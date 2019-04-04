I hate to rate this after the changes I made, but I have been looking for a decent beef tips and noodles recipe for so long now and am elated to have finally found it. So even though this recipe was a starting point for me, it deserves credit. I took lots of suggestions from others too. Browned stew meat (bite-size pieces), seasoned with pepper, onion and garlic powder. I doubled the recipe, so used 1 can of cr of mush and 1 can of golden mush. 2 cups of beef stock for the water, 1/2 packet of the soup mix plus some real onion (to avoid being too salty). Added maybe a tsp of Kitchen Bouquet, couple splashes of Worsey, 1/4 tsp dried mustard. Deglazed skillet with beef stock. All into crock pot for 4 hours. In the last hour, added the mushrooms and 2-3 pinches of basil (remember to crush between fingers while adding). At the end, 2T cornstarch in a bit of cold beef stock to thicken gravy (leave lid off, 30 mins). Total cook time in crock on High, 4.5 hours. Made 3/4 bag (about 12 oz) of egg noodles and ran a little short, so use a whole 16oz bag for a double batch. Overall, it was perfect! My guys ate this stuff up! Thanks for the recipe and to everyone for all of the added tips.