Tater Tot Casserole I
This sausage tater tot casserole is great for brunch and can be made ahead the night before.
This sausage tater tot casserole is great for brunch and can be made ahead the night before.
I made this for a mom's group that I'm a part of and the ladies loved it! There was only about a spoonfull left over. Like others, I used 4 eggs and about 2 1/2 cups of cheese. I also used the smaller crispy crowns tater tots and baked them for about 10 minutes before adding them to the casserole because I noticed other posters said the tots were a little mushy and it seemed to do the trick. This one is a keeper.Read More
Oddly addictive! Used the popular brand sausage substitute and an additional egg (as recommended by previous reviews) it did need salt but it seemed the more I ate the more I liked it. My toddler tore it up! I did have to add a bit of salt and pepper.Read More
I made this for a mom's group that I'm a part of and the ladies loved it! There was only about a spoonfull left over. Like others, I used 4 eggs and about 2 1/2 cups of cheese. I also used the smaller crispy crowns tater tots and baked them for about 10 minutes before adding them to the casserole because I noticed other posters said the tots were a little mushy and it seemed to do the trick. This one is a keeper.
Wonderful recipe! I frequently use bring this to company breakfasts. I refrigerate the recipe overnight, and stick it in the oven before work. I usually substitute bacon for sausage, but have also made it meatless! Increasing the eggs to 4 makes a huge difference! If you are cooking it after it has been refrigerated, and are using 4 eggs, increase the temperature to 375, and cook for about 40-50 minutes.
We all loved this! I used Turkey Sausage, egg substitute, skim milk and Crispy Crowns instead. I also baked the Crispy Crowns about halfway first and placed them in the pan crunchy side down. The only complaint was that there were no leftovers! MMMMMMMMMM says it all!
mmm...mmm...mmm..Everyone liked it, even my picky eaters. I used 4 eggs instead of 2, was worried it might come out to runny with only 2. With the 4 eggs, it came out with a quiche like texture. Will definately make again. Think I'm gonna try bacon next time!! thanks for the recipe...its nice to have something new for breakfast!
I made this for my daughter's slumber party, and all 7 of the girls (11 year olds) loved it and wanted seconds. My husband ate what was left, and loved it so much that is going to the store for more tater tots so we can have this again today!! I also used 3 cups of cheese, and 4 eggs, cooked it at 375 degrees for 40 mins...delicious!!!
This recipe is wonderful. Made it several times. It's my granddaughter's favorite. But using 4 eggs and increasing cheese to 3 cups makes it even better. Also increase baking time few more minutes.
I've made this a couple times now, both times increasing the eggs by 2 and the cheese to three cups. Cook temp of 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes and topped with a bit more shredded cheese and heated just until melted. I've substituted shredded beef for the breakfast sausage and served for dinner. Yum. I added some more flavor by adding a bit of salsa to suit my taste.
I had a small group of women and their babies over for an afternoon, and was looking for an easy casserole to make. I was a little hesitant to make a tater-tot casserole at first...it just didn't seem "adult" enough. And, my husband is very "anti-casserole"...he doesn't like them in general. But, since the ingredients seemed simple, and it WAS, after all, a Moms group, I decided to try it. They LOVED it. Everyone absolutely RAVED about it! I couldn't believe it...and every person, INCLUDING my husband who snuck into the kitchen for the goodies, went back for seconds! I did use 4 eggs and 3 cups of cheese as others had suggested, and it worked out perfectly. I have already given out the recipe to friends, and will use this recipe often myself!
Great recipe! I cooked the sausage the night before. The next morning, I pretty much cooked the tater tots fully (maybe 5 mins. short of full cooking time) and put them in a 9x13 pan as a base. I crumbled the sausage over tots and poured the 2 cups of milk and 6 egg mixture over everything. I finished it off with 3 handfulls of cheese. Cooked for 40ish minutes to a nice goldern brown. It came out FABULOUS! The tots "melted" together and came out very much like hash browns with eggs, sausage and cheese on top. The extra extra eggs gives it much more flavor and makes it more substantial. Season to taste. Will be giving up the bread version of this as the tots give much better flavor! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Oddly addictive! Used the popular brand sausage substitute and an additional egg (as recommended by previous reviews) it did need salt but it seemed the more I ate the more I liked it. My toddler tore it up! I did have to add a bit of salt and pepper.
This recipe can go from good to wonderful with a few changes: 4 eggs total (as others suggested) More cheese Pre-baking the tater tots AND some seasoning! I love paprika, garlic powder, Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute and salt & Pepper. The seasoning really takes this to a new level. I've also mixed in about 2 tbs of hot sauce to the milk before for a crowd that likes spicy things and it was a hit.
Great, the whole family injoyed it. Will make again somtime but I think I will add some mushrooms and onions.
A hit for my family. Only gave it 4 stars because it is a little to milky. Needed some salt and pepper to taste too. I used turkey sausage the first time and made as per recipe. The second time I decreased Milk to 1/2 cup. The third time I made in 13 x 9 and used 6 eggs and 1 cup milk which came out perfect. Sometimes I add chopped onion and bell pepper instead of sausage so I can serve the sausage or bacon on the side. Our family like to top it with salsa before eating it. Thanks for sharing.
This is a great base recipe that you can adapt to suit ingredients you have on hand, or to switch things up a bit! Great for left over tater tots! Last night we gave it a "taco" flare. Used ground beef, taco seasoning, and a mexican cheese blend. Also followed other recommendations and used 4 eggs. Thanks for the recipe!
I just tried this and it was delicious!!! I changed a few things and it was the perfect consistency and flavor. First I diced & cooked both 1/2lb of sausage and one package of thick cut bacon. I placed the meat in the bottom of a 3qt casserole dish and sprinkled 1/2 cup of the shredded cheese over the meat. Then I mixed 4 eggs, 2 cups of milk, 1 cup of shredded cheese, 4 ounces of softened cream cheese, salt, pepper, and some garlic salt in a mixing bowl until the eggs are whisked and the consistency is a smooth as it can be with all those ingredients. Then pour the mixture over the sausage, bacon & cheese. Once the mixture is down I topped it with a 1lb bag of extra-crispy ora-ida tater tots. I have no idea how I would have fit the recommended 2lbs of tots on my casserole as 1lb more than adequately covered my casserole. I then baked at 350 for 25 minutes. At the end of the bake time, I sprinkled the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese over the top of the tater tots and baked another 10 minuted. Then I let it stand for 5 minuted and it was perfect. Not to milky. Not bland. Just perfect! Give it a shot. I guarantee you'll enjoy it!
My family loves this recipe. I do make some changes. I use a combo of bacon, ham and spicy sausage. The more meat the better in our house. I do also use 4 eggs like many others have suggested and I use tater tot crowns....and before putting them on top of the casserole I cook them in the oven so they are nice and crispy for the final product. Great recipe.
Used some fresh pork sausage and it turned out great, but way to much for two people! Even with leftovers.
Very good!! I made them in a cupcake pan instead of one large pan. They were shaped like cupcakes with a tator tot on top. EXCELLENT!
4 eggs, 1 c. munster, 1 c. swiss & 1 c. evaporated milk (=1/2 c. evap + 1/2 c. water, in addition to 1 c. reguler whole milk) was what I had on hand when I made this the 2nd time, Plus, I added, as suggested, onions & mushrooms to the milk/egg mixture before pouring on. Came out quich-y, but REALLY yummy! (I might add ham next time.) I also precooked the Tots for 10 minutes, as per anothers' helpful suggestion :-) *I made this recipe as written the 1st time & it was really good, too, except for the mushy Tots. I'd use it again, if that's all I had on hand. For me, it turned out to be a great "base" recipe. Thanks!
After reading some of the reviews I followed some of the suggestions, used 5 eggs, more cheese, tater tots with onion, a good dose of pepper, 1 cup 2% milk,(what I had on hand), and 1 cup of half and half. Was pretty good for a quick week night meal; served with biscuits and fresh sliced tomatoes.
I love this recipe! I have made it as instructed, I have made custom versions with bacon and ham, we've had it for supper, breakfast and lunch, I made two pans of it for breakfast after a bachelorette party, everyone has LOVED it!! I do like to bake the tater tots as directed on the bag before putting them on top and then I smother the casserole with more cheddar cheese in the last few minutes of baking :D
pre cooked tots with seasoning (garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, s & p). 2 eggs to 2 cups milk sounded way too soupy so I went with 5 eggs. I increased cheese to 3 cups and used one cup for topping.
This was great!! Easy to whip up the night before and so handy to bake the next morning. This casserole has been a treat at our Sunday School breakfasts more times then I can count!! Great recipe. I also used 4 eggs and added a little hot pepper flakes to kick it up a notch! Love it!!
As some others recommended, I used 4 eggs instead of 2, and I put the tater tots in the oven to cook while it was preheating. I think the Crispy Crown-type tots will work better, too. I also added some spices, and I think green chilis will be GREAT in it! Everyone liked it a lot!
It's exactly as advertised, simple and satisfying! Gave it three stars because the cook time was so far off- mine took an additional 15-20 minutes with the temperature turned up to 375 to set up! Next time will add more eggs & some onion! I saved the sausage grease and made a pan of gravy while this baked and served on top- yum!
My family LOVED this. I've made this several times. The second time I made it..I added ground chuck with the sausage, and added bacon peices. I always make it in a huge pan and there aren't any leftovers.
This was very popular in my house. We always have extra left and I've given that to other family members and they've all asked for the recipe!
This is very similar to a skillet recipe I used, but easier because I don't have to stand by the stove or cut up potatos. I added bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions before the cheese so I could get some vegetables. They turned out well. I also had to increase the temperature to 375 because the egg mixture was still to runny. Overall a good recipe and something I will be cooking again.
I have changed this to 4 eggs and I do like it better. I have not tried crisping the tater tots first but it sounds like it would be good.
Yum. Fast and simple. Always a hit at my house.
This is amazing! I added salt, pepper, and garlic of course! I also added an extra egg. I topped it off with green onions and salsa! We will be making this for holidays to come.
This is now in our dinner rotation. I have made several adjustments to make it lower fat and meat free, but the taste is still terrific! I use Morning Star farms veggie sausage patties, triple the eggs (fat-free egg substitute), half cheddar/half mozzarella, and use frozen fat-free cubed potatoes (like for hash browns). My family loves it!
Fabulous! I halved the recipe but used 3 eggs, and I'm so glad I did. I didn't have much hope for this recipe because twas so simple, but what a pleasant surprise! I will definitely be making this regularly from now on. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made the 8x8" version using the 5 serving calculation with 2 eggs and 1.5 cups cheese. I followed others advice and precooked the tater tots for 10 mins on 450 degrees. I used Sage seasoned sausage. Then I cooked for 45 mins on 375 as another reviewer suggested. It was done perfectly. I would say this meal is more brunch or lunch since you can't really taste the egg. It is very good if you make these adjustments.
I exchanged 1lb ground turkey for the sausage and added garlic to the meat as it was cooking. I made this for my boyfriend and our roommate for dinner and it disappeared fast, they loved it. This will become one of my semi-regular recipes for the house.
Very average. Bland. If I were to make it again I'd doctor it up.
I doubled the eggs, and my husband's comment was "it doesn't taste like there are eggs involved" -- cutting back on the milk would probably help. I added 1/4 spicy sausage to the regular sausage, which gave it really nice flavor! It was soupy -- maybe putting it back in the oven for another 10 minutes would help. Tasty, but I didn't get a quiche consistency :-(.
Great tasting and easy. I cut this down to a 5-serving recipe the first try and I still ate half of it. I thawed frozen tater tots and they came out crunchy. To determine how many tots to use I just spread them out in the casserole before cooking. I seasoned the sausage with a clove of garlic and a dash of red pepper, and added salt and pepper to the egg/mixure.
I made this with 4 eggs and 3 cups of cheese (all I had) per other suggestions. My wife and I both liked it, but it was a tad greasy. In the future I will use the reduced fat cheese to reduce the greasyness as well as drain the sausage thouroughly under some hot water. But over all pretty good!
This was a good recipe when you need alot of food quickly and inexpensively. The only thing I did different was add diced onion when I was cooking the sausage and add 2 extra eggs. Also you might consider adding a little cheese to the top a few minutes before you get it out of the oven. Overall, a keeper.
I followed some of the other reviewers tips to add 2 more eggs and more cheese. I cooked the tator tots a little first, and I used the pre-cooked sausage. Picky kids loved this and went back for seconds!!! Definitely a keeper!!
This was a hit with most of picky eaters in my family. I listened to alot of the reviews and added more cheese and 4 eggs. I think it needed to cook maybe 5-10 minutes longer and it would've been even better. I will still make this again and again.
This recipe is SOOO good!!! It smells so good which is a fabulous precursor to eating it. I removed the casing from some breakfast links, cooked that like ground sausage and doubled the eggs. 35 minutes wasn't enough - I threw it in for another 10 and then was worried the eggs were overcooked, but it was fantastic. I scaled it for 4 and my boyfriend ate 3/4 of it until he couldn't eat anymore and it was entirely gone. When I've made this the day of, it's worked out perfectly. When I made this the night before, following the recipe, the casserole came out really soggy, there was a watery mess.
Overall a great starter recipe. I made a few changes according to my preferences. I used 4 eggs instead of 2. I also thought it needed more meat. So, I tried 2 Lbs. of pork sausage. I also tried 1 Lb. pork sausage combined with 1 Lb. bacon. It gave it much better flavor and texture. Mmmmmmmmm....
What a cool idea! The tater tots might as well be hashbrowns. This was easy and tastes great. You hardly notice the eggs being in it, I guess they act more as a binder. I would add extra eggs next time like the others suggest. It's an easy recipe and it tasted good the next day too.
Instead of milk I used sour cream. Worked like a charm. Great recipe!
This is a very simple and delicious dish, especially when you make it the night before and pop it in the oven the next morning. I have a similar recipe I am thinking of posting as well. My one and only suggestion for this recipe, that I personally do myself, is to allow the Tater Tots to thaw while still in the bag. Then I break them up before mixing the ingredients all together. It looks nicer, presentation wise, and actually tastes better since they tend to really absorb the eggs, sausage and cheese better when they are broken up.
The first time I make something, I always follow the recipe as written. However, I really wish I would have followed other reviews and used 4 eggs instead of only 2. Also, not being a big fan of sausage, next time I will use bacon or ham and add onions and green pepper.
This was really good, and my family ate the whole pan! I used four eggs, like others had suggested and baked the tater tots at 450 for ten minutes before putting them on top of the casserole. I put a bunch of cheese, probably 3 cups altogether. We ate it for supper because we often eat "breakfast-type" suppers. This recipe is worth a try if you like the ingredients. You could easily substitute cooked bacon or ham as well.
I used the concept of this recipe as a guide more than a real recipe. I didn't measure anything. I browned sausage and sauteed some onions and lined the bottom of my pan with the mix. Then topped with a liberal lair of cheese and poured egg substitute over the whole thing until it was almost even. Then I topped with tater tots (which I had cooked in the oven 5-10min to get some moisture out and to help them get crispy, also sprinkled garlic powder and onion powder on them). I didn't add milk at all and when it was all done, while I let it sit, I topped with cheese. It's a really yummy breakfast that you could make for a big group that would be quick. It's def not intended to be a gourmet soufle, so don't expect it to be!
Cooked tator tots in the oven for 10 minutes before placing on casserole. Might even try 15 next time. Troy thought it tated like a croissanwich.
I was quite disappointed after reading the reviews for this recipe. I even sorted them by most helpful and used 4 eggs and 3 cups of cheese. This was an ok recipe. I made it for a church function and it was bland. It needs a bit more tweaking before it gets 4 or 5 stars from me.
This is one of the easiest, and most delicious breakfast casserole recipes I've ever used! I used Tennessee Pride hot breakfast sausage and didn't even have to add any more seasonings to it! While frying the sausage, I also added 1 cup diced onion. You can add or subtract things from the main recipe to make it as simple or complex as you want. I just can't say enough about this one...I'll be making it a LOT!
Aweful! This didn't turn out for me at all....very soupy, we couldn't eat it.
This was great! Very easy to make and everyone liked it. I did follow the suggestions of using 4 eggs and 4 cups of cheese. I used sharp cheddar and monterrey jack cheeses. I put it together the night before, stuck it in the fridge, and added the tater tots in the morning. Worked just fine, although I did have to increase the cooking time a bit, probably since everything was starting cold. I'll be making this one again.
I followed the advice of some of the others here and doubled the eggs. We also used Morningstar Sausage Links for a vegetarian version and that worked really well!
The husband did not like this recipe, but our children LOVED it! Because the recipe seems more child friendly I am giving their review :)
It's a crowd pleaser! Made this for a family brunch this morning. Very similar to my go-to breakfast casserole recipe, which uses bread, mustard, swiss. I doubled this and used twice the sausage, six eggs, eye-balled the half and half, it was maybe a cup, added a few spoonfulls of cream cheese and sour cream to the egg mix and seasoned it with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a little cayenne. Served with green onions on the side. Very easy and delicious..thanks for posting it.
Great for family who enjoys breakfast potatoes. Made a 1/2 recipe since I only had a half-bag of tater tots. It tasted yummy and reheats nicely in the microwave for a hot breakfast the next morning.
Veru tasty anbd easy to make. I used 4 eggs, 2 bags of cheddar and it was perfect!
Yummy! Thanks, Nelda. We aren't big tater tot fans normally, but this was great for Christmas breakfast. I used spicy sausage and turned on the convection oven at the very end to get crispy tots. Super good.
My husband and son really liked this. I made it as written but added some onion which I sauted and some minced garlic. We love onion and garlic. It also took about 60 minutes to bake. I used an inserted knife to check if it was done.
Hubby and I ate this in less than 24 hours. Delicious! Like most, I used 4 eggs.
Made it for an office breakfast this morning. It was a big hit and several people asked for the recipe. I used four eggs as others suggested and half and half because that's all I had. Will be making this again. Would be perfect for Christmas morning breakfast.
Very good and so easy. Used previous suggestions of green pepper and onion and found sausage blended with bacon. Used 4 eggs and cooked 375 for 45 min. A little cheese on top and everyone had multiple servings.
This was pretty good. I can tell a good recipes if my husband and two picky kids eat everything on their plate, and this was cleaned. I would have used a few less tator tots, because the potatoes overwhelmed the dish. I also used 4 eggs, and should have used 3 cups of cheese instead of two. Thank you!
I added the extra egg and cheese and substituted turkey sausage. I just didn't like it at all. My two year old, who eats just about anything, wouldn't touch it and my husband asked me not to make it again.
very simple,easy and good too!
Very blah. I wish now I would have cut it in half so we wouldn't have had so many leftovers.
This is a holiday staple in my home, although I have never made it with so few ingredients. Try adding salsa or a sm can of Ortega chilies and black olives or pepperoni and sun dried tomatoes mozzarella instead of cheddar or pre-thawed and very well drained frozen spinach and Swiss and a can of mushrooms or...it’s very malleable. Anything I would consider as omelet constituents would work in this recipe. My family has come to expect it as a part of every holiday that includes brunch or an overnight stay
I make the dinner version of this often and love the breakfast version very much! My variation includes: 4 eggs (For the same reasons stated above) Sauteed mushroom, onion, ect. Colby-Jack cheese rather than cheddar for the flavor. Turkey sausage A friend tried a low fat version with the turkey sausage, low fat cheese and such and it turned out just as yummy :) This is one of those recipies that no matter what you add (mostly) it is always good!
I cut this recipe in half and used an 8x8 pan. I used italian sausage, velveeta cheese in the middle and shredded pepper jack on top! yummo!
Delicious! The only thing I added was pepper.
Thanks
WOW! This was fantastic. Made it for a bunch of home-cooked meal craving Marines and they devoured it! I used 3 eggs as others had suggested, and used a mix of chedder and colby jack cheeses. Thanks for the great recipe
Very good, my hubby's fave of the many breakfast casseroles I've tried. I did add two extra eggs, just to give a little extra body to the casserole.
DELICIOUS. Didn't read all the reviews before I made it and only used two eggs. However, I didn't use as much milk because I thought it would be too runny. It came out perfect. Made it for breakfast and it was very yummy later in the evening too! Will definately make again. It was SO EASY.
Perfect dish for a buffet and/or pot luck. The only change I made was to add 2 extra eggs. It is the type of recipe you could easily add seasonings/ingred. for your own tastes....but, to serve a group of people, it works great. As someone recommended I pre-baked the tater tots about 10 min. before putting them on top.
Excellent done cast iron style!!!
Really good! Added some extra stuff, onion, salt & pepper, garlic powder, an extra egg, and cut back the milk to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 sour cream. Next time I think I'll add some fresh diced tomato, or a can of rotel would be nice! Thanks for the awesome recipe!! :)
I loved the simplicity of this! The only additions I made were a small can of chopped green chilies, plus some mustard powder, dried parsley, paprika, and cayenne for kick! Turned out perfectly!
i got so many complements on this one! i took advice and used 4 eggs. i used chedder-jack cheese and hash browns instead of tater tots.. it was awesome!
Sadly I did not read the other reviews before I made this. I used 2 eggs, as it calls for, and it definately needs 4! I still thought it was good so I''m giving it 4 stars, but my husband said it was too soupy. I'll try it again with 4 eggs and I'm sure that will help.
This is an absolute breakfast favorite in our house. However, tonight we had it for dinner...talk about comfort food! Yes, I also added the additional eggs and cheese, also some salt to taste.
The recipe is good as is. After a few times of making it I added about a half pound of sausage and used 8 eggs. To me and my family it made a world of difference. I would also change the picture that shows up, it looks burnt and not very good.
first one i ever tried but i did like it. i did add bacon, but only cause i had some extra from another recipe. i also used a fattie instead of regular sausage..... will make again.
This was an awesome dish. I did make some changes, as the others. I doubled the eggs and cheese, added garlic powder and pepper for a bit more taste. Everyone loved it, some suggested adding bacon so I think I'll do that the next time I prepare this! Thanks!
This was a great recipe and so simple to make! I did however, make a few changes. I added chopped green pepper and chopped onion to the sausage as it was browning. I also used ground Italian sausage as I had no regular breakfast sausage on hand. I also added 2 extra eggs. Thank you for this nice basic breakfast dish!
This is pretty good, but could've used some seasoning or extra flavor. I do like how easy it is to make, and the minimal amount of ingredients.
This recipe was so easy and quick to put together. I did change the number of eggs to 3 and reduced the milk to 1 1/2 cups. I baked for 35 min took it out and sprinkled a little cheese on top and put it back in the oven for 10min. I have one child that does not like eggs but the way the casserole turned out he never knew they were in there.
I tried this recipe on my fiance whose not a big breakfast fan and he loved it! Instead of 2 eggs I used 4 and it turned out perfect!
The hardest part about this recipe was shredding the cheddar cheese! The only thing lacking was some seasoning. I used salt/pepper/garlic powder on the meat and liberally sprinkled the same mixture into the eggs. As others suggested, I used 4 eggs instead of two and this was the perfect amount.
Pretty good recipe - very easy to make! The only problem is that the tatertots come out a little mushy, but still tastes great!
I used hamburg because thats what I had on hand and it turned out pretty good! I will try it with sausage next time.
This is sooooo GOOD! I am not a breakfast casserole person, but I LOVE this one. From now on, this will be the only breakfast casserole that I make. The only change I made was to reserve some of the cheese to sprinkle on top about 10 minutes before it was ready to come out of the oven. I make this for the first day of school/exam weeks for my son. Make it the night before, and pop it in the oven in the morning.
I definitely enjoyed the taste of this, the only problem I had was that after baking for a while, it still wasn't set up in the middle, so I think I will do what some others have and add an extra egg.
super easy to make, family loved it. did incorporate a few suggestions from others (used 2 1/2 - 3 C cheese, cut milk back to 1 1/2 C, 4 eggs, baked 40-50 min at 375.
I took this to my office and everyone LOVED it! I made it the night before and used 4 eggs as suggested instead of 2. It turned out great - really easy to make too!
absolutely delicious! wouldn't change a thing. definitely nice to do the night before, put the tots on in the morning and be done. most definitely will be making again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections