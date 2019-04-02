Three-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts

I use this as a basic baked chicken recipe when another recipe calls for cooked chicken. Works great for everything and is super customizable. Sometimes I use garlic salt or other seasonings, depending on what I'm using it for.

By Jennifer Jones

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter a baking dish.

  • Stir 1/4 cup melted butter and salt together in a bowl.

  • Arrange chicken in the baking dish. Brush butter mixture onto the chicken until thoroughly coated, pouring any extra over the chicken.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 30 to 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 23.7g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 95.1mg; sodium 719.3mg. Full Nutrition
