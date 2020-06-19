Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

I love the Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes and have tried to replicate their recipe with this pumpkin spice syrup recipe. I finally feel I've come close and would love to share it. Store cooled syrup in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Very impressive recipe, I'm speechless! I followed the recipe as written with the exception of straining the spices through a cheesecloth since I didn't have one on hand and the coffee filter method failed. I brewed some espresso in my machine and made an iced pumpkin spice latte with the same measurements as the popular coffee houses and it turned out perfecto! One word of caution is this recipe makes a large amount, you may want to consider cutting the recipe in half or more.
I don't know why you added pumpkin pie spice to this along with the individual spices that make up pumpkin pie spice blend. I would simply add more PP spice blend or increase the individual spices but not both. A bit too much sugar...I do 1/2 cup less total and divide it between brown and white sugar.
Oh my!...this was very good! So much nicer than the McDonalds and Starbucks versions I've tried. I used 2 tsp of ground ginger and cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of gr. cloves & a generous sprinkle of pumpkin pie Spice and also substituted canned pure pumpkin rather than the "already" spiced pumpkin pie filling, as its considerably cheaper in the grocery store, and just added extra spice to make up for it. I love that the syrup lasts for a couple weeks in the fridge, so you can make and share them easily within minutes. Will keep this recipe in mind during the Christmas season.
This is the closest I've tasted to Starbucks, but actually better! Starbucks has a chemically taste, to me (likely from preservatives) and is too heavy on the hot spices- cloves, ginger, etc). I made a few adjustments- I omitted the fresh ginger at the beginning, because I'm not a huge fan of ginger and knew I would get enough with the pumpkin pie spice. I didn't have pumpkin pie filling so I just used canned pumpkin, but added an additional half teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice (1 tsp total). I also divided the sugar by using 1 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar and it gave it a rich, yummy caramel taste! I used 2 tablespoons syrup with 2 shots espresso, 8 ounces steamed milk for a delicious beverage- about the same sweetness as starbucks but not the bitter aftertaste. Thanks so much for this recipe!
Great Recipe, I hate having to pay for something I know I can EASILY make and I know what ingredients are in it. I only used 1/2 C Sugar because reading other reviews they said it was very sweet. I felt even with the sugar I used it was more than sweet enough for me. The pumpkin has sugar as well as the condensed milk. I will be making another batch for Holiday Gifts.
I found this recipe recently and couldn't wait to make it! I made it today - It's SO SO good! We like it better than Starbucks. I like that we know what goes into it. We made a really good dark roast coffee, added a little 1/2 & 1/2 and then the syrup. I have a little battery operated whipper - I used that. It is DELISH! I cut the sugar to 1 1/4 cup, didn't add the ginger and cut the cloves by half. I also used pureed pumpkin instead of pumpkin pie filling. The cheesecloth is a must. I've made almond milk and tried to use the nut bag - it was too fine of a mesh. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks for sharing!!
I love this recipe!!!!! I was craving the Starbucks pumpkin spice syrup so I had to make me own! I halved the simple syrup and subbed raw sugar and reduced the spices by a quarter. I’ve got to say it’s 10x better than the Starbucks syrup
Way too much clove! I substituted ground cloves in seemingly the right proportion (1.5 teaspoon) but it was way too strong. I ended up adding a whole can of pumpkin pie filling to try to increase the pumpkin flavor and reduce the taste of the clove but it didn't help much. Now I feel like I need to run to the store for another small can of pumpkin to get some use out of this sauce, right now it's inedible. I didn't add the sweetened condensed milk at the end because I'm trying to avoid dairy so maybe that was the difference.
This is better than Starbucks! It is so yummy. I may cut back a bit on the sugar next time but that’s it. I love it. My syrup was a lot lighter after I drained everything. It’s actually more orange than brown. The store I bought from didn’t have pie filling.
Good recipe but I did switch out the one and a 1/2 cups of white sugar to 1 cup of white sugar a 1/2 a cup of Brown sugar. It did take me longer than 20 minutes to make but a lot of that went and to prep. If you do 2 shots of expresso your gonna need more syrup. The syrup was good but for me I think it was a little too watery and lacked that strong pumpkin flavor that I like, but overall it was good.
It took a little time, but it was so worth it! After making it for my monthly family get together, three of my daughter-in-laws took small containers home to enjoy. This is one of the few receipts I"m printing and sticking in my keep it forever binder of great receipts.
I have been craving the Starbucks pumpkin spice sauce for weeks and this tastes almost exactly like it. For the spices I just did 1/2 tsp of ground clover, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, and 1 tsp of cinnamon. I did strain it with the the cheese cloth but I kept the strained out portion to do a taste test at the end. I found I liked it better when I added back in the strained portion.
I am not sure whether I've left a review yet, but I absolutely love this. the only thing I found difficult was the cheesecloth straining method. the syrup is so thick. I probably wasted 1/3 of it trying to strain before it cooled. im making this a second time & I'm so excited. I'd love to freeze this or preserve somehow so I don't have to keep making it. my husband and I use it pretty quickly ?? so if anyone has any tips on how to preserve or freeze please let me know. TIA
Tastes like what you would have at a coffee shop without having to get out of your pajamas! I halved the recipe but will definitely make a full recipe the next time (It’s probably not going to last long). Unfortunately, I forgot that I was doing that when I added the spices, so I inadvertently doubled the spices. However, the extra flavor worked really well (except you can taste the ginger a bit too much, if that’s possible). I also used dried ginger instead of fresh, as called for in the recipe. My error, will not do that again. It was difficult to strain with that kind of thickness, but patience paid off. It was still amazing, even with the goofs. If you are a pumpkin spice lover, you won’t be sorry you made the effort.
I don’t know how anyone was able to strain this mixture without making a mess, or waiting 30 minutes. It’s so thick, I used a strainer. However I tried cheesecloth, tea filters, a mesh bag, paper towels, etc. I finally just used a strainer but it still took forever. And the strained mixture looks the same as the original. What am I even straining? Also it doesn’t taste like Starbucks. Starbucks is way sweeter. Not sweet enough
It was a very easy recipe, but time consuming. Also, it was way too sweet for me and I didn't even add in the sweetened condensed milk. But I will have to say, I only used the pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon sticks and vanilla. I did not add the extra cloves and ginger. I may try again and add more pumpkin and spice and use less of the water/sugar ratio.
