ fresh garlic and onions, only used 1/2 the pack of soup mix and used beef broth instead of water. Cooked in the crockpot on low for 8 hours - delicious. Family loved it.
Lacked one important ingredient-flavor. Needs tweeking.
This was really, really good. I took a few suggestions and did it this way...I used 1 Can Campbells Cream of Mushroom Soup with Roasted Garlic, equal amount of milk, 1 package Beefy Onion Soup Mix, and 1 package of Beef Gravy..WOW! Not salty and it made an awesome gravy!!!
This is a favorite in our house now; I've made it many times over the last couple of years. I do like to make it in the slow cooker, especially if I'm using a lesser cut of beef (usually a chuck roast that I've cut up). I do use beef broth instead of water and always add plenty more mushrooms. Also really good served over mashed potatoes instead of the egg noodles. Yum :)
Really good recipe, but as written you're not going to be happy with the outcome. #1 9x13 pan is way too big--I used a 8" diameter casserole and it was perfect. #2 Cover it or else it will be dry shoe leather by the time the hour cooking time is up. #3 Add 1/2-1 cup of sour cream to the mix before baking--makes a delicious addition to the sauce. Served ours over mashed potatoes because they were ready to go bad--tasted quite good. Next time I'll try it over the egg noodles.
Saltier than Lott's wife!
This was really good. I omoted the mushrooms because we don't really care for them. I did add a bit of cornstarch to thicken the gravy. Threw it all in the crock pot, kids even loved it. Will be added to the rotation...Yum!!
This was really good! I did change a couple things as other reviewers had recommended. I opted to use soy milk instead of the water, used fresh mushrooms, I added 2 tbs of sour cream, and I seasoned the meat with some pepper and garlic powder. I baked it in an 8x8 pan at 300 degrees for 2 1/2 hours covered. The meat was really tender and it was delicious. I served it over the egg noodles. I will be making this again for sure!!
I made this for a luncheon at churhc and served 50 people so I had to customize the receipe. I did not use the onion soup mix or water. I just used beef broth with the soup tips and mushrooms. I also use a slow cooker and cook the meat in the broth for about 5 hours on high then added the soup and lowered the temp. and cooked another hour. You also need to braise the meat before putting it the cooker. Everyone loved this!!!!
This was a very good dinner. I made a few changes due to what was in my pantry. I used cream of chicken soup (no mushroom) and plain onion soup mix. I didn't add any mushrooms, my husband hates them. It turned out just fine. I served this over egg noodles with rolls and it was a hit. Lots of leftovers. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a great recipe, but I'm not sure it beats beef stroganoff from a box, they taste about the same.
It was just "OK". My children really liked it, but I thought it was rather bland. I gave it 4 stars because my children enjoyed it and asked that I make it again, otherwise I would have given it a solid 3 stars.
I've been making this recipe for many years. Mine is called "no peek casserole" Same ingredients as above. However, you place the ingredients in a covered casserole for 3 hours at 300 degrees. The meat is melt in your mouth tender.
Well, I must say this is an okay starter recipe, but definitely not a 5-star as is. I had to add more soup to have enough sauce. I used fresh mushrooms rather than canned and thought that was a dramatic improvement. I also added some garlic powder for seasoning. The beef was still quite tough after an hour of baking. The whole thing had a bit of a Hamburger Helper feel to me. I appreciate the easiness of the recipe, but I was looking for something more.
I was hesitant to make this because my family isn't a cream of anything fan and this one didn't disappoint. It was beef stew. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it was pretty bad. We ate it...it was a meal...but that's about all I can say. It wasn't even good beef stew. I won't be making it again.
YUM! What can I say? I was looking for something quick and easy, but not something that tastes quick and easy. Cutting up the beef was the most tedious part, and everything else was thrown together. My husband insists this is a weekly meal. My two girls had seconds. My son, a picky eater who only eats PB&J and hot dogs, wouldn't try it, but everyone else loved it. This isn't the traditional beef tips and gravy, but it's a keeper! I also used garlic and herb soup/dip mix instead of beef onion, because it's what I had on hand, and I added a little beef base and minced garlic. Loved it!
This is a favorite with my family, although I make quite a few changes. I cook it in the crockpot which makes the meat tender and delicious. I also make the following revisions: Chop up an onion and cook it with olive oil and garlic. Use stew meat and brown it before putting it in the crockpot. Substitute milk for water and cut the soup mix in half (I found it to be a little salty when I used the entire amount). I usually double the recipe because it makes great leftovers.
Made this in the crockpot instead of the oven, used an extra can of cream of mushroom, plain onion soup mix (not beefy onion), 2 can of mushrooms, and added garlic and onion powders. It was really good, filling, and comfort-foody. Will definitely make again and again and again.......
i prefer to make our meals from scratch but needed something quick & thought this one fit the bill because of the many favorable reviews. i followed this recipe as written with the exception of using fresh mushrooms. the end result was a bland & overly salty gravy. even the tender beef chunks & egg noodles couldn't save this recipe. my mouth burned from the saltiness for a 1/2 hour after we ate dinner. sorry julie, this dish is something i can't recommend to others.
I have made this for years in the crockpot using stew meat, and adding the liquid from the mushrooms as well as 1/2 cup red wine. Right before serving I stir in 1/2 cup light sour cream to make a stroganoff. The kids LUV LUV it.
Excellent and easy recipe. I prepared this for a crowd of about 100. I cooked it at a lower temp for a longer period of time. The sauce is very good.
Everyone loved this dish!
This deal is packed with great flavor. Me and the hubby loved it. This is a great night night meal to prepare too. Thanks for this keeper!
Oh this was the tastiest beef tips and noodles or stroganoff I have EVER had. Of course, I did change the recipe a bit and it really worked for us. I used: 2 cups of water 2 packets of onion soup with beef mix 1 C. sour cream 1 can cream of mushroom soup 1/2 t. pepper 1 package fresh sliced button mushrooms 1 pound sirloin I followed the rest of the directions pretty much to the letter except I covered the dish and cooked it on 350 for an hour and a half. It was saucy and rich. I will def. be making this again!
Excellent and easy recipe! Tasted much better than the preserved ones that you find in the supermarket. Substituted a cup of beef broth instead of soup mix and water. Added some minced garlic as well. I will try fresh, sauteed mushrooms next time. Will use again!
My husband and I loved this!
Very good, I followed the directions exactly the first time. I would strongly suggest doubling everything but the noodles. There wasn't enough sauce or meat for the amount if noodles. The flavor was spot on!
I followed the other reviews and cooked this in a crockpot. I used two pounds of beef and there was PLENTY of beef. I used 3 cans of cream of mushroom soup, 1 can of milk, 1 can of water, 1 packet of the soup mix, and braised the beef in some oil and sauted the mushrooms in some garlic and butter. I also added some fresh garlic to the crockpot. NO salt is needed as this has plenty of salt from the soup. Cooked on low about 5 hrs. I cooked the noodles el dente and added them to the crockpot the last 10 minutes. This was very good and even better the next day reheated. Nice recipe. Thank You.
This was a really great recipe. We don't like mushrooms at all, so I used freshly grilled onions instead, and replaced the cream of mushroom soup w/ cream of celery. It was still delicous, and was so easy to prepare. My only warning to those considering making this recipe is that before you put it in the oven, it looks so gross!! The soups (both mix and condensed) are clumpy and look completely unappetizing. I almost considering scrapping the recipe right then and there. But after it cooks for an hour, this turns out to be a wonderful, thick gravy. Will make again.
Great recipe! I used a large box of fresh mushrooms. Probably four times what the recipe called for. I also used two cans of Cream of Mushroom soup and a cup of milk. I had some sauce left over so I served it with spaghetti, Great.
I made this last night for my husband and he "absolutely loved it!" He even went back for seconds. I did take suggestions from a few of you...I browned the meat in grape oil and added some diced onions to the meat. I also used 2 cans of cream of mushrooms..1 can condensed milk and 1 can of water. I also took someones advice and added 1 pkg, of brown gray mix for thickening and fresh mushrooms instead of canned. A lot of you were saying it was salty...maybe by adding all of the extras it took away the saltiness, it was mmmmmm, mmmmmm good and I will definitely be making again. So easy to prepare and so delicious! Oh, oven...slow cooker...stove top (this is the way I prepared) it must all work. I simmered on low until I was ready to serve...meat was tender and sauce was excellent. Even had enough for left overs!!!
This became a great recipe with just a few slight changes at the suggestion of previous reviews. I used 1 can of milk instead of the water, I also sauteed a bag of fresh mushrooms with about 1 1/2 TBLS of butter and 1 clove of minced garlic before browning the meat and then threw the mushrooms, browned meat, can of mush soup and milk in the crockpot and cooked it on low for 5 hrs. Meat was very tender and had a great flavor. Served over rice and with corn bread! Will make again!
I have made this recipe three times now. The first time I followed the recipe as written and it was good, but not exactly what I wanted. The second I tweaked it a bit and it was better, the last time I hit the jackpot. I had a 2 pound bottom round steak, I browned it in 2 Tbl spoons of EVOO, dropped it in the crock pot with a can of condensed golden mushroom with garlic soup, a packet of Lipton dried onion soup, a small diced red onion, a diced green bell pepper and a 4 oz pkg of fresh mushroom caps. I let this cook for about 10 hours on low. By the time I got home from work the roast shredded easily with a fork. I served it over egg noodles. This was the taste I remember my Mom making hundreds of times. I changed enough it’s almost a different recipe but the family raved. With the tweaks it gets 5 stars in our house.
Easy dinner. If I need to extend cook time because of my schedule I have done 350 for 2 1/2 hours and it worked perfectly. Don't like leaving the house with the oven at 400.
I'm only giving this a 4 star rating as writen but with the changes suggested by a ton of reviewers it's an easy 5 star!! First thing I did was use a slow cooker becuase it was easier for me. Next I used angus beef eye of round steaks ( 2 1/2 lbs) and cut them into cubes. I also upped the soup to 2 cans and 1 can (not cup) of milk in place of the water. I did use the whole envelope of onion soup mix but I also added a few rings of and fresh onion (to cut down on saltyness) I also about a hour before it was done cooking I added a envelope of brown gravy mix I wanted to use mushroom gravy but didn't have any on hand. I served it over egg noodle or rice and a biscut on the side. I will make this again
Delicious! I made it twice, once as written and then the second time I tried it with golden mushroom soup instead of cream of mushrooms. Maybe next I will double the beef and use one can of each. Very good recipe!
Good flavor, but I think the beef tips were cooked too long :)
Wow! We loved it. Served on wide noodles. Like "Sara Ann", I made it in the crock pot. I used a bit less water and milk than she did, and canned (not fresh) mushrooms; and regular Campbells cream of mushroom soup. Next time, I'll use two cans; three was too much. I added carmelized onion strips, and 2 tsp chopped garlic. My top sirloin steak ($2.99/lb.) was 1.82 lbs., and the 3 cans of soup made almost too much "gravy." (Glad I cut down on the other liquids.) But it was delish! For me, four hours in the crockpot (on LOW) was optimum. My husband wants this in our dinner rotation every few weeks. Yum!
This is an excellant recipe. Husband wanted to know if there was enough left for another meal. I used a chuck roast, a can of cream of mushroom soup & a can of milk, 1 envelope beefy onion soup mix & 1 envelope of brown gravy mix. Forgot the mushrooms. Will add the next time. I cooked it in the crock pot on high for about 5 hours. Will be making it again soon. I'll have to try it in the oven also.
Good! Would make again
I made this last night. Very good!I did add all the ingredients plus about 1 cup of red cooking wine. I think I did some minced garlic as well. I added some corn starch to thicken it up as well.
We loved it!!!! I followed the recipe but cooked it in the crockpot. I put the mixture in another pot once finished and cooked the noodles in that. It was awesome. Will fix this again.
Excellent, tender, and great flavor! My husband and I both loved this dish. Very easy, too! I used fresh mushrooms rather than canned and the heart healthy cream of mushroom soup. Outstanding!
I followed what the other reviewers did - using milk versus water. Agree that there is not enough sauce for the amount of noodles. Either double the sauce or halve the noodles, depending on how many servings you need. Everybody loved it and it was very easy to make. Only downfall was that meat was on the tough side. May try crock pot next time to see if that makes a difference. Otherwise, great recipe.
We loved this! I didn't add mushrooms, because we don't care for them much. It all tasted great! We'll use this recipe again! Thanks!
This is a delicious, easy recipe that my family loved. I modified it slightly by chopping up half a small onion and browning it in butter and then brown the sirloin pieces with the onion before putting it in the oven. I also used a can full of milk (non-fat) instead of the water and added about half a cup of pinot noir. It was amazing. My husband and boys (7yrs & 3yrs) gobbled it up. I served it over buttered egg noodles and had plenty of sauce/gravy. Thanks for the great recipe. I will make this again!
My husband and I really liked this recipe. I have made it three times. I make it in the crockpot after browning the beef tips. I usually put a large spoonful of sour cream on top of mine! I love that it is so easy to make. I'm putting this dish on this weeks menu right now! One of my fave's!
Used cream of chicken in place of cream of mushroom, as dh won't eat mushrooms. Used 1/2 can cream and 1/2 can water and, of course, left out the mushrooms -would have used fresh anyway. Used lean stew meat (already cut up). Served over a baked potato. Nice, easy, tummy warming meal. Thanks for sharing.
This was awful. The sauce was so salty I ended up rinsing it off the meat and eating the meat plain.
I added 2 cans of the almost fat-free cream of mushroom soup and used tons of fresh mushrooms that I browned ahead of time. After I finished browning them I added a splash of sherry... YUM! My kids gobbled this up like there was no tomorrow. My 18-yr-old son actually had 3 helpings. I used the crock-pot and cooked on low for like 6 hours or a tad more. We served over egg noodles and stored the extras in the fridge which were great two days later. Enjoy!
I used beef stew meat and lots of fresh mushrooms and threw everything in the slow cooker. It was soooo good. The bites of meat were so tender that they fell apart. Thanks for a great recipe!
Wow! My hubby hates mushrooms AND onions but he said this was better than MY beef tips recipe, LOL. A keeper for sure. Oh, he said it tasted "home made" like momma used to make. Delish!! EDIT - I am making this ONCE again. The past couple of times I halved the water and cooked it in the crock pot. Low for 6 hours, awesome everytime!!
This was excellent. I will definitely make this again. I used 1.5 lbs of sirloin for this receipe and used a little meat tenderizer just to make sure the beef would be tender. It was. After it was done baking, I used a little cornstarch to thicken the gravy. I only prepared 8 oz. of the noodles but still had more than we needed.
Should've trusted my instincts on this one -- another overrated, salty, soup mix entree that I am disappointed with. Some will love this but not us. Even though I tried to doctor it up, it was still bland. Will not be making again.
I made this recipe earlier this week. I gave it a rating of 3 stars because I didn't get the right cut of beef. I tried to go with the cheaper option and use stew beef. I know...that was dumb. The meat was very tough of course. We'll be making this recipe again and I hope to give it a better rating when I use the right cut of beef. :-)
Absolutely too salty. Tastless, bland meat.
This is a staple in my menu now. I use flat iron steaks cut into bit size pieces, A big hit!
Taste Great! Served mine over rice!
I made this in the crockpot and added an 8 oz container of sour cream at the end. Yummy!
This was so easy to make & such a hit!! I will definitely make this again & again. I used sirloin instead of beef tips & it came out very tender!
Yay! Quick. Easy Peezy. Kids love it. Add rolls, a veggie side for a weeknight busy family meal. Crock Pot friendly! Double the meat mix and it is freezable for a second meal! Happy happy!
This was ok but on the salty side.
Great recipe with adjustments! I omitted the onion soup and instead sauteed a full onion and two cloves of garlic in olive oil until tender. I added fresh mushrooms to the onions and garlic and cooked until moisture was absorbed. Then added a glass of red wine. I also added 2 tspns of chicken bouillon. I seasoned steak with Montreal steak seasoning and browned the meat. I added all in baking dish and baked on 425 for 30 minutes the 350 for another 15. Turned out absolutely amazing! Served over mashed potatoes
This recipe has a solid foundation but I think it could be improved. I followed all the directions except I used fresh mushrooms (I hate the canned ones) and I cooked it in a crock pot instead. I feel the amount of sauce was perfect but needed a little more flavor and could be a little more creamy. I think next time I make it I will use milk instead of water. So it has more flavor I will add garlic and paprika or mustard powder might work too. Using those improvements I will make it again. This would be great with rice too.
Very easy to prepare and delicious as well. However, I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned and I added 1/2 tablespoon of minced garlic. This will be an addition to my recipe box.
Yummy as comfort food..I didn't want to turn the oven on, so I saute'd the beef in a little butter, added the soup mix with 1 c water, and let that simmer for about 20 min. Then added the soup, and let simmer another 20 min. At the very end, I added the sour cream and served over mashed potatoes...thanks! it was great!
For as easy as this is... it is great. No extra seasoning necessary. The meat I used however was kind of tough. I couldn't find sirloin tips so I used super trim stew meat... wasn't very tender.
Very yummy! I think I cut the meat too small because it was kind of chewy. Next time I will make the peices bigger.
Just add sour cream and this is your basic beef stroganoff. It's good though.
This recipe came out way too salty. We could hardly eat it. When I read other rviews, I was not concerned because we have many favorite recipes made with cream of mushroom and onion soup. The problem is most of the liquid evaporated leaving all the salt in the meat. Using crock pot or covering as others have suggested may help.
This is a very good quick recipe. I added to it by 1 cup of beer reduced in 1/2 and 1/2 a cup of water. I did not have beef onion so I used beef mushroom and 1/4 cup green onion . It worked very well . Thanx.
I used stew beef, mixed up the sauce and marinated the meat overnight. It was so tender and flavorful. I also served it over mashed potatoes for a twist. My husband had to text my brother and brag on me.
I made this in my crock pot. I cut the meat up and browned it with butter and onions and then put the meat and the juice in the crock pot. I used a two soup mixes a family size cream of mushroom and cooked on high for about 5 hours and then I added a can of green beans and carrots cooked on higj for about a hour and served over noddles
This is almost the exact way that I make pot roast, but instead of water, I use beef broth (and I didn't add veges). Reguardless, I threw this all in the crockpot and let it brew. After a few hours, I added an extra can of beef broth, the egg noodles & some fresh diced mushrooms (vs. the jarred) and let it brew a little longer (until my husband, came home from his trip). Everyone enjoyed it, thanks Julie.
This was a really easy meal to make. I will make it again. The 3 star rating was for the meat, which was blah. I added wine, garlic and onion to the sauce. Next time I will season the beef and buy premium meat instead of choice beef.
Made exactly as stated. It was pretty good but it was a bit salty and there was not enough sauce to cover all the noodles. Also I think one hour at that temperature was too long. I pulled my dish out at 45 min and the meat was very done.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections