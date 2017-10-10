Easy Pumpkin Spice Muffins

These are surprisingly delicious. I was really skeptical about muffins with no eggs, no oil, no added liquids except the pumpkin...but wow. I also agree with the notes - I didn't think there was going to be enough liquid to make a batter. But keep stirring, it'll get there. It's an extremely thick batter, but it bakes up into great little muffins. If you're looking for something with a super pumpkin spice flavor, this isn't really it, but the chips give them a really nice cinnamon flavor. Next time I might add a little ginger and nutmeg to push it further toward the pumpkin spice flavors, but you can't ask for an easier recipe. These might be really great with applesauce instead of pumpkin, too.
I just had yellow cake mix so I used that and added two tsp. of homemade pumpkin pie spice. I only had about a half cup of chopped pecans on hand. This made 18 medium sized muffins. I did not try these myself but my kids and husband really liked these. My husband compared them taste-wise to Costco muffins. Definitely a make-again.
Had this recipe given to me a long time ago by a coworker, save with just the cake mix and pumpkin. The little additions really added a lot, and between the cinnamon chips, pecans, and a sprinkling of sugar across the tops, they came out with a slightly chewy texture on the outside with moist insides. Not to mention, SUPER easy to make!
This is a tasty and super easy recipe. I added 1/2 cup plain applesauce to the mix and then topped each muffin with a whole pecan. Once muffins were cooled I dusted each with a light coating of powdered sugar. My husband said this is the first pumpkin muffin he's ever enjoyed. He can't wait until I make them again! Thanks C. Davidson.
I didn’t have spice cake mix on hand, so I used yellow cake mix, and added “baking spice” from my cabinet (a mix of cinnamon, cassia, mace, allspice & cardamom). I stirred in semi-sweet choco chips too. These were a hit for Halloween morning! They were so quick & easy, I even had time to make them before school. Since there’s only pumpkin as the wet ingredient, these won’t be light & fluffy, but more dense & moist. Will definitely make again!
I had this recipe and it called for a half cup of water and an egg as well as these ingredients. I was skeptical about this one, but it worked out fine and the muffins are not as moist but still plenty moist. It's good to know it can be made without the egg and water.
I made these with applesauce instead of pumpkin. I bought applesauce because of a recipe on the box and then after searching for a simpler recipe found this one. I used 2 cups of applesauce and added about 1/2 tb of pumpkin pie spice. I like spice. I made 48 mini muffins. They taste great! Not as dense as some reviews. Probably because of the added moisture.
I didn’t have any cinnamon chips so I substituted 5 oz of mini chocolate chips, and I finely chopped the pecans. I also used the 25 minutes cooking time, because I split the batter between 24 small muffin cups. The calorie count was reduced to about 175 calories each.
