Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Fresh Plum Sauce

Rating: 4.61 stars
59 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 41
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

When shopping for this recipe be sure to choose plums (or any other stone fruit) that are fairly firm so they keep their shape after roasting. You know that selfish jerk that has to feel-up every piece of fruit before deciding on one? This time, be that jerk.

By Chef John

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Generously season pork tenderloin with salt and black pepper.

  • Heat oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Cook tenderloin until browned on all sides, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer tenderloin to a plate.

  • Saute onion with a pinch of salt in the same skillet until just softening, 3 to 5 minutes. Add shallots, reduce heat to medium, and cook and stir until shallots and onion are golden brown and caramelized, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir thyme into onion mixture; place tenderloin over onion mixture, and set plum quarters, skin-side down, around pork tenderloin. Transfer skillet to preheated oven.

  • Cook until pork is slightly pink in the center, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Transfer pork and plums to a plate.

  • Place skillet over medium-high heat and pour water and balsamic vinegar into onion mixture. Bring mixture to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Cook and stir until liquid is reduced by half, 5 to 10 minutes; remove from heat. Whisk butter into mixture until melted and sauce is shiny. Pour sauce over pork and plums.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 103.6mg; sodium 182.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (66)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2014
Followed the directions to the letter and found the sauce to be a little diluted and bland. I added more balsamic and let it reduce which helped intensify the flavor but I was expecting more from the sauce (and my plums were perfectly ripe and tasty). I'm wondering if mashing one of the plum wedges into the sauce or perhaps adding more thyme to it would add more flavor? You may want to start checking the pork temperature well before 20 minutes because mine reached 145 degrees F at about 12 minutes (oven temps do vary). We enjoyed it it was very moist and tender and I definitely will make this again but I will concentrate on improving the sauce (personal taste preference I suppose).
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

CathyC
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2017
Not what I was expecting. It made the pork taste more like beef. I don't think I would make it again.
Reviews:
Nancy Gifford Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2020
Great recipe! My family loved it.
Helpful
(15)
Debbie
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2015
I have made this recipe many times. I also add more Balsamic to my sauce. I use a larger tenderloin and add more fruit. I have also made it with Apples, fantastic. Love it and it freezes well.
Helpful
(10)
Miechele James Summers
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2015
I used a small boneless pork roast because it was less expensive than pork loin, 3 Tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons of butter and chicken stock instead of water. It was completely delicious.
Helpful
(4)
Jeannette
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2016
I doubled the recipe with 2 Granny Smith apples instead of the plums since it's what I had on hand and then followed the recipe - it was delicious!!
Helpful
(3)
Cheryl Guffey
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2017
I thought it was great. I have smoked pork with plum wood so I knew it was good plum and pork are really good together I think.
Helpful
(2)
Kathy Stabile Haynes
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2020
Used more balsamic vinegar. But the thing that takes it over the top is to wrap your pork loin in bacon. My butcher does that for us. Incredible.
Helpful
(2)
care bear
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2016
I used white plums that are in season right now. Definitely use plums that are firm. Mine were a bit over ripe but very sweet. I used centre cut pork loin because that is what I had on hand. The recipe is perfect as it is.
Helpful
(2)
mek
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2017
Shared the recipe twice and I will make it again.
Helpful
(2)
CathyC
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2017
Not what I was expecting. It made the pork taste more like beef. I don't think I would make it again.
More Reviews
