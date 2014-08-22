Hillshire Farm® Sausage Alfredo

This creamy pasta and sausage dinner gets some heat from Cajun seasoning, and it's ready to serve in 15 minutes.

prep:
3 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Prepare pasta according to package directions; drain and set aside.

  • Saute sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, turning occasionally.

  • Add cream and Cajun seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer gently for 3-4 minutes or until mixture begins to thicken. Remove from heat, stir in Parmesan cheese. Add pasta to sauce and toss.

Cook's Tips:

For added fresh flavor add 1 cup frozen green peas in last 3-4 minutes of cooking pasta. Continue as directed.

For added visual appeal, garnish with chopped tomato and sliced green onion, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
663 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 51.1g; cholesterol 155.9mg; sodium 859mg. Full Nutrition
