Oven-Baked Potato Fries

This potato fries recipe is a great way to get kids started on learning how to cook. Take a day, take a week, teach them new things each day. We used this for our "at-home" camp week. Taught the kids how to cook one new thing each day for an entire week.
This is a simple potato wedge recipe that's a favorite around our house. Rather than spreading the potato wedges on the baking sheet and drizzling the oil and adding the spices, I'll put everything into a Ziploc bag. I'll shake it until the oil and spices are evenly distributed and then pour then onto the baking pan.
The cooking time was just right. I did cut my potatoes into 8 wedges each, so they were a little smaller wedges. I used grape seed oil instead of olive oil. Tip: peel the potatoes and place in cold water. Cut them into wedges and then back into the cold water. Drain & DRY thoroughly, then coat with oil and seasoning.
We really liked these oven fries. I had smaller potatoes and cut each into 9 wedges. I really didn't think that the thyme would add anything to the fries and I was so wrong. I followed Baking Nana's advice and put the potatoes into water after peeling and then again after cutting. I did cut the recipe back by half but otherwise followed it as written. Great, simple recipe and so easy. I am really looking forward to trying the sweet potato version. Thanks for sharing. Update: I made the sweet potato version today. The cinnamon didn't appeal to me so I used 1/2 tsp each salt, pepper, smoked paprika and garlic powder. Great flavour but I found that they didn't crisp up as much as the white version. Definitely a keeper.
I made these to go with my tuna burgers. These were very simple and easy to fix. The only things I did differently were to cut the potatoes in 8 - 10 wedges depending on size. I was aiming for cooked through and crispiness. And I tossed the wedges in a bowl with the oil and the spices and tossed til evenly distributed. The cook time was good for this. And I didn’t use cheese.
It was very easy to make. They were very delicious! Instead of putting them on the pan and adding the ingredients I put them in a bowl and added all the ingredients and mixed it all up! I recommend this recipe!
These are really good and soooo easy. i include one more step which i believe makes them even crispier. soak your cut fries first for 15-30 mins in cold water. drain, blot and dry as much as possible, then season and proceed. YUMMY!
I’ve tried other recipes for oven fries and always have been disappointed with the soggy results. But these were perfectly crispy and even tasted as if they were fried. I think it’s the wedge shape. Highly recommend!
I thought I should try these and am I glad I did. We are always trying to cut fat from our diet. These potatoes were wonderful, tasty, and easy. My husband doesn’t like thick potatoes, soo I cut my wedges thinner than called for, and this is now his new favorite. So easy. I did soak in ice cold water, then dryed them before oil and spices. Doesn’t get easier or more delicious!
Good recipe but I followed to a T but my fries stuck to the pan and then when I used the spatula it scraped off the fries and left to bottoms stuck to the pan and basically I have slivers of mashed potatoes now. Any advice?
What a quick, fun, & easy recipe - especially for a last minute Sunday night appetizer! I used 3 smaller russets and cut into smaller wedges for extra crispiness. I was out of cheddar cheese so I fined grated some parmesan-asiago on top immediately from oven. Yummy, Melty, Cheesy, Salty!!
