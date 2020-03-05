Creamy Tomato Soup (No Cream)

1 of 38

Rating: 5 stars I cut back on the brown sugar a bit (personal preference) and since I wanted a thicker soup, probably used about 20% less chicken broth than recipe specified. The bread cubes do a nice job on thickening the soup, and I used my immersion blender instead of processing in a blender. Made for lunch today and was quite happy with the flavor that came from canned tomatoes rather than making it totally from scratch. Tomato soup has been one of my favs since childhood, and I'll be making this one again. Thanks geode for a nice new recipe. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Great tasting soup. I substituted canned crushed tomatoes for the whole tomatoes - saved a little work mashing them. Came out perfect. Served it with grilled cheese. It was delicious. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Replaced brown sugar with white and instead of bread I added steamed cauliflower to thicken and give it a creamy look. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars We enjoyed this easy delicious and creamy tomato soup. I used homemade chicken broth home-canned tomatoes and dried basil. Adding in the slices of cubed bread resulted in a thick soup. Instead of a blender I used my immersion blender which worked beautifully on this soup. Thank you geome for sharing your recipe. It is definitely a keeper! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made it as written except I used dried basil and white sugar as that was what I had. It was delicious so simple I made it while chatting with my brother. Four of us enjoyed it with cucumber sandwiches. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this impromptu so had to substitute a few things. It was my first time making it but I don't think it suffered in the least from the substitutions. I had fresh Beefsteak tomatoes from my garden so I used those. I used my Vitamix blender and pureed the onions garlic and tomatoes after lengthy simmering. Vegetable Broth was used since my daughter is vegetarian (I cut the amount in half) and since I had no bread I used smoked gouda Triscuits; they worked great. I added them after pureeing and they blended right in with no mashing. Rich creamy yes even decadent-tasting soup especially for something so healthy with the added plus of the whole -grain Triscuits. Wonderful soup! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars easy to make, added some paprika and small dash of cream. Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars this was like pasta sauce - but without the tomato taste! If I were to make it again (but I won't) I'd use less bread, more broth and more salt...that might make it less like sauce and more like soup. Helpful (1)