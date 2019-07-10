Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

This cauliflower steak recipe is a nice change from boiling, mashing, and ricing. Try these oven roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce. Serve with chimichurri or topped with roasted tomatoes, olives, and feta.

Recipe by Snacking in the Kitchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cauliflower steaks
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Lay cauliflower steaks on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Brush tops of cauliflower steaks with 1/2 of the olive oil mixture.

  • Roast cauliflower steaks in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Flip and brush tops with remaining olive oil mixture. Continue roasting until tender and golden, 15 to 20 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 13.8g; sodium 63.6mg. Full Nutrition
