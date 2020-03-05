Spiced Carrots

I made it, it was great. I would give it 5 stars, but I made modifications, I made it by reydrating dreid cranberries to give it a little zing. Was simple and deilcious. I may try omitting the brown sugar all together next time. Thanks for the recipe
Made this a puree for baby, yum! Used apple juice instead of wine, halved the butter and skipped the sugar. I'm sure he'll love it and our house smells amazing! Thanks for the recipe :)
I really liked the spices in this recipe. I will leave out the raisins next time because I don't think they are needed. The carrots with the spices are flavorful enough.
this was really yummy -- I used cider instead of wine - but it was very sweet especially with the raisins. I made it again without the raisins and it was plenty sweet - sometimes I make it without the brown sugar too. still good!
I love the spices. I will definitely keep this recipe and use it again. I was looking for a good recipe for carrots that didn't use sugar. Thanks for sharing.
Made this for Thanksgiving this year-2014- and get rave reviews from all. And requests for the recipe.
Good recipe - although need to use a few less raisins. Will make again.
I used Apple cider instead of the wine then reduced the juice to a glaze added dark brown sugar and salt. Yum!
Used butter instead of margarine and my favorite white wine and it was a huge family hit!!
Not what I expected. Used wine and apple cider to cook the carrots in. Too many raisins.