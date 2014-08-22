Smoked Sausage Tacos

Slices of smoked sausage with taco seasoning make delicious tacos topped with any or all of your favorites--avocado tomato salsa, shredded cheese, jalapenos, and more!

By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 tacos
Ingredients

6
Suggested Toppings:

Directions

  • Cut sausage diagonally in half and slice sausage into 1/4-inch slices.

  • Add sausage and desired seasoning to a large skillet; cook and stir 4-5 minutes over medium heat until lightly browned.

  • Heat tortillas according to package directions. Place 1/2 cup sausage mixture into tortilla and fill with desired toppings.

Variations:

Jerk Tacos: Substitute 1 tablespoon Jerk seasoning for Mexican taco seasoning and serve with Fresh Mango Salsa: Combine 2 cups mango, chopped, 1 jalapeno, seeded, chopped, 2 tablespoons chopped red onion and cilantro and 1 fresh lime squeezed.

Cajun Tacos: Substitute 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning for Mexican seasoning and serve with sautéed green and red bell peppers and onion and Cajun Slaw: Combine 2 cups shredded cabbage, 2 tablespoons Mayonnaise, ½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning and hot sauce to taste.

Hawaiian Tacos: Substitute 2 tablespoon Teriyaki Sauce for Mexican seasoning and serve with fresh Pineapple Salsa: Combine 2 cups fresh chopped pineapple, 1 jalapeno, seeded, chopped, 2 tablespoons chopped green onion and cilantro and 1 fresh lime squeezed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 798mg. Full Nutrition
