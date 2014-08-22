Smoked Sausage Gnocchi with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

I've made this a few times now and really like it! I didn't have sun dried tomatoes tonight so did what another user did and used diced tomatoes with the addition of Italian seasoning. I also added some basil. It wasn't bad at all. I think next time I want to add mushrooms and sliced onions. It's a little off course but that's what I love about this recipe. It's simple and versatile!
Not bad. Quick n easy to make. Added keilbasa as well
Super easy and quick dish that's really tasty! The fifth star is because it was sooooo fast to prepare. Only edit I made was that we did not have the julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes in oil but made up for it by adding a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan. This will definitely be a recipe I repeat.
The whole family loved this super easy & simple recipe. The small ingredient list and short prep time make this a week-night keeper!
It's a favorite at my house. I keep the pantry stocked with these items in case we have the craving. I add red pepper flakes. It would be great with a splash of dry white wine to add a little liquid.
really yummy.! I will make this again. Added plus: the I cooked up the leftovers with scrambled eggs in the morning for breakfast. it was SO good! I will add a few red pepper flakes next time to add a little kick. So easy to make
So quick easy and yummy! I didn't have sun dried tomatoes so I just threw in a can of diced tomatoes with Italian seasoning. Will definitely be making it again!
Great simple fast easy weeknight go to recipe. I made it once with the sausage then the next time I used chicken since that is what I had in the freezer and still tasted great!!
So good! Changes: Added: - 1/2 large shallot with sausage - Used spicy Italian sausage - Added 4 large mushrooms after sun-dried tomatoes and cooked a couple of minutes - a bit of pasta water when added gnocchi - Spiced with sage, ground thyme and rosemary a few times during cook - 2 TBS goat cheese after spinach reduced before adding gnocchi
I felt like this recipe was somehow bland. I was disappointed.