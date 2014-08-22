Smoked Sausage Gnocchi with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Rating: 4.43 stars
83 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0

Prepared gnocchi with smoked sausage, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach is topped with Parmesan cheese for a quick and delicious weeknight meal.

By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

prep:
3 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare gnocchi according to directions; drain and keep warm.

  • Cook and stir sausage, garlic and sun dried tomatoes in oil a large skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until sausage is lightly browned.

  • Stir in spinach; stir gently until spinach wilts. Stir in gnocchi; heat through. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese; serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 753.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (100)

Bobm10
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2015
Not bad. Quick n easy to make. Added keilbasa as well
AnneMorgan1111
Rating: 2 stars
05/11/2018
I felt like this recipe was somehow bland. I was disappointed.
marietc1
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2015
I've made this a few times now and really like it! I didn't have sun dried tomatoes tonight so did what another user did and used diced tomatoes with the addition of Italian seasoning. I also added some basil. It wasn't bad at all. I think next time I want to add mushrooms and sliced onions. It's a little off course but that's what I love about this recipe. It's simple and versatile!
Bobm10
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2015
Not bad. Quick n easy to make. Added keilbasa as well
Lori Rackley Ganley
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2017
Super easy and quick dish that's really tasty! The fifth star is because it was sooooo fast to prepare. Only edit I made was that we did not have the julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes in oil but made up for it by adding a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan. This will definitely be a recipe I repeat.
patti
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2014
The whole family loved this super easy & simple recipe. The small ingredient list and short prep time make this a week-night keeper!
Anne H
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2019
It's a favorite at my house. I keep the pantry stocked with these items in case we have the craving. I add red pepper flakes. It would be great with a splash of dry white wine to add a little liquid.
Marcie Churchill Rader
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2017
really yummy.! I will make this again. Added plus: the I cooked up the leftovers with scrambled eggs in the morning for breakfast. it was SO good! I will add a few red pepper flakes next time to add a little kick. So easy to make
Joy Rice
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2015
So quick easy and yummy! I didn't have sun dried tomatoes so I just threw in a can of diced tomatoes with Italian seasoning. Will definitely be making it again!
Debra
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2015
Great simple fast easy weeknight go to recipe. I made it once with the sausage then the next time I used chicken since that is what I had in the freezer and still tasted great!!
rcroom
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2020
So good! Changes: Added: - 1/2 large shallot with sausage - Used spicy Italian sausage - Added 4 large mushrooms after sun-dried tomatoes and cooked a couple of minutes - a bit of pasta water when added gnocchi - Spiced with sage, ground thyme and rosemary a few times during cook - 2 TBS goat cheese after spinach reduced before adding gnocchi
AnneMorgan1111
Rating: 2 stars
05/11/2018
I felt like this recipe was somehow bland. I was disappointed.
