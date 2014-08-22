Smoked Sausage Tacos
Slices of smoked sausage with taco seasoning make delicious tacos topped with any or all of your favorites--avocado tomato salsa, shredded cheese, jalapenos, and more!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Variations:
Jerk Tacos: Substitute 1 tablespoon Jerk seasoning for Mexican taco seasoning and serve with Fresh Mango Salsa: Combine 2 cups mango, chopped, 1 jalapeno, seeded, chopped, 2 tablespoons chopped red onion and cilantro and 1 fresh lime squeezed.
Cajun Tacos: Substitute 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning for Mexican seasoning and serve with sautéed green and red bell peppers and onion and Cajun Slaw: Combine 2 cups shredded cabbage, 2 tablespoons Mayonnaise, ½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning and hot sauce to taste.
Hawaiian Tacos: Substitute 2 tablespoon Teriyaki Sauce for Mexican seasoning and serve with fresh Pineapple Salsa: Combine 2 cups fresh chopped pineapple, 1 jalapeno, seeded, chopped, 2 tablespoons chopped green onion and cilantro and 1 fresh lime squeezed.