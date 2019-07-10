This cauliflower steak recipe is a nice change from boiling, mashing, and ricing. Try these oven roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce. Serve with chimichurri or topped with roasted tomatoes, olives, and feta.
Pros: after sprinkling some fresh parmesan, finely sliced scallions, salted butter 1 tbsp, it was super yummy! Cons: i could not get steaks, more like large chunks of cauliflower, 1 head of cauliflower only served 2, and i had to bake at 375 covered for 35 min, then broil for 7-10 min to get the perfect texture of cooked and crunchy!! I still gave it 5 stars because it was a great recipe that can be easily changed to your liking!
Not bad but seemed to need something; I'm not sure what. Flavor was lacking. Also the steaks were a little mushy. I followed the recipe exactly as written. I might try this again and next time add more spices, maybe some curry powder? It's a good idea but IMO it needs some work.
This was the first time I have ever cooked cauliflower. I am happy with the results. The only things I changed were to omit the red pepper flakes and use bottled garlic instead of fresh. I was only able to get two intact "steaks" out of my cauliflower, so if you are planning to serve each person a whole steak, you might want to pick up more than one head at the market.
As a lover of roasted cauliflower this not only presents well, the flavors are spot on. I used Meyer lemon infused olive oil.
This is a wonderful recipe. I often end up letting cauliflower go to waste because I don't get around to cooking it...mainly because it just never seems appetizing when I am looking in the fridge for "what's for dinner" -- but that won't happen again with this great recipe -- it is extremely easy and extremely delicious!!
This was a FABULOUS & EASY & ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS recipe. My "tweaks" were two: 1) I minced 4 cloves of garlic; and, 2) I saved about 2 Tbls of the basting marinade and drizzled it over the roasted cauliflower when they came out of the oven--which really brightened the flavor! (Oh, I couldn't slice the cauliflower into "steak slices" so I just roasted big florets. Still FANTASTIC! Will try using this marinade on broccoli and asparagus and bell pepper....and eggplant!
Excellent on the grill!! Too hot to run the oven that hot in our SW summer desert. Followed recipe but roasted on the grill in my cast iron grill pan. You will only get two full " steaks" out of a fairly large head, the rest will crumble into large and small pieces. Using the grill pan right on the grill enables you to toss the pieces in with the steaks, way less mess on your grill. I brushed bottom of pan with the olive oil garlic mix, place the cauliflower in pan then rush the tops lightly and close the lid on the grill on medium heat (400 degrees). Veggies will start to sizzle in pan after a few minutes. Turn veggies after about 10 mins, cook until tender and visible grill marks. Cauliflower took about the same amount of time as my chicken kabobs on the other side of grill.
Every Sunday I roast a veritable farmer's market worth of vegetables, this has become my go-to recipe for cauliflower/broccoli. Admittedly, I don't do steaks all the time, I do florets in the majority, but the flavor is divine either way. It is very quick and easy to mix up and the flavors meld beautifully. Just enough spice to keep it interesting, and the acidity of the lemon counters the bitter of the veg. I do enough for a week and use them in salads, reheat for sides, a great addition to tacos, or cold straight from the fridge (I have no shame!). Thank you for this wonderful recipe - it is a keeper!!
This recipe is delicious. Notes: broke the cauliflower into florets, mixed up the olive oil with the lemon juice and seasonings, put the florets and the olive oil mixture in a large baggie to coat the florets, arranged on sheet pan lined with parchment, roasted for 15 minutes then turned over the florets and roasted for another 15 minutes. Very tasty cauliflower!
I made this exactly as the recipe said. I think the picture showed red and yellow peppers julienned and roasted too. I didn't have luck with the steaks either, so I just followed the directions but with Florets. A great substitute for pasta and potatoes. It tasted great!! Hubby loved it, too!!
This was a wonderful change to making cauliflower. As usual I always make something new and try it out on myself before I serve it to my family. I found that the mixture could have used a about 1/2 cup of Olive oil and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. When I turned them over there was barely enough mixture left over for the other side. Other than that, I really enjoyed and ended up eating all four steaks in one sitting.
This was a great cauliflower recipe, and I'll definitely make it again! I doubled the garlic and baked at 450 instead of 400 for more color. Made pesto to go on top, and it was delicious. Next time I think I might even go a little higher with temp though, because it still didn't quite have the crust I was hoping for,
Quite good. A little too much lemon but that's just personal preference. This presents very well, particularly with the roasted cherry tomatoes as per the submitter's suggestion. I will definitely make this again.
Wow--even my youngest son, who doesn't rave about cauliflower, thought this treatment was fantastic! I do confess, I added anchovy paste--about 2 tsp.-- to the dressing to make it a bit more "Caesar-y" in flavor. I will continue to do so, since it made it so extra wonderful. I did have some trouble keeping the cauliflower steaks in one piece--the florets would frequently break off, especially when I turned them over for the second half of baking. Keeping this recipe in my "Favorites"!
Haven't tried this yet but the concept of roasting steaks of cauli sounds great.As far as the specific ingredients go it's somewhat obvious that you can put a myriad of ingredients on to flavor the dish but olive oil is the essential. To me it would be best to concentrate on effective ways of roasting cauliflower to produce the best results.Not being soggy or sticking to cooking papers , cutting properly, thickness, flipping, temp. etc.
Easy recipe and it came out great. We only got two steaks, but I brushed the loose florets with the oil mixture and it all turned out nicely. Went great with the baked fish that cooked at the same temperature in the oven so it was a super easy meal!
I tasted very good. My only complaint is it is tricky to slice "steaks" out of a head of cauliflower to get the nice slabs. It tends to break into smaller pieces. Next time I will try to have someone squeeze the head on both sides while I slice it and see if that helps. Either way, the little pieces cook just as well. This is only a cosmetic issue.
I've made this yummy side dish twice so far. I and my husband really enjoyed it. I made sure to cut the 'steaks' thick so that they would be less likely to fall apart. They turned out wonderful. I followed the recipe precisely and didn't change ANYTHING in the original recipe.
I made this dish accompanied with Chef John’s chimichurri sauce and some feta. I made it as shown in the recipe but did not flip them at the 15 minute roasting mark because I was being lazy. My husband loved it and is really excited for me to reheat the rest of the cauliflower tomorrow for leftovers!
This was awesome! Only modification is that we grilled it on the BBQ (in an aluminum pan.) My guy said he didn’t like cauliflower...but he loves it now! Thank you for a new staple in our meal repertoire.
Subbed seasoned salt for reg salt. Brush with melted butter and top with parmesan at turn point. Bake at 375 covered for 35 min, then broil for 7-10 min to get the perfect texture of cooked and crunchy!!
i have to admit that i had low expectations for this recipe but I'm so glad i tried it. i only got 2 steaks out of it because the side slices broke off into smaller florets but those smaller pieces Were my favorite. they got crisper than the bigger pieces and were delish!! i doubled all ingredients, but substituted 1 tablespoon of chili sauce for the pepper flakes and i omitted the lemon juice due to personal preference. it was amazing!! the next time i will break the entire head of cauliflower into florets and continue with the recipe as written. the smaller pieces were more tastier and crisper. i almost ate the entire thing in 1 sitting. Thank you for such an easy and tasty recipe. i already know this will be in heavy rotation in my dinner arsenal.
Couldn't believe how good this was. I served it with the both options for topping, the chimichurri and a mixture of tomato, green, olive & feta. Not sure which I liked better. Two distinctly different flavors, but both complement the cauliflower perfectly. My husband and daughter also loved this dish. For sure will make it again.
So easy to make. I used butter, chopped garlic, 1/4 tsp Tumeric and garlic salt. Must taste the dressing before basting the cauliflower. The first round needed more salt, but overall wonderful for a light dinner with a salad!
I thought these were excellent and very tasty. The second time I made them I applied the oil/lemon/garlic mixture, then I lightly sprinkled on some garlic salt, ground cumin and extra ground red pepper and repeated after I flipped them. I thought it gave them a greater flavor punch. Be careful not to slice the cauliflower too thin. A little thickness keeps them from crumbling.
I made the steaks as the side dish to meatloaf. They were delicious and added a lot of flavor to the comfort food meat loaf dinner. The only thing I changed was to add a bit of melted butter to the garlic, lemon, olive oil mix. My hubby wants this meal all winter long.
this was the first time I made cauliflower and it turned out really well. However, it was difficult to cut the cauliflower into steaks. The ends turned into the regular florets but I was able to get three decent-sized steaks. so maybe instead of making steaks you could just make roasted cauliflower florets?
FANTASTIC DISH! I MADE THIS AS PART OF A VEGETARIAN DINNER, FOR A CHANGE AND IT WAS DELICIOUS. I DID ADD A LITTLE MORE RED PEPPER AND GARLIC AND I BASTED THEM TWICE, BUT, THEY WERE PERFECT. I WILL DEFINITELY MAKE THIS AGAIN. IT DIDN'T HAVE THAT BITTER CAULIFLOWER TASTE, JUST UNDESCRIBEABLE. ALL CAN SAY IS WHENI MAKE CAULIFLOWER I'M THE ONLY ONE WHO USUALLY EATS IT. THIS TIME WE WERE LOOKING FOR MORE.
Since my cauliflower was small I decided to just break the ''flowers'' apart and go on from there to mix ingredients as explained in recipe . Roasted it about 35 mins in total because it was small. DELICIOUS! I used a shake of Greek seasoning as well as a good shake or two of cumin. Will definitely be making this again!
I liked the recipe as is and the flavor was great. I think I messed up by freezing my cauliflower steaks....I had used a partial head and thought freezing the steak portions cut from the center of the head for when I wanted to try this recipe I'd have them...maybe not the best idea because the skin was a little rubbery. They were very edible and pretty, but we needed knives for these steaks. I'd do them again but with fresh cut steaks. Thank you!!
I just finished making this, exactly as written, for dinner. My husband loved it (as did I). I did have issues with making nice looking steaks like in the picture. So, I ended up cutting the rest of the cauliflower (that wasn't butchered) into wedges, then cutting into smaller steaks. There's just the 2 of us, so I put the leftover cauliflower in a baggy for later use. This is so versatile. You can use any combination of spices on it to suit your tastes. Thank you for sharing the recipe. I will cut the time a bit next time though because we like firmer vegetables.
I've only roasted cauliflower a few times, but the lemon juice add a sourness that I definitely didn't like. Additionally, roasting at only 400 made it a bit soggy. I've had better luck roasting at 450 to 475 with simple olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder. I know everyone has their own preferences, and being kind of a newb at roasting cauliflower, this is my take. ¯\_(?)_/¯
I kind of cheated with this recipe . . . we didn't have time to roast anything in the oven. I used all the same ingredients and followed all of the prep information, but then just fried them in a pan on our stove-top. Super easy and super yum! Will definitely make again!
Lovely but, as someone else said, was missing something. Tried two variants. First, adding toasted sesame seeds after turning the status after the first 15 minutes. For the second variant, did the same with lightly toasted breadcrumbs. I like the first variant better. I intend to try a third variant using bread crumbs lightly toasted with a bit of garlic and anchovies.
Great recipe. I baked in oven, and put under Broiler for 1 minute. Added some salt-free Mrs. Dash seasoning to the oil mixture. My wife and I loved it. Next time will be grilling over charcoal. Keeper recipe!
Excellent & super easy! Didn't have lemon juice on hand so used lemon pepper instead. Like others mentioned, they weren't perfect 'steaks' when I cut them but they were delish anyways! Will definitely make again!
I made it & I liked it. I accidentally put a few too many red pepper flakes, so it was hotter than I would have preferred. However. I ate it a couple different ways & it just went with whatever I used. I had a black bean & corn salsa I put on it & that was very good.
