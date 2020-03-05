Tangy Meatloaf Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 39.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.6g 1 %
carbohydrates: 9.6g 3 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 7.8g
fat: 0.2g
vitamin a iu: 141.1IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 2 %
vitamin c: 4.6mg 8 %
folate: 2.5mcg 1 %
calcium: 8.9mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 4.3mg 2 %
potassium: 101.4mg 3 %
sodium: 289.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 1.9
