Creamy Tomato Soup (No Cream)

Adapted from another recipe and altered to my specifications. We two ate the whole works in one sitting.

By geome

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium-low heat; cook and stir onion and garlic in hot oil until tender, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes to onion mixture, crushing with a potato masher. Stir bread, basil, and brown sugar into tomato mixture and simmer until bread is completely saturated and starts to break down, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour tomato mixture into a blender no more than half full; add butter. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Puree in batches until smooth. Return pureed soup to Dutch oven over medium heat; add broth and simmer until heated through, about 5 minutes. Season soup with salt and pepper.

Cook's Notes:

I recommend using home-canned tomatoes.

Substitute 1 tablespoon dried basil for the fresh basil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 514.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2014
I cut back on the brown sugar a bit (personal preference) and since I wanted a thicker soup, probably used about 20% less chicken broth than recipe specified. The bread cubes do a nice job on thickening the soup, and I used my immersion blender instead of processing in a blender. Made for lunch today and was quite happy with the flavor that came from canned tomatoes rather than making it totally from scratch. Tomato soup has been one of my favs since childhood, and I'll be making this one again. Thanks geode for a nice new recipe. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Rachel
Rating: 2 stars
01/05/2019
this was like pasta sauce - but without the tomato taste! If I were to make it again (but I won't) I'd use less bread, more broth and more salt...that might make it less like sauce and more like soup. Read More
Helpful
BarbC
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2016
Great tasting soup. I substituted canned crushed tomatoes for the whole tomatoes - saved a little work mashing them. Came out perfect. Served it with grilled cheese. It was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Desiree Derix
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2014
Replaced brown sugar with white and instead of bread I added steamed cauliflower to thicken and give it a creamy look. Read More
Helpful
(3)
JimmyandNancy Long
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2014
We enjoyed this easy delicious and creamy tomato soup. I used homemade chicken broth home-canned tomatoes and dried basil. Adding in the slices of cubed bread resulted in a thick soup. Instead of a blender I used my immersion blender which worked beautifully on this soup. Thank you geome for sharing your recipe. It is definitely a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Fran
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2017
I made it as written except I used dried basil and white sugar as that was what I had. It was delicious so simple I made it while chatting with my brother. Four of us enjoyed it with cucumber sandwiches. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cheryl Winston Vincent
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2016
I made this impromptu so had to substitute a few things. It was my first time making it but I don't think it suffered in the least from the substitutions. I had fresh Beefsteak tomatoes from my garden so I used those. I used my Vitamix blender and pureed the onions garlic and tomatoes after lengthy simmering. Vegetable Broth was used since my daughter is vegetarian (I cut the amount in half) and since I had no bread I used smoked gouda Triscuits; they worked great. I added them after pureeing and they blended right in with no mashing. Rich creamy yes even decadent-tasting soup especially for something so healthy with the added plus of the whole -grain Triscuits. Wonderful soup! Read More
Helpful
(1)
jason schaeffer
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2018
easy to make, added some paprika and small dash of cream. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Helpful
JSTWINKLE5
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2018
I've been making this for a while now I think I should rate it, can't believe I haven't yet. I like this very much, I use tomatoes out of my garden (I do prepare my tomatoes as if I were going to can them first) I follow this recipe except I do not put the bread in it. I make my own croutons and add some to each bowl. This thickens it. The croutons are also favored with parmesan cheese and that also adds to the soup. Read More
Helpful
(1)
