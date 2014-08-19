Chef John's Panzanella

Excellent! I kept the ingredients the same but changed the toasting method of the bread. I placed the olive oil tossed bread cubes on a cookie sheet in a 400 degree oven for approx. 5 min. Stirred and sprinkled with the Parmesan, then continued to bake until nicely browned. This recipe doesn't disappoint.
Very tasty salad! I've had it before YEARS ago (maybe 30?) & it was as Chef John says a little less pleasant because of the sogginess of the bread. I wonder though if you could use a high quality basalmic vinager instead of red wine vinegar? I purchased some from Italy when I visited my Daughter. It's a 5 year wooden cask cured Basalmic (which I use ONLY on something that it "really" matters on like this salad (the longer it's cured especially in a wooden cask makes it FAR superior to what you get at the grocers. It's expensive but what Heavenly flavor!!! I do confess though I've made croutons this way since I was a girl & my Dad would make his favorite noodle dish croutons parm. cottage cheese and noodles. I have the recipe for "that" dish in my A/R Recipe box again thanks to my friends the "Buzzers" on the A/R site (The Buzz). It's a great resource for all of us on A/R. It's complimentary with membership AND there are a boatload of nice folks on there who can answer almost any question or recipe request you can imagine and seem to love doing so!
This recipe looked simple and fun. It was! I made it even easier by using bagged Cheese & Garlic Croutons, and hot house tomatoes. Also used fresh basil from my garden and added shrimp that I'd cooked in a garlic, red pepper flake, olive oil & butter mix. Turned it into a meal rather than a side. My husband went back for seconds!
Huge hit! Thought I would burn the bread. I didn't. The cheese did stick to the bottom of pan and I had to run outside to avoid the smoke detector going off but I actually used the scrapings in the salad and it was yummy. I didn't use any sugar and I only had balsamic vinegar handy so that's what I used. It was really tasty. Thanks once again Chef John for another keeper
I followed the recipe and the results were fantastic! I had leftover salad and was a little reluctant to have it for lunch (afraid it would be soggy) the next day...surprise, it was actually better the next day!
Wow! Once again Chef John has come up with a great recipe. I was tempted to bake the bread cubes but I followed the recipe and am I glad I did. This was delicious! The bread was not soggy at all. The only change I made was to add fresh chives. When I went out to pick the basil leaves the chives just called out to me and I couldn't resist. This was wonderful now I can't wait for the grape tomatoes to come in.
Excellent! I made it exactly per Chef John's instructions and this tasted so good I had to keep grabbing a piece of bread from the salad as I walked by. This is my first time making Panzanella but it will not be my last. This stuff is so good!
This is the best panzanella salad ever! The hardest part is not eating all of the croutons before you mix them with the tomatoes. I make a bunch of croutons in advance and keep them in the fridge, so I can make this salad any time I want with little effort. It's really important to stick to John's technique - seemingly small things like cutting the tomatoes in half vs. using them whole makes a huge difference. This recipe is a keeper! Thank you, John!
Just WOW!! Totally delicious!
The key to this recipe is to taste. I used too much garlic and tried to dilute it with more vinegar. It was ok but the next time I make it I ll have a clue what to taste means for this recipe.