Oven-Baked Potato Fries

This potato fries recipe is a great way to get kids started on learning how to cook. Take a day, take a week, teach them new things each day. We used this for our "at-home" camp week. Taught the kids how to cook one new thing each day for an entire week.

By Denise

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Arrange potato wedges on a baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil and season with thyme, pepper, and salt. Toss wedges with a spatula to coat evenly.

  • Roast potato wedges in the preheated oven for 15 minutes; flip and continue roasting until soft in the center, about 15 minutes more. Transfer wedges to a platter and sprinkle with cheese.

Cook's Notes:

You can also make a sweet potato version by using ground cinnamon and omitting thyme, pepper, and cheese.

You can use vegetable oil in place of olive oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 7.4mg; sodium 96.5mg. Full Nutrition
