Three-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts

I use this as a basic baked chicken recipe when another recipe calls for cooked chicken. Works great for everything and is super customizable. Sometimes I use garlic salt or other seasonings, depending on what I'm using it for.
Since I was roasting this with asparagus I increased the temperature to 400 degrees and baked for 25 minutes. Moist and fork tender. Also, since I was making this as the entrée rather than as simply cooking it for another purpose, I added dill, garlic salt, and paprika for rich color. Easiest, quickest dinner I’ve made in awhile. Good too.
I'm still surprised about this recipe, as I sit here eating leftovers. As a cook who believes the only path to tender, oven-baked chicken is to slather it in sauces or breading, I almost blew right past this recipe. But, desperate for simplicity, I chose this -- the most tender, melt-in-your-mouth chicken ever! Instead of salt, I sprinkled both sides of each buttered breast with McCormick's Grill Mates Montreal Chicken Seasoning. My chicken breasts were quite large, so I baked these about 50 or 55 minutes in order to reach 165 degrees, and I basted them a few times with the juices while baking. I'm thinking this recipe will work quite well for my low-carb way of eating. Definitely our new favorite! Give it a try.
Excellent basic recipe. I was looking through some basic recipes to show my granddaughter who is on her own but loves to cook and willing to learn. I hope that Fran, one of the previous reviewers, sees this. Not all people who cook this are the morons she seems to think they are. Turn on the oven? was her comment. Yet she claims to love this site...every recipe in here that requires cooking tells you to "turn on the oven"! Maybe she is so righteous cause she thinks she has earned the right since she is a grandmother. Well I am too and sincerely hope I never learn her attitude toward people of any age who want to learn. IMO, Allrecipes fits the bill for levels , ages and genders of cooks.
These worked great! I usually bake my chicken in the oven w/ evoo, salt, pepper and garlic powder, but I wanted to try this using the butter. I did add some pepper and garlic powder (I guess that made this 5 ingredient baked chicken, lol), but used the cooking method...it was very good...nice and flavorful! I used the chicken to make chicken salads for dinner. I do like my usual evoo, b/c it's a bit more healthy, but I would totally make this again, as it was very good! Thanks for sharing. :)
I made this and I am FLOORED at how good it is! My husband came in just as I was tasting it. I popped a morsel in his mouth, and he about melted on the spot. His response, "OK, NOW you can open a restaurant.". The only thing I did different - I used garlic salt instead of salt. I also noticed that the picture seems to have pepper flakes, but they aren't mentioned in the recipe, so I added just a little bit. I baked this exactly as instructed, using a meat thermometer to gauge the cook time.
I used this recipe tonight in place of the way I usually roast chicken breasts, the difference being that I use bone-in, skin-on chicken. Then we discard the bones and skin---but they add so much flavor to the chicken that we really don't need anything else to go with this. In place of the salt I used Papa's Seasoning from this site because it is such a flavorful blend of spices. I use Trader Joe's package of Kosher Chicken Breasts (two halves to a package), and so I halved the recipe. I really liked the butter and will continue to do so now. Yum! It was really tasty! Thanks, jifiner25!
Made as directed! Wonderfully moist, tender chicken breast. Truly a great recipe that can become the base for using different flavors (citrus?), spices & herbs to create ethnic recipes with moist chicken. Don't waste the drippings! I can imagine uses for salad dressings, cooked veggies, gravies! I plan to freeze the drippings in ice cube tray to use to flavor other dishes! Thanks for a great recipe! Won't bake chicken any other way in the future. (Family loved it, too!)
I almost passed this one up because I thought "butter? It will end up greasy!" But I wanted something easy and didn't want to add breading. Instead of brushing on the butter it really was much easier to just dip the chicken breasts in it. I read reviews and added a mix of paprika and garlic salt with parsley. I seasoned quite liberally after seeing some comments about this coming out bland. This was truly the moistest baked chicken I've ever had. Chicken breasts tend to dry out so easily, but with the butter, and making sure to get them out of the oven once the internal temp is 165 degrees, it turned out so delicious! This is a great recipe to try different seasonings with different dishes, and I'll be making it again!
This was incredibly easy to make and it was delicious! I added a few extra minutes when the chicken was cooking. When the chicken was done, I sprinkled it with lemon pepper, and squeezed lemon juice on it from a lemon, and that really added to the flavour! It was the perfect combination of flavours. I can't believe how easy it was to make!
I used this recipe for making cooked chicken for chicken salad. I used large chicken breasts with rib meat, and they were done in about 35 minutes. The chicken was moist and flavorful...not dry at all. I had enough chicken left over to freeze for a dish of chicken divan. I'm looking forward to that this week. Next time, I think I will add some herbs to it just to experiment.
Very easy and family liked it enough to comment. Basted 4 breasts (pounded) with about 1/4 stick melted butter, with kosher salt and Montreal Chicken seasoning on both sides. Baked for 35 minutes. Looked and tasted great!
Easy and delicious! This recipe was a great find. I only changed it by using other spices in addition to salt, like Greek seasoning, oregano, black pepper, etc.. Also, I recommend cooking the chicken for a full 45 minutes, just to ensure thorough cooking.
I have made this chicken recipe for years! I use seasoned salt , pepper, and butter. I have also used cut up chicken rather than skinless breasts. It is always a hit and great when making a meal for a function or someone convalescing. It is my favorite go to chicken recipe.
This was a quick and simple recipe... Of course I did do some substitutions... Lol. Got to put my own kick to it! Lol! For my seasoning I used Montreal Chicken seasoning... Coated my pan with olive oil cooking spray and added a chopped onion! I also cooked it a lil longer... Instead of 30 mins... I did 45-50 mins (My chicken breast were thick)! It turned out tenderly delicious and the whole family loved it!
Great recipe! I ways bake my chicken breasts with olive oil and its always dry. This is wonderful and I love simplicity. Why do people like Fran have to be so negative? The internet would be so much better if trolls would stay off!!! If you cant be nice then be quiet!
EASY and delicious. Another reviewer noted "they were bland" but if she had read the description, it was noted that these really are the basis for other recipes requiring cooked chicken. So, I figured stand alone "blast of flavor" wasn't what I was looking for. This would work in so many things and in so many ways. Now my staple for making the base of chicken recipes. I guess, kind of like rue, also bland until you transform it into the final recipe.
I really liked this recipe and found the chicken to be extremely tender & moist. My only issue was that it was a little bland & could have used a little more seasoning but there are so many options to make this dish according to your own taste, that the possibilities are endless. I will definitely use this recipe again and I think it will be fun to experiment a little with seasonings.
Lynn here.I must say-I do like simple, after 40 yrs. of cooking.Actually, I have been doing this dish with a side of my favorite-spinach.I just nestle thawed spinach along side the chicken and bake about 40 min.The last 2 min.I top with slices of Mozzarella cheese.At times we have this with Ramen noodles (I like to watch him use chopsticks-I cannot):-).Or just salad.Can't go wrong with too many vegetables at our age.
Name of the site is ALLrecipes, to the reviewer who gave it a 1 star rating and was ugly to the author....shame on you. My sister in law, literally could burn boiling water. This is a perfect base recipe or a simple recipe for someone just starting to cook. I am a seasoned cook but came upon it one night wanting to make something simple and healthy. As another viewer replied, my husband took his first bite and said, honey, this is delicious. (of course I used garlic salt instead of regular salt) but cooked it just the same. Sometimes, it the simple things in life that can be most pleasing. Kudos Jennifer Jones!
This is a great recipe. Do not be afraid to add seasoning to it and salt liberally. I used salted butter and additional salt, black pepper, onion powder and a packet of Sazon. A tasty recipe and easy to prepare. I baked boneless skinless chicken breast for 40 minutes at 450. Perfect!
Lol. I took a picture and it got deleted before I remembered to write a review. ???? so. I did as said and let me tell y’all. Oooooooeeeeeeee was it good. (I am Texan so u have to say it like a Texan). Much more moist than our other recipes. I don’t normally like white meat but after trying this recipe it is the only way I will eat it now. (Except for chicken strips and nuggets) but straight up like this I normally dislike. Changed everything for me. ????????????????????????
Added what I thought was a good amount of a lemon blend seasoning and it was very bland. However, chicken was moist and tender. Did not reheat well in the microwave, but did reheat nicely in the oven. May make it again with a lot more seasoning.
My whole family loved it, including my picky 8 year old granddaughter. Did a little twist of my own by SLOWLY melting butter in a skillet, adding fresh crushed garlic and basted the chicken. Perfect quick, savory meal. It will be a family pic.
This is a delicious recipe and so easy to put together on a busy evening. It actually needs no changes to be good. However I did change it by adding garlic salt and onion powder. The rating is for the original and not with my changes.
Decided to give it a chance. Didn't make any changes, but I thought this was just OK. Normally I would add a little more seasoning, depending what I felt like. Almost always use garlic, pepper and onion. Lemon juice is always good too.
This is served in my house almost weekly. We call it "butter chicken" and I actually make it on the stove. I've recently started brining my chicken breast even for just a half hour prior to cooking. What a difference! Results are moist and tender chicken in the pan or on the grill!
My son and husband really liked this so maybe it was just a problem with my piece but I found the texture a bit rubbery. The flavor was good though. I added Cajun spices, fresh garlic and paprika to the butter.
My Mom and I made it...and the only thing we added was about a pinch of garlic powder. We love it...quick and easy! I personally am a new cook...and It was so easy. We had mashed red potatoes and fresh carrots. We have a finicky oven...so we cooked on 400 degrees for 35 minutes. Turned out great! There isn't a ton of flavor...just enough to still be delicious and a little healthier than other extremely flavorful chicken recipes. I need to watch my sodium intake and this was pleasantly delicious even if considered on the bland side by some who've tried it. I would choose this over other chicken dishes I adore, simply for the health benefits and the simplicity of it. Oh...and the Taste is great! (Did I already state that?....lol) If you're looking for simplicity and something a little healthier....this is for you! And, great for newer chefs!
I hadn't made boneless skinless chicken breasts in eons! We like the bone-in. I wanted to try something different. So moist...I added some minced garlic and Mrs. Dash...whatever seasoning you've got in your pantry. DELISH!
This recipe is great. I go a step further by browning both sides well in a iron skillet, season with Italian seasoning and butter; then slice in half length wise and brown inside meat to finish. So many dishes can be made from this procedure.
This dish was great and easy. It was everything each of the good reviews said about it, moist, tasty and easy. I tried different spice mixtures on half of each dish I made and they were all good. You cant go wrong with whatever you add or with just salt and pepper. My guests came back for seconds.
Amazingly simple and amazingly good. I did use garlic salt as another reviewer did. The chicken was tender and moist from the butter it was baked in. We used the butter to pour over our potatoes which we baked at the same time. I'd definitely make this again.
This is a great start as most recipes are, to make it for any dish that calls for cooked chicken, I go to this , rather than poaching. When something says it tastes like chicken....that means it is bland, chicken really has not much taste, and unless you add something... it will taste bland
By far the juiciest, most tender chicken breasts I have ever made. I subbed in garlic salt for regular salt and topped with dried basil before putting in the oven and basted with the butter mixture twice during baking. My family loved it!
Fantastique! Was looking for a simple good chicken and this was it. We used Lawry’s for our seasoning and upped from 15 to 20 min to get to 165 degrees for what was a thicker chicken breast, but perfection after that, my 6 year old wanted the left overs for three days in a row.
It is easy but - my chicken did not brown as pictured. Therefore I left it in longer thinking it might brown but it only made it tough and pretty much tasteless. It looks like there is parsley in the picture but it's not mentioned in the recipe.
I needed to cook some chicken breast for a recipe for later in the week, I saw this and gave it a try. What a pleasant surprise! This will be my go to in the future when I need cooked chicken. Customizing it to your recipe needs is the best.
This was excellent! I was serving this for dinner for myself and my daughters so I added a basil and garlic spice blend and fresh ground pepper to the salt and butter mixture. Three breasts took about 40 minutes and it is perfectly cooked, very tender and juicy! Normally I like to use split bone-in chicken breasts for more flavor but I realized I have a lot of boneless breasts in my freezer and this recipe happened to pop up today in my e-mail, so glad I checked it out! I might try adding some lemon next time for a little different flavor (Lemon/butter/garlic YUM!)
Sometimes, a simple but tasty old fashioned recipe is all you need. In addition to the salt & pepper, I also sprinkled on a small amount of onion powder, garlic powder, dry parsley flakes, and paprika. The chicken breasts were very tasty, and also incredibly moist.
Very nice variation on grilled or sautéed chicken. Because many reviews said the chicken was pale I brushed it with “kitchen bouquet” browning sauce after pouring the butter over it. A few grinds of black pepper and into the oven for 45 min. I checked the temp at 40 min and it was 158, I should have pulled it then to allow for carry over cooking. 5 min later it wasn’t dry but was 168 degrees. Nicely browned. Picky grandson declared it delicious! Will make again.
This turned out great!! I made some substitutes though, Instead of adding salt, I used salted butter and added accent and also added garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and a dash of A1 sauce. I also cooked them at 400 degrees since my chicken breast were a little bit bigger than normal. They turned out great!! Will make this again.
As the initial poster stated, this is a wonderful base. It leads to incredibly moist chicken, but it requires your own touch in order to add some flavor. In reading other reviews, I sprinkled garlic and basil on top of the chicken after brushing on the butter mixture, but I found that it didn't do much flavor-wise once I was eating it. I then salt-and-peppered it on my plate and it made it wonderful! Next time, I would simply salt and pepper the chicken breasts in the pan and see how that works. I really liked this method for getting moist, baked chicken. I also added some cut up carrots to the pan and they baked in the melted butter and were delicious!
Wow! I never would have thought of using butter. In place of salt I used Fajita Seasoning and some garlic powder mixed with the butter. I had 3 full size boneless breasts. Cooked for 45 minutes at 350F but did not quite reach required meat temperature so cooked for 5 more minutes. Just a tad dry but my husband and 17 yr. old son scarfed it up. Will definitely make it again.
Terrific recipe for our weekly meal planning. I used 6 skinless, boneless chicken breasts....2 for today's meal and 4 to freeze individually to be used for quick meals. Chicken Parm, Chicken Caesar Salad, Chicken tacos or stir fry. Fabulous, delicious and tender recipe. Thanks for sharing it here with all of us.
This was the worst recipe I've ever made on here, I'm surprised as every 4.5 star+ recipe I've made on this site before this has been amazing! I should've known better that just butter and salt would be boring as could be. I even added grillmates garlic & herb seasoning just in case & still left to be desired as a dinner entree. I chopped up my leftovers into a caesar salad & covered in dressing to be satisfactory. Very disappointed for the first time.
This was okay. Not much flavor, which, honestly, I was expecting. I did add some seasoning salt but I always try to let the recipe stand on its own first time out. Not sure I'll do this one again, though.
This recipe was easy to make but very tasty. I included lemon pepper seasoning (.5 tsp) and paprika (.5 tsp) with 1tsp garlic salt. The chicken came out perfectly. I served it with mashed potatoes and a side of bbq sauce.
This was moist and delicious! I replaced part of the butter with olive oil and added a few seasonings based on other reviews: thyme, 3 tsp paprika, 3 tsp garlic powder, 3 tsp parsley & 1 tsp cinnamon. Will make again.
Surprisingly good! My package had 6 chicken breast halves, so I adjusted the butter and spice amounts accordingly. I just melted the butter in the bottom of a 9x13" dish and dipped both sides of the chicken into it before seasoning. Baked 3 breasts as written, 3 others with extra seasoning (pink salt, pepper, Hawaiian spice, and a little paprika), seasoning both sides and turning all after baking 10 minutes. The more seasoned ones that we ate for dinner last night were very tender and moist. (Thanks for the tip not to bake any longer after reaching 165 degrees to keep it tender.) The other three breasts are waiting to be put into tonight's casserole. This recipe is so versatile and will be repeated often at our house.
Very moist and easy to make. I did add garlic powder and onion powder since others said it was bland. I didn't have to bake it as long as stated but maybe the chicken breasts I used were smaller. I will be making this often.
