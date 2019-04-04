Oven Bag Pot Roast

4.7
50 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This oven bag pot roast is great served with French bread to dip in the gravy.

Recipe by Michelle Watkins

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Whisk flour, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper together in a bowl. Dredge roast in flour mixture to evenly coat.

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium-high heat; brown roast in melted butter, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer roast to an oven bag and place into a 13x9-inch casserole dish.

  • Whisk condensed beef consomme, water, garlic, onion soup mix, and Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl; pour into the oven bag over the roast. Seal the bag and cut 6 small slits in the top of the oven bag for ventilation.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour 45 minutes; add carrots, mushrooms, and onion to the oven bag and bake until vegetables are tender and roast is cooked through, about 45 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Tips

You can add potatoes or any other vegetables to the bag if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 94.1mg; sodium 772.8mg. Full Nutrition
