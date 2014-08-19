Bok Choy Steamed Rice

1 of 44

Rating: 5 stars This was very good and a nice change from the plain ole rice side. I found it needed at least twice the amount of soy sauce if not more. I probably ended up with almost a tablespoon in there and my husband was still reaching for the salt. It cooked up perfectly with the times stated. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good, and I'm glad to have another way to squeeze in healthy Bok Choy. I did use extra Soy Sauce and a dash more Spicy Thai Chili Sauce which was the closest I could find to chili-garlic sauce. I served it with Soy-Honey-Ginger broiled Salmon (from a cookbook, not from this site sorry!). I used Jasmine Rice instead of White Rice and the cooking time and water to rice ratios were tricky so I had to wing it and it still turned out very good. Thanks Chef John! Loved the video too. :-) See my photo! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was in my e-mail today. I was looking for a recipe for spinach. I substituted chicken broth for water. Added extra soy & extra garlic sauce. Used toasted sesame sauce. Not the seeds. Not a fan. I know that I'll get a lot of grief for a review with substitutions but today there's sleet & ice outside so I'll settle for spinach. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I added more soy and chili sauce like other reviews recommended. It was awesome and totally hit the spot when I was craving cold Chinese food the next morning too! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome will make again Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I’ve never made bok choy and this just caught my eye. Delicious! Messed up on directions and put everything in with the rice (except the leaves) but it turned out fine. I used Trader Joe’s soyaki in place of the sauce and a dash more soy sauce but thought it was plenty seasoned. I was worried the water was not enough but it turned out perfect. I want to try with brown rice next. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars this was our first time using Bok choy and we loved it. The only change we did was curry paste and garlic powder for the sambal...all we had. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I added triple soya sauce sambal and sesame oil. I added boiled eggs to it and next time I would double the bok choi and do not add the sesame oil

Rating: 3 stars Mixed reviews from my kids and husband. Some loved and some thought okay.