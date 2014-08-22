Philly Cheesesteak Quesadillas

Rating: 4.5 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A family favorite in my household!

By Jen2370

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir beef until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add onions and green bell peppers to beef; cook and stir until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Pour barbeque sauce over beef mixture and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 10 minutes.

  • Lay 4 tortillas on a baking sheet and top each with beef mixture and Cheddar cheese. Top each Cheddar cheese layer with a tortilla.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; flip the quesadillas and cook until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

Beef round can be substituted for the beef sirloin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
927 calories; protein 46.3g; carbohydrates 101.3g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 108.4mg; sodium 1984.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

Michelle Katie
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2018
Delicious. I used provolone and Monterrey jack instead of cheddar. I didn't use any BBQ sauce. I marinated the steak with olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and steak seasoning for a few hours . Read More
Helpful
(9)
Eunice
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2015
I made serious quick changes. I used frozen peppers and onions from the supermarket freezer section and steak um. Talk about quick and delicious! Minimal clean up. Enjoy! I also served it with salted sour cream. Just a few dashes on dollop. Oh and I didn't use BBQ sauce because that's not true Philly and you need two baking sheets if you don't own a baking sheet twenty inches wide like me. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kimmie Childs
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2016
I made a lot of alterations but it's a great concept. Thank you for the idea. I had left over steak and didn't know what to do with it until I found this recipe. I sautéed onion red and green pepper and mushrooms. Add left over steak sliced into thin strips. A dash of hot sauce and a dash of bbq sauce since I didn't have steak sauce. Let sit at a simmer. Sprayed pam on foiled sheet put down a shell sprinkled cheddar added fill sprinkle more cheddar place top layer of shell brushed with olive oil. Baked 425 for 8 min flip brush olive oil bake 5 min. Used a pizza cutter to slice. Delish! Read More
Helpful
(2)
lovaday
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2015
This was delicious and did not take too long to make. It seemed more barbecue though than Philly cheesesteak. Read More
Helpful
(2)
rhelmig
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2018
Skip the barbecue sauce. I m from Philadelphia. A Philly cheesesteak doesn t have barbecue sauce. I also recommend yellow American cheese instead of provolone. Read More
Helpful
(1)
ShueJJ
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2017
Followed other suggestions and did not use BBQ Sauce. Added about a table spoon of Worcestershire Sauce and a sprinkle of Lawry's Seasoned Salt. Turned out really good. Did it both with Shredded Cheddar and Provolone Slices. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Seth1977
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2015
I added banana peppers and used provolone instead of cheddar. We really liked it. I'm not a fan of mushrooms but I think that would be a good addition as well. Read More
Helpful
(1)
MrsT
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2020
Wanted to add some moisture to the mix, so after the meat and veggies were ready, I put all that back into the pan and added a bag of fajita sauce to it, let it reduce about half, then followed the rest of the recipe as written. It was very good! Read More
Margie Inez Pulliam
Rating: 3 stars
06/11/2017
Not bad tasting not great either. Something simple to cook every now and then. Read More
