Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

4.5
28 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I love the Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes and have tried to replicate their recipe with this pumpkin spice syrup recipe. I finally feel I've come close and would love to share it. Store cooled syrup in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Recipe by Stephanie Van Luven

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix water and sugar together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring regularly, until sugar is completely dissolved completely, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir 6 tablespoons pumpkin pie filling, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice into the sugar syrup; bring to a simmer. Cook until mixture is well spiced, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Strain mixture through a sheet of cheesecloth into a bowl. Return liquid to the saucepan over low heat.

  • Stir condensed milk and remaining 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie filling into the spiced syrup. Cook, stirring regularly, until pumpkin dissolves into the liquid, about 5 minutes.

To Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte:

Mix 3 tablespoons syrup, 1 to 2 shots brewed espresso, and 3/4 cup steamed milk in a mug. For a fuller, creamier latte, use 2% milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 25.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022