Tater Tot Casserole I

This sausage tater tot casserole is great for brunch and can be made ahead the night before.

By Nelda

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, and spread evenly in the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan. Sprinkle cheese over sausage.

  • In a large bowl, beat together milk and eggs. Pour over cheese. Casserole can be refrigerated overnight at this point if desired. Top with tater tots.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes. Cool for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 95.7mg; sodium 844.9mg. Full Nutrition
