Red Beans and Rice from Hillshire Farm®

Rating: 4.41 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Smoked sausage, kidney beans, and lots of herbs and spices in a rich broth make a quick and delicious weeknight meal.

By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut sausage into 1/2-inch slices. Heat a 5 to 6-quart pan over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Add sausage, onion, green pepper, celery and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, 5-6 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

  • Stir in kidney beans, chicken broth, oregano, thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook 12-15 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add hot sauce to taste.

  • Remove bay leaf and serve over hot cooked rice. Sprinkle with chopped parsley if desired.

Cooks Tip:

Like it hot? Substitute Hillshire Farm(R) Hot Links(TM) for the Hillshire Farm(R) Smoked Sausage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 20g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 1255.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Most helpful positive review

Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2015
This recipes is totally yummy! The flavor of the herbs in this dish is spot on. Made for a great late night fast dish when you have the munchies. And trust it was totally filling.
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Rock_lobster
Rating: 3 stars
08/09/2015
Hillshire Red Beans & Rice Haiku: "It's quick and easy but the taste was just alright. Glad to have tried it!" Unlike some sponsored recipes where I use different brands here or there I did have Hillshire smoked sausage (which I do like) and w/o it this recipe would've been really /yawn. I browned the sausage longer than 5-6 min (b4 adding the other veggies) b/c we like it brown and crispy. We definitely had to add more hot sauce when I served it along w/ salt too b/c it wasn't all that flavorful. I would've added at least 1 tsp. of Cajun seasoning while it was "thickening" (which incidentally it never did - it remained watery but at least the rice we poured it over absorbed all the liquid) had I thought that it wouldn't be great as-is.
Helpful
(1)
JARRIE
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2015
This was good but needed a great deal more pizzazz for us.
Helpful
(1)
Louis Collins
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2014
YES and love it
Helpful
(1)
nurse0491
Rating: 3 stars
05/23/2019
Tried it with pinto beans. I needed to soak them longer. Otherwise it had a lot of flavor. I m definitely making it again.
Patricia Brower
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2017
I had to make a couple substitutions because I didn't have a green pepper or an onion but I did have a frozen bag of sliced green peppers red peppers and onion( I threw them in a colander and rain some water over them to quickly defrost) I also didn't have hot sauce but I had read another review and they used Cajun seasoning! I put in a half a teaspoon. This was very yummy and I will definitely make it again! Husband loved it too! Also the sauce never thickened for me but it was over rice so it was fine! ( when I reheated leftovers I just added more chicken broth-my husband likes stuff saucey so this worked out well!!)
naturelover
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2017
The only changes I made was one can of pinto beans because I had only one can of red beans. The other change was one teaspoon of cajun seasoning in lieu of the seasoning called for. It was a good quick meal. I will definitely make again. Thank You Hillshire.
Super mom
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2019
This was delicious! I used local kielbasa and added much more spice (We like it zippy!) Added 1/2 can of fire roasted tomatoes and a bit of cumin plus extra garlic. I let it simmer a bit to thicken up and served over garlic rice! Super easy and quick meal for the weeknight!
Cake1
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2017
The only changes I made was to add more celery since we like it and use yellow pepper since it is mild.
