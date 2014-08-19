One Pan Orecchiette Pasta

1 of 1052

Rating: 5 stars Delicious and easy! Followed the recipe almost exactly to what is written....it is very forgiving with changes to proportions of ingredients. Perfect as is. I wouldn't stray too far from Orecchiette-like pasta to ensure even cooking. Times listed were spot on. Will make again for sure! Helpful (139)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! cooking pasta in a reducing broth may not be for everyone- good news is it's very versatile! & I do make it somewhat differntly - for a couple of reasons. I hate the floury taste from pasta cooked in a reducing liquid, same thing happens when you cook pasta in a crock pot-an awful floury taste.. So, if you're like me, here are some tips.. cook your pasta separately, to almost al dente.. then use half the chicken broth(any kind of broth/bouillon/ soup mix will work here - if you don't care for salt tho, make sure to use low/no sodium). When you add your pasta cook it in half the broth adding more as/if needed until your pasta is completely done. Another issue for me is the oil and sausage fat (btw - you don't have to use sausage here either, ground or shredded chicken, ground turkey/beef also work well-it should be well seasoned though because it's the backbone of the dish). I use sweet Italian sausage & I add more Italian seasoning & yum-Garlic!. After cooking the onion & any other vegies (yum-diced tomatoes & mushrooms!)-then I check how much oil is in the pan -if I use sausage, I drain the oil/fat then add sausage & drain again before adding pasta. If I use chicken-then I may not drain, chicken has less fat-see how it cooks up & you can judge if you need/want to drain fat off. finally, the greens - arugula/spinach/zucchini all work great! Remember a recipe is only a guide & you know your family's tastes best. Helpful (122)

Rating: 4 stars Liked this much better than cooking pasta alone. Much richer. I made with kale as that is what I had. Sautéed the onions, garlic then added kale. I took out of pan and sautéed sausage with about 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper. I then drained it and put back in pan with veggies. I used vegetable broth as I had it open. Rich and delicious Helpful (68)

Rating: 3 stars I love Chef John, and I love one-pan dishes, but I found this underwhelming. Like a lot of good, fast recipes it relies on sausage as "spice shortcut" because the spicy Italian sausage already has many spices blended in. In this case, I would have been better off to add more garlic, crushed red pepper, and the other half of the onion. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars This was super easy and fast to make. My fiancee said that it was a gourmet meal that would cost a lot at a restaurant. My two picky boys thought it was delicious and asked me to make it again the next day, which rarely happens. My new favorite Italian dish from my favorite chef on this site! Helpful (57)

Rating: 4 stars This was quick, easy, and very good. Instead of arugula I added spinach. I used 1lb Italian sausage and 1/2 lb spicy. My family said this is something they would like to have again. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars As stated in previous reviews, this recipe is delicious, easy, and very forgiving with the proportions and interchangeability of ingredients. I used ground turkey for the meat and spinach for the greens. I also used homemade chicken stock to control the salt content. A definite keeper, as always with Chef John's recipes! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Have made this many times with amazing results. My wife and I consider ourselves foodies and this can be made and presented with amazing results. Great job Chef John! Helpful (31)