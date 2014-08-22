Philly Cheesesteak Quesadillas

I used this recipe for method only, essentially, and it worked wonderfully. It was very convenient to put all on a large baking sheet, flip once, and be done with it. My quesadillas did not include green peppers, barbecue sauce or Cheddar cheese. Rather, I used thinly sliced onion, sliced mushrooms and shredded Provolone cheese on smaller tortillas. I seasoned my shaved steak with a little of Emeril's BAM seasoning and garlic powder. After cutting the quesadillas into wedges, I served them with horseradish cream sauce and honey mustard on the side. WOW!
Delicious. I used provolone and Monterrey jack instead of cheddar. I didn't use any BBQ sauce. I marinated the steak with olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and steak seasoning for a few hours .
I made serious quick changes. I used frozen peppers and onions from the supermarket freezer section and steak um. Talk about quick and delicious! Minimal clean up. Enjoy! I also served it with salted sour cream. Just a few dashes on dollop. Oh and I didn't use BBQ sauce because that's not true Philly and you need two baking sheets if you don't own a baking sheet twenty inches wide like me.
I made a lot of alterations but it's a great concept. Thank you for the idea. I had left over steak and didn't know what to do with it until I found this recipe. I sautéed onion red and green pepper and mushrooms. Add left over steak sliced into thin strips. A dash of hot sauce and a dash of bbq sauce since I didn't have steak sauce. Let sit at a simmer. Sprayed pam on foiled sheet put down a shell sprinkled cheddar added fill sprinkle more cheddar place top layer of shell brushed with olive oil. Baked 425 for 8 min flip brush olive oil bake 5 min. Used a pizza cutter to slice. Delish!
This was delicious and did not take too long to make. It seemed more barbecue though than Philly cheesesteak.
Skip the barbecue sauce. I m from Philadelphia. A Philly cheesesteak doesn t have barbecue sauce. I also recommend yellow American cheese instead of provolone.
Followed other suggestions and did not use BBQ Sauce. Added about a table spoon of Worcestershire Sauce and a sprinkle of Lawry's Seasoned Salt. Turned out really good. Did it both with Shredded Cheddar and Provolone Slices.
I added banana peppers and used provolone instead of cheddar. We really liked it. I'm not a fan of mushrooms but I think that would be a good addition as well.
Wanted to add some moisture to the mix, so after the meat and veggies were ready, I put all that back into the pan and added a bag of fajita sauce to it, let it reduce about half, then followed the rest of the recipe as written. It was very good!
Not bad tasting not great either. Something simple to cook every now and then.