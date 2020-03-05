Peg's Meatloaf Sauce

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a meatloaf I was preparing. I wasn't sure if I could place the sauce onto the meatloaf as it cooked so I placed half of this recipe on half of the meatloaf the last 15 minutes. I kept the remaining half for dipping. Once the meatloaf was cooked, the sauce did not dilute and blended well with the meatloaf. Though everyone liked it, it was a wee bit sweet for our taste buds but was highly recommended to make again. If you like sweet, stay with the recommended 6 tablespoons (I used light brown sugar), but in the future I will use 4 1/2 and I think that would be suffice for my family. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I made this sauce as stated everyone loved it and the meatloaf disappeared. This will be my go to base from now on. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect sauce! I love the nutmeg in it it adds an awesome twist to it! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Simple fast and good! Perfect for meatloaf.

Rating: 5 stars I dont know why more people have not reviewed this. This sauce/topping can be found on a kinda-bland recipe that uses Saltines instead of bread but this sauce is AMAZING..something about the nutmeg makes it yummy. Do NOT add more nutmeg or it starts to taste weird- keep the proportions exactly as written double if needed.

Rating: 5 stars Made it as indicated the wife loved it. So did I. Great flavor

Rating: 5 stars Delicious sauce.. Didn't and wont change a thing..

Rating: 4 stars Very good.