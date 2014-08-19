Herbaceous Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Shredded zucchini, green onions, and parsley are tossed with a lemon vinaigrette for a fabulous summer salad.

By Diamond Crystal Salt

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place zucchini strips in bowl; sprinkle with Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt. Toss to mix. Let stand 20 minutes.

  • Combine olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, sugar (if using) and garlic in small bowl or small jar with tight-fitting lid. Whisk or shake to blend. Cover and refrigerate.

  • Rinse zucchini lightly with cold water; drain well.

  • Place zucchini on dish towel or several layers of paper towels. Shake or blot gently to remove excess moisture.

  • Place zucchini, parsley and sliced green onions in a bowl; toss gently to mix. Drizzle lightly with vinaigrette (reserving any extra vinaigrette); toss to mix.

  • Garnish with lemon zest and additional green onions, if desired.

Appetizer Category Winner Christen Roye of Texas Culinary Academy

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 38g; sodium 4365.5mg. Full Nutrition
