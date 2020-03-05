Tangy Meatloaf Sauce

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Use this meatloaf sauce to beef-up a basic meatloaf or add it to a stuffed version. I've used this on all! Just brush over your meatloaf before baking.

By Jeannine Maxwell

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir ketchup, chili sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl with a whisk until the sugar dissolves.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 289.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Gwendolyn
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2019
I've made this a couple of times and think it's an excellent topping for meatloaf and probably other meats as well. It's a little more tangy than my husband likes so next time I'll cut back on the lemon juice. Potatoes noodles or rice would be a good side to cut some the the tangy taste. I doubled the recipe so there would be plenty of sauce. Read More
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Danette
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2017
Sweet tangy complimented the Cajun Meat Loaf Read More
Kathi Bolin
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2021
Truly great! I doubled the recipe. Reversed the ketchup and the chili sauce measurements, only 1/2 a Tbls of Brown sugar, and no lemon juice ( I forgot). Read More
Gwendolyn
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2019
I've made this a couple of times and think it's an excellent topping for meatloaf and probably other meats as well. It's a little more tangy than my husband likes so next time I'll cut back on the lemon juice. Potatoes noodles or rice would be a good side to cut some the the tangy taste. I doubled the recipe so there would be plenty of sauce. Read More
Advertisement
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2015
Used this to top AR's Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meatloaf and we loved it. I've always liked chili sauce as an ingredient for a meatloaf topping and the tartness of the lemon juice is balanced out really well by the sweetness of the brown sugar. Very nice and VERY easy to mix up. Read More
Joey Mascio
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2016
I am not big on spicy so I cut the amount of chili sauce down to about half and it turned out absolutely delicious! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022