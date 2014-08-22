Hillshire Farm® Sausage Alfredo

This was surprisingly good, although I did make some changes. I made it even easier with a jar of Prego Alfredo sauce. Used only 1 tsp of Cajun seasoning because I thought it might be a bit too spicy for us. Added peas like others suggested. Both of us really liked it for what it was. No gourmet here, just a simple weeknight meal. There was some leftover and I added some leftover kidney beans to it and a little more seasoning. Even better with the beans. I will make this again sometime, but will add kidney beans and the other tsp of Cajun. Yes, it ends up being a new recipe, but if you are going to make this, you might try some of my suggestions if they sound like something your family would like