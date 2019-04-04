Beef Tips and Noodles

This is a great dish that's very easy to make with just a few ingredients. Great with rolls of any type. I got this recipe from my mom years ago and it is a family favorite.

Recipe by Julie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a 13x9 inch casserole dish, combine the mushroom and beef onion soups, canned mushrooms and water. Mix thoroughly and add beef tips. Turn to coat well.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 1 hour.

  • While beef tips are baking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Serve beef tips and sauce over noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 65.1mg; sodium 672.9mg. Full Nutrition
