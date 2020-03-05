Spiced Carrots

Carrots cooked in wine with raisins and spices.

By Beth Bean Fox-Ebert

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Stir carrots, wine, margarine, nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger together in a saucepan; bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, adding more wine as necessary, until carrots are tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Stir raisins and brown sugar into carrot mixture. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until carrots are glazed and flavors combine, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 11g; sodium 206.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

I made it, it was great. I would give it 5 stars, but I made modifications, I made it by reydrating dreid cranberries to give it a little zing. Was simple and deilcious. I may try omitting the brown sugar all together next time. Thanks for the recipe
Nicole
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2016
I made it, it was great. I would give it 5 stars, but I made modifications, I made it by reydrating dreid cranberries to give it a little zing. Was simple and deilcious. I may try omitting the brown sugar all together next time. Thanks for the recipe
Helpful
(7)
Esther Kaiser
Rating: 4 stars
11/08/2014
Made this a puree for baby, yum! Used apple juice instead of wine, halved the butter and skipped the sugar. I'm sure he'll love it and our house smells amazing! Thanks for the recipe :)
Helpful
(6)
CindyS
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2014
I really liked the spices in this recipe. I will leave out the raisins next time because I don't think they are needed. The carrots with the spices are flavorful enough.
Helpful
(5)
Julia R. Rhubin
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2016
this was really yummy -- I used cider instead of wine - but it was very sweet especially with the raisins. I made it again without the raisins and it was plenty sweet - sometimes I make it without the brown sugar too. still good!
Helpful
(1)
Dee
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2014
I love the spices. I will definitely keep this recipe and use it again. I was looking for a good recipe for carrots that didn't use sugar. Thanks for sharing.
Helpful
(1)
Mike's Secret Recipes
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2014
Made this for Thanksgiving this year-2014- and get rave reviews from all. And requests for the recipe.
Helpful
(1)
Brenda
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2014
Good recipe - although need to use a few less raisins. Will make again.
Helpful
(1)
DrCarrie
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2014
I used Apple cider instead of the wine then reduced the juice to a glaze added dark brown sugar and salt. Yum!
packer_k
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2019
Used butter instead of margarine and my favorite white wine and it was a huge family hit!!
jadamovich
Rating: 2 stars
12/03/2014
Not what I expected. Used wine and apple cider to cook the carrots in. Too many raisins.
