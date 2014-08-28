Awesome Smashed Red Potatoes

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe of hand-mashed red potatoes with skins with a flavor mixture of bacon bits, cheese, and French onion rings could be served as a main dish if you are a potato-lover like me. This is the only way my family will allow me to serve potatoes in our house. The amounts I have suggested are only guidelines; you will adjust these over time to your taste.

By Steve & Erica

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes; drain.

  • Mix processed cheese, French-fried onions, bacon bits into potatoes and smash together using a potato masher. Stir milk into potatoes, increasing amount until desired consistency is reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
645 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 77.6g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 33.7mg; sodium 1057mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2014
Mr. LTH the potato connoisseur at our house deemed these "delicious" without prompting. I'd prefer them with a little roasted garlic and a good amount of sea salt but enjoyed them too. I just can't make myself use Velveeta so I used real shredded cheddar in its place. THANKS for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

clcooper
Rating: 3 stars
12/28/2014
Substitute the velveeta cheese with cream cheese and sour cream. Use a shredded cheese like Coby Jack. Do not use milk. Add a little bit of margarine if you would like. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Carol Shorter Hicks
Rating: 3 stars
12/04/2014
Sorry but I didn't much like this. It was very heavy. I guess I should have known that from looking at the recipe. Won't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jtlacy1321
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2016
Love it! Added some garlic salt and pepper for taste Read More
