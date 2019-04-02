Tater Tot Casserole I

I just tried this and it was delicious!!! I changed a few things and it was the perfect consistency and flavor. First I diced & cooked both 1/2lb of sausage and one package of thick cut bacon. I placed the meat in the bottom of a 3qt casserole dish and sprinkled 1/2 cup of the shredded cheese over the meat. Then I mixed 4 eggs, 2 cups of milk, 1 cup of shredded cheese, 4 ounces of softened cream cheese, salt, pepper, and some garlic salt in a mixing bowl until the eggs are whisked and the consistency is a smooth as it can be with all those ingredients. Then pour the mixture over the sausage, bacon & cheese. Once the mixture is down I topped it with a 1lb bag of extra-crispy ora-ida tater tots. I have no idea how I would have fit the recommended 2lbs of tots on my casserole as 1lb more than adequately covered my casserole. I then baked at 350 for 25 minutes. At the end of the bake time, I sprinkled the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese over the top of the tater tots and baked another 10 minuted. Then I let it stand for 5 minuted and it was perfect. Not to milky. Not bland. Just perfect! Give it a shot. I guarantee you'll enjoy it!