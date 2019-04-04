Oven Bag Pot Roast
This oven bag pot roast is great served with French bread to dip in the gravy.
You can add potatoes or any other vegetables to the bag if you like.
It was the tenderest, juciest potroast I have ever made and I would make it again. Made it with a "found" chuck roast from a friend who's freezer went belly up. Had the oven bags on hand and decided to try it. Think it would be fine with just one pkg of onion soup mix. I did add an extra 1/4 cup of water. Put in potatoes, carrots and another whole yellow onion with the vegies. I don't make pot roast because usually mine has come out dry and chewy in the past. Now it will be a go to recipe.Read More
Delicious! I will never use a different recipe for pot roast. Followed the recipe and it was done in 3 hours. Tender and tasted sooo good. Thanks for this great recipe. The oven bag did a great job and clean up was a snap. Martha V.
Just made this and it's awesome. Side note - I went to the store to study the onion mix packet, and decided to skip adding the mix. Sodium in it is 600+ mg...and you're getting enough sodium in the beef consomme and Worcestershire sauce. SO, suggest adding more onion, garlic, paprika, pepper to the mix for taste. I also added about a teaspoon of natural raw sugar in with the Worcestershire/beef consomme/water mix (as it is the only thing I saw on the onion mix bag that was missing in this recipe). I also added red potatoes to the bag, and took the the cooking time (when veggies/potatoes added) to an hour, instead of 45 minutes. The short of it is the family loved it. My wife said this tasted like her grandmother's roast. It came out GREAT!
Such a great recipe, thank you for sharing it with us all!! I add a lot of garlic powder, and onion powder also a bunch of pepper to the flour mixture. I’ve used a can of consume to make this as the recipe calls for but I’ve also used beef broth and it turns out just as delicious. Replace water for beef broth, I highly recommend it! Thanks again!
Very easy and delicious! I used half a packet of the soup mix because I find the entire pack a bit salty and I used a can of cream of mushroom soup instead of the consommé. I also sautéed fresh mushrooms in the pan I used to seat the meat which added a nice flavorful topping to the meat when plated!
I would thicken up the gravy next time.
Simply Delious...My husband is the meat chef in our house so when I told him I'm making the beef for Thanksgiving he was shocked. He gave me my props..LOL LOL. I just added mushrooms since my family love that with beef.
Making this for the second time, great recipe!! The whole family (even the picky eaters) loved it!! Super easy and delicious!
This method of cooking the pot roast is excellent! The pot roast came out so tender and juicy. Due to food allergies I did not use the onion soup mix but I tried to replicate the spice mixture. I also could not find beef consommé and used beef broth instead. The vegetables were absolutely delicious cooking in the meat fat, I took the recipe authors advice & added a potato. Will definitely be making this again.
I didn’t make it in a bag and I added potatoes! Yummy!
I only had onions and potatoes on hand, but it came out wonderful! This recipe is a keeper!
This was delicious! I never love my roasts, but this one was so flavorful. I used cream of mushroom, as someone else did, because I was out of consumme. This created a kind of gravy that I could eat with a spoon. I added carrots, celery, potatoes, mushrooms and onions. Put the potatoes and larger carrot pieces in at the beginning. Then added the rest as the recipe suggests I cooked it just as they said, but left it in the oven at 200 for about 1 1/2 hours. I had been afraid the roast would need more time, so I put it in early. It was still perfect after staying in the warm oven.
I followed the recipe and the roast was delicious. Even my pretty picky stepmother had seconds. I will definitely make it again.
Added celery and cubed Yukon gold potatoes and followed everything else. Came out delicious no complaints.
Amazing is all I can say!!!!
Moist, tender and flavorful. This recipe was a huge hit with my family. I used a turkey sized bag and added lots of quartered golden potatoes, carrots, and onions. The pan drippings make a delicious gravy too. Don't count on having leftovers. We couldn't stop going back for more.
This is by far the best oven roast recipe. It turned out tender enough to cut with a fork and flavor was excellent!!
Totally tender and delicious 😋
Best pot roast I have ever made. It’s as good as my mother’s was and I have tried for years to get it right. She didn’t have oven bags in those days, but this recipe comes closest to the pot roast she made 50 years ago. I did thicken the gravy though. That and left out the mushrooms, because I don’t care for them.
I would say reduce the initial cook time to an hour, not 1 hr. 45 mins. I waited an hour 20 mins b4 adding veggies. 45 mins later, my veggies still weren't done ( chopped small ) and my roast was 176 degrees. It was justvunder 3 lbs. ☹️ I took the roast out and finished cooking veggies but roast was just too overcooked
I used a chuck roast and it turned out amazing! This is a keeper for sure. Next time I will try decreasing the total cooking time by 30 minutes (but still allow at least 45 minutes with the veggies). I added 2 onions, 2 cups of sliced mushrooms, more carrots and 2 cans of potatoes. (I have never used canned potatoes; but it turned out to be a great option to save time.) TOTALLY DELICIOUS!! My guest went away stuffed and happy.
It was perfect. I added a potato, but should have added more and more carrots. It’s supposed to feed 8, but the biggest roast I could find was only 2 and a half pounds. Three of us pretty much demolished it.
This was wonderful! The whole family enjoyed this recipe .
I added a few drops of liquid smoke, a few potatoes,a couple turnips, and some celery very good Thank You for sharing.
Very tasty flavor but my potatoes did not come out tender nor did my meat. Next time I would add the potatoes right from the start. I'm not sure how to make the meat more tender. However, the juices made for a wonderful gravy.
Really good. I cooked mine a bit longer, about 3 hours on 325. Next time I would only use 1/2 cup of water in hopes of the gravy being a bit thicker, but otherwise this is super flavorful and it came out so tender it was amazing. This was even better than the pot roast I make in the slow cooker.
This roast recipe made the most tender, flavorful roast that I have made in a long time. So tired of rubbery beef made in slowcooker or oven, so this was a much appreciated change.
I didn’t put mushrooms in, but only because I forgot to purchase any. I added more vegetables than the recipe called for because we like lots of vegetables with roast. Aside from those two variations, I add my accolades to the author of this recipe for creating the best pot roast I’ve ever eaten!
Delicious, tender, did add a little extra water. Will cook this again!
I followed the directions exactly and my husband said, “this is the best Pot Roast you have ever made”. Needless to say, I love to experiment however, I will be sticking with this recipe. Thank you so much Shelley.
Or add coke or Pepsi instead of water its soooo yum
This is the best roast recipe! My whole family loves it. However, I do not reccomend eliminating the onion soup mix to reduce the sodium content. You need that salt to tenderize the meat. My husband and I are both on low sodium diets so this is only made at Christmas. I also add golden mushroom soup and it makes the BEST gravy!
I love this recipe. Every time I make it we finish every last drop!
Loved this,I used more garlic and forgot the onions but it was delicious
I found it perfect with using 1can of beef broth and 3/4 cup of water and 1 pkg of instant onion soup mix. We added lots of little red potatoes, quartered, and 3 carrots at the very beginning of cooking . My meat and potatoes was tender and perfectly cooked at 2 hrs and 10 minutes.
This is my favorite recipe on this site. I will never make pot roast any other way again. The oven bag made the meat perfect. I've slow cooked and done on the stove top, neither can compare. The only thing I do different is add one cup of the drippings to 1 can of cream of mushroom soup for gravy. Whip up some mashed potatoes, poor gravy on them and meat. This also inspired me to do my Thanksgiving turkey in an oven bag. My guests said they have never had such a moist delicious turkey.
Yes
Taste as good as it looks, very tender and very flavorful
I have made it twice and both times it was a hit!
I made this for dinner tonight and it is fantastic! I made a couple of changes. Along with the consummé mixture I added a cup of red wine and a half cup of water. I also added potatoes with the carrots. When the roast was done I drained the rich sauce into a pan and added a slurry of flour and cold water. It made the most wonderful, rich gravy! Can’t wait until tomorrow night’s leftovers!
