Peg's Meatloaf Sauce

I made this for a meatloaf I was preparing. I wasn't sure if I could place the sauce onto the meatloaf as it cooked so I placed half of this recipe on half of the meatloaf the last 15 minutes. I kept the remaining half for dipping. Once the meatloaf was cooked, the sauce did not dilute and blended well with the meatloaf. Though everyone liked it, it was a wee bit sweet for our taste buds but was highly recommended to make again. If you like sweet, stay with the recommended 6 tablespoons (I used light brown sugar), but in the future I will use 4 1/2 and I think that would be suffice for my family.