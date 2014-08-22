Barbecue Smoked Sausage Pizza

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Put a summer spin on pizza with smoked sausage and barbecue sauce.

By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 slices
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut sausage on an angle in 1/4-inch slices. Place crusts on 2 baking sheets; spread 1/3 cup barbecue sauce on each crust.

    Advertisement

  • Top each pizza with 1/2 each of sausage, red onion, pepper and mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake 20 minutes or until crust is crispy and cheese is lightly browned. Cut each pizza into 8 slices.

Cook's Tip:

For a Southwestern flavor, substitute shredded Colby and Monterey Jack Cheese blend for the mozzarella and Parmesan. Sprinkle with chopped fresh cilantro if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 62.7g; fat 22g; cholesterol 54.7mg; sodium 1383.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022