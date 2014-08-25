Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Fresh Plum Sauce

1 of 66

Rating: 4 stars Followed the directions to the letter and found the sauce to be a little diluted and bland. I added more balsamic and let it reduce which helped intensify the flavor but I was expecting more from the sauce (and my plums were perfectly ripe and tasty). I'm wondering if mashing one of the plum wedges into the sauce or perhaps adding more thyme to it would add more flavor? You may want to start checking the pork temperature well before 20 minutes because mine reached 145 degrees F at about 12 minutes (oven temps do vary). We enjoyed it it was very moist and tender and I definitely will make this again but I will concentrate on improving the sauce (personal taste preference I suppose). Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! My family loved it. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe many times. I also add more Balsamic to my sauce. I use a larger tenderloin and add more fruit. I have also made it with Apples, fantastic. Love it and it freezes well. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I used a small boneless pork roast because it was less expensive than pork loin, 3 Tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons of butter and chicken stock instead of water. It was completely delicious. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the recipe with 2 Granny Smith apples instead of the plums since it's what I had on hand and then followed the recipe - it was delicious!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I thought it was great. I have smoked pork with plum wood so I knew it was good plum and pork are really good together I think. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Used more balsamic vinegar. But the thing that takes it over the top is to wrap your pork loin in bacon. My butcher does that for us. Incredible. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I used white plums that are in season right now. Definitely use plums that are firm. Mine were a bit over ripe but very sweet. I used centre cut pork loin because that is what I had on hand. The recipe is perfect as it is. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Shared the recipe twice and I will make it again. Helpful (2)