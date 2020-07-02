Grilled Fresh Green Beans

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh veggies with a fresh grilled flavor just doesn't get any better.

By Lynns Kitchen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Combine green beans, onion, and bacon in a bowl. Drizzle olive oil over green beans mixture and season with seasoning blend; stir to coat. Transfer green beans mixture to a grilling basket or wok.

  • Place green beans mixture on the preheated grill and cook, stirring every 10 minutes, until tender, about 30 minutes. Add mushroom to green beans mixture and cook until tender, about 10 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

Low-sodium bacon or turkey bacon can be used in place of the bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 113.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Elizabeth
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2020
This is a basic recipe and a good starting off point. I made this on the side burner of my grill. I rendered the bacon and removed it when crispy. Then I sauteed the onions and mushrooms until they were soft. I added the green beans and seasoned with salt and pepper. I only cooked mine for probably 20 minutes total. When the beans were almost done, I added some fresh garlic, fresh thyme and about a tablespoon of red wine vinegar. It turned out great! Read More
