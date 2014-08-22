Smoked Sausage with Potatoes, Sauerkraut & Ale

1 of 80

Rating: 4 stars If you ferment your own sauerkraut or buy it as a live ferment, you know that cooking it will remove the probiotic benefits of the ferment. You can solve this by using the recipe as specified and adding the kraut at the very end, allowing it to warm in the dish but not cook. This will give you the excellent flavors, but with a crispier texture, a brighter taste, and the benefits of your ferment! Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars If you will microwave your potatos a few minutes just to soften them a little, they'll fry much quicker. Don't cook them all the way through in the microwave, they'll end up mushy. Let them cool a little after the microwave, then chop into smaller pieces for your skillet. This works well for general baked potatos too. After the microwave, just pop them in the oven for 15 - 20 minutes and they'll taste like they've been in there for hours. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars This was a delicious recipe. I made a few changes based on the advice of reviews and personal preference. I microwaved the potatoes to speed the cooking. I browned the sausage and browned the potatoes sans added oil. I also added a sliced carrot to give color and flavor. One reviewer suggested a more limited time of warming the sauerkraut. I added the kraut last and warmed for only 5 minutes on low -medium heat using homemade chicken broth rather than ale. (had no ale or beer on hand, but don't think it would have added much to the flavor). The kraut I used was Bavarian style and sweeter than other varieties. It was very flavorful with the mustard and sausage. Warm and filling on a winter evening! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars For some reason, my potatoes did not want to cook and this ended up going a lot longer than recommended. That said, it was a warming comfort-meal on a cold night, and as a sauerkraut lover, I'll make it again. We used a gluten-free hard apple cider and the combination was delicious! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Follow the recipe except didn't rinse the saurkraut. This is yummy!! Just throw a lid on a few minutes while sauteing potatoes and they cook fine. Simple and delish. Used turkey smoked sausage. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I had an extra package of sauerkraut I needed to use up and chose this recipe. So glad I did. So easy, not many ingredients and everyone loved it. The ale is such a good idea. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Hillshire Farm, thank you for this fantastic and comforting recipe! I followed the recipe pretty much to the tee! I did have to cook the potatoes a little longer on my gas range to get them nice and brown on all sides. I also added about another cup of sauerkraut, because everyone in my family loves it. I used Guinness beer and it added a nice depth of flavor. It truly tasted like a traditional German dish! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This is really good and easy. However visually it was quite "beige." It looks like the main photo has some parsley or other green garnish that makes it more visually appealing. I wish that had been in the ingredients. I will make this again but will add something green to spruce it up. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very quick way to get your German craving taken care of! One very important note: I wonder how many people really know what "whole grain mustard" is? Google it, you might be surprised! It is not Dijon or spicy brown. It has a bite to it and looks nothing like most "sandwich" mustard. Do yourself a favor and make sure you use the right ingredient for this recipe! It DOES make a difference! I would also like to add that thanks to another reviewer I have made this with canned sliced potatoes (drained). While I prefer fresh, when I am in a hurry they work very well with this recipe! Smithwick's (Irish Ale) works well here. Also, if you substituted bacon for the sausage and added some onion AND used true whole-grain mustard, this would be similar to German potato salad. Helpful (3)