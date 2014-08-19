Bok Choy Steamed Rice

Rating: 4.12 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

With all the fancy grilled summer meats flying around, it's easy to forget about the side dishes. Nobody wants to spend hours in the kitchen when they could be outside playing volleyball in jhorts. With this easy bok choy rice, you can have something much more interesting in the same time as it takes to make plain rice.

By Chef John

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Separate bok choy leaves from stems. Slice stems into 1-inch pieces; chop leaves.

  • Combine water, rice, and soy sauce in a pot; bring to a simmer and stir in bok choy stems. Reduce heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and cook until rice is almost cooked through, about 18 minutes.

  • Stir bok choy leaves, chili-garlic sauce, and sesame oil into rice mixture with a fork. Remove pot from heat, cover the pot with a lid, and let sit until rice is cooked through and bok choy leaves wilt, about 5 minutes more. Fluff with a fork and garnish with sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 1.2g; sodium 210.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (44)

Most helpful positive review

Linda Adams Dodge
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2014
This was very good and a nice change from the plain ole rice side. I found it needed at least twice the amount of soy sauce if not more. I probably ended up with almost a tablespoon in there and my husband was still reaching for the salt. It cooked up perfectly with the times stated. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Lillian
Rating: 2 stars
06/14/2020
I would say that this is only for those who love bok choy. This was my first time working with bok choy and I didn't realize that the "adult" version was pretty bitter. I might have liked this more with baby bok choy. Even then I found that this recipe lacked much flavor and my rice ended up being a little dry in the end (though I'm sure that's something that could be corrected with cooking time). I did want to mention that the bok choy stems and leaves were nicely tender by the end, so this recipe is great for that! Read More
Becky1234
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2015
This was very good, and I'm glad to have another way to squeeze in healthy Bok Choy. I did use extra Soy Sauce and a dash more Spicy Thai Chili Sauce which was the closest I could find to chili-garlic sauce. I served it with Soy-Honey-Ginger broiled Salmon (from a cookbook, not from this site sorry!). I used Jasmine Rice instead of White Rice and the cooking time and water to rice ratios were tricky so I had to wing it and it still turned out very good. Thanks Chef John! Loved the video too. :-) See my photo! Read More
Helpful
(4)
GRAYCE
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2015
This recipe was in my e-mail today. I was looking for a recipe for spinach. I substituted chicken broth for water. Added extra soy & extra garlic sauce. Used toasted sesame sauce. Not the seeds. Not a fan. I know that I'll get a lot of grief for a review with substitutions but today there's sleet & ice outside so I'll settle for spinach. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Erin
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2014
I added more soy and chili sauce like other reviews recommended. It was awesome and totally hit the spot when I was craving cold Chinese food the next morning too! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Wetnoodle
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2017
Awesome will make again Read More
Helpful
(2)
Diane
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2019
I’ve never made bok choy and this just caught my eye. Delicious! Messed up on directions and put everything in with the rice (except the leaves) but it turned out fine. I used Trader Joe’s soyaki in place of the sauce and a dash more soy sauce but thought it was plenty seasoned. I was worried the water was not enough but it turned out perfect. I want to try with brown rice next. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dari Bailey
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2018
this was our first time using Bok choy and we loved it. The only change we did was curry paste and garlic powder for the sambal...all we had. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Faisal Al-Nakeeb
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2016
I added triple soya sauce sambal and sesame oil. I added boiled eggs to it and next time I would double the bok choi and do not add the sesame oil Read More
Miinta Jintana Judd
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2015
Mixed reviews from my kids and husband. Some loved and some thought okay. Read More
