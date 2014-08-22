Red Beans and Rice from Hillshire Farm®
Smoked sausage, kidney beans, and lots of herbs and spices in a rich broth make a quick and delicious weeknight meal.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cooks Tip:
Like it hot? Substitute Hillshire Farm(R) Hot Links(TM) for the Hillshire Farm(R) Smoked Sausage.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 20g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 1255.4mg. Full Nutrition