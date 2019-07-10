Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

Excellent on the grill!! Too hot to run the oven that hot in our SW summer desert. Followed recipe but roasted on the grill in my cast iron grill pan. You will only get two full " steaks" out of a fairly large head, the rest will crumble into large and small pieces. Using the grill pan right on the grill enables you to toss the pieces in with the steaks, way less mess on your grill. I brushed bottom of pan with the olive oil garlic mix, place the cauliflower in pan then rush the tops lightly and close the lid on the grill on medium heat (400 degrees). Veggies will start to sizzle in pan after a few minutes. Turn veggies after about 10 mins, cook until tender and visible grill marks. Cauliflower took about the same amount of time as my chicken kabobs on the other side of grill.