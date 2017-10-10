Easy Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Rich, moist, and spicy flavored muffin. Great for breakfast, brunch, or dessert!

By C Davidson

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line 18 muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Mix spice cake mix, pumpkin puree, and cinnamon chips together in a bowl until cake mix is completely moistened; add nuts and stir. Spoon the batter into prepared muffin cups to about 2/3-full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Cook's Note:

When you start mixing, you will think there isn't enough liquid ingredients to absorb the cake mix. Just keep mixing.

Don't over bake! When baked properly, this is a moist, delicious muffin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 12g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 280.9mg. Full Nutrition
