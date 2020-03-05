Peg's Meatloaf Sauce

Rating: 4.86 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Peg's meatloaf sauce handed down from the old country.

By ltlmsmfft

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Stir ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, and nutmeg together in a bowl until sugar is completely dissolved.

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 0.7g; sodium 338.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

fatfreeturkey
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2017
I made this for a meatloaf I was preparing. I wasn't sure if I could place the sauce onto the meatloaf as it cooked so I placed half of this recipe on half of the meatloaf the last 15 minutes. I kept the remaining half for dipping. Once the meatloaf was cooked, the sauce did not dilute and blended well with the meatloaf. Though everyone liked it, it was a wee bit sweet for our taste buds but was highly recommended to make again. If you like sweet, stay with the recommended 6 tablespoons (I used light brown sugar), but in the future I will use 4 1/2 and I think that would be suffice for my family. Read More
fatfreeturkey
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2017
I made this for a meatloaf I was preparing. I wasn't sure if I could place the sauce onto the meatloaf as it cooked so I placed half of this recipe on half of the meatloaf the last 15 minutes. I kept the remaining half for dipping. Once the meatloaf was cooked, the sauce did not dilute and blended well with the meatloaf. Though everyone liked it, it was a wee bit sweet for our taste buds but was highly recommended to make again. If you like sweet, stay with the recommended 6 tablespoons (I used light brown sugar), but in the future I will use 4 1/2 and I think that would be suffice for my family.
BigDaddy
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2017
I made this sauce as stated everyone loved it and the meatloaf disappeared. This will be my go to base from now on. Read More
Jessica McLachlan
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2016
Perfect sauce! I love the nutmeg in it it adds an awesome twist to it! Read More
Eric LaBorie
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2018
Simple fast and good! Perfect for meatloaf. Read More
Debbie Roberts
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2016
I dont know why more people have not reviewed this. This sauce/topping can be found on a kinda-bland recipe that uses Saltines instead of bread but this sauce is AMAZING..something about the nutmeg makes it yummy. Do NOT add more nutmeg or it starts to taste weird- keep the proportions exactly as written double if needed. Read More
Ken Dowswell
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2016
Made it as indicated the wife loved it. So did I. Great flavor Read More
bcummings221
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2016
Delicious sauce.. Didn't and wont change a thing.. Read More
Mary DiGiacomo
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2018
Very good. Read More
JillVerain
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2016
A bit too sweet but tasty. Read More
