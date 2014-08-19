Chef John's Panzanella

1 of 65

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I kept the ingredients the same but changed the toasting method of the bread. I placed the olive oil tossed bread cubes on a cookie sheet in a 400 degree oven for approx. 5 min. Stirred and sprinkled with the Parmesan, then continued to bake until nicely browned. This recipe doesn't disappoint. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty salad! I've had it before YEARS ago (maybe 30?) & it was as Chef John says a little less pleasant because of the sogginess of the bread. I wonder though if you could use a high quality basalmic vinager instead of red wine vinegar? I purchased some from Italy when I visited my Daughter. It's a 5 year wooden cask cured Basalmic (which I use ONLY on something that it "really" matters on like this salad (the longer it's cured especially in a wooden cask makes it FAR superior to what you get at the grocers. It's expensive but what Heavenly flavor!!! I do confess though I've made croutons this way since I was a girl & my Dad would make his favorite noodle dish croutons parm. cottage cheese and noodles. I have the recipe for "that" dish in my A/R Recipe box again thanks to my friends the "Buzzers" on the A/R site (The Buzz). It's a great resource for all of us on A/R. It's complimentary with membership AND there are a boatload of nice folks on there who can answer almost any question or recipe request you can imagine and seem to love doing so! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe looked simple and fun. It was! I made it even easier by using bagged Cheese & Garlic Croutons, and hot house tomatoes. Also used fresh basil from my garden and added shrimp that I'd cooked in a garlic, red pepper flake, olive oil & butter mix. Turned it into a meal rather than a side. My husband went back for seconds! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Huge hit! Thought I would burn the bread. I didn't. The cheese did stick to the bottom of pan and I had to run outside to avoid the smoke detector going off but I actually used the scrapings in the salad and it was yummy. I didn't use any sugar and I only had balsamic vinegar handy so that's what I used. It was really tasty. Thanks once again Chef John for another keeper Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe and the results were fantastic! I had leftover salad and was a little reluctant to have it for lunch (afraid it would be soggy) the next day...surprise, it was actually better the next day! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Once again Chef John has come up with a great recipe. I was tempted to bake the bread cubes but I followed the recipe and am I glad I did. This was delicious! The bread was not soggy at all. The only change I made was to add fresh chives. When I went out to pick the basil leaves the chives just called out to me and I couldn't resist. This was wonderful now I can't wait for the grape tomatoes to come in. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I made it exactly per Chef John's instructions and this tasted so good I had to keep grabbing a piece of bread from the salad as I walked by. This is my first time making Panzanella but it will not be my last. This stuff is so good! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best panzanella salad ever! The hardest part is not eating all of the croutons before you mix them with the tomatoes. I make a bunch of croutons in advance and keep them in the fridge, so I can make this salad any time I want with little effort. It's really important to stick to John's technique - seemingly small things like cutting the tomatoes in half vs. using them whole makes a huge difference. This recipe is a keeper! Thank you, John! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Just WOW!! Totally delicious! Helpful (2)